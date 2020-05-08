  • May 8, 2020

Man charged with masturbating in truck

Man charged with masturbating in truck

Posted: Friday, May 8, 2020 2:55 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A man was arrested after he was reportedly masturbating openly in a parking lot.

Hugo Alfonso Morales, 30, was charged April 27 with indecent exposure, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported exposure happened around 3:32 p.m. Aug. 14, 2019, at the Woodview Apartments located at 4330 N. Grandview Ave., an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

The caller stated a man, later identified as Morales, was in a black GMC truck. The caller stated the man was watching children at the complex’s pool while masturbating inside the truck.

A complainant captured Morales’ activity from the parking lot and provided the video footage of the man’s activity of masturbating within the reported vehicle, the affidavit detailed.

On March 18, officers reportedly conducted a traffic stop on a GMC truck and the driver was identified as Morales.

A photo lineup was presented to the complainant on April 24 and they positively identified the driver and the date of the exposure on Aug. 14, 2019, as Morales.

Morales was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $500 and he posted bond on May 2, jail records show.

