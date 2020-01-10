Compliance best way to deal with police

When you’re pulled over by a police officer, Odessa Police Department Spokesman Cpl. Steve LeSueur said the best thing to do is comply.

If you feel an officer is in the wrong or has acted inappropriately, you can make a complaint.

“… Even if you feel like they’re in the wrong, the best thing to do is just comply with them. There’s no sense in making the situation worse,” LeSueur said.

If you are cited or arrested, he said, that’s not a plea of guilt.

“That’s just a promise to appear, especially if it’s a citation and I’m talking about citations if you’re arrested … Everyone’s innocent until proven guilty,” LeSueur said.

“We treat everybody the same. It doesn’t matter. We try to respect everybody. Even if we’re arresting someone, we try to treat them just like they were our own family member,” he added.

OPD also participates in career days and has programs like the Police Athletic League and Explorers so youngsters can learn more about police and police work.

LeSueur said students ask police a lot of questions on how to interact with the police, what to do and what not to do.

He said PAL offers two sessions every year where police officers interact with several dozen youngsters usually ranging in age from 8 to 12.

“We have two different sessions. One’s in June; one’s in July; and it’s just great to have that program because it helps build relationships and trust with the police officers and the kids we interact with,” LeSueur said. “It proves to be beneficial later on in life because they’re more likely to have respect for the police, and just not respect for the police but people in general.”

Tours are offered on a regular basis to Cub Scout and Girl Scout troops.

“It’s important to do those types of things to help build relationships and trust and to help answer questions. A lot of times they’ll ask those questions about lots of things — how to interact with the police; lots of things. That way if they’re here first hand, they can see how we interact. A lot of times they’ll ask us why we do what we do and what the reason for that is,” LeSueur said.

He added that the community relations unit is constantly visiting schools.

“It’s just so important for us to do those because a lot of times when people see the police their first reaction is, ‘Oh, something bad must have happened,’ so a lot of times it’s a negative experience whether it’s being pulled over in a traffic stop, or having the police called out to their house for something. We just want the public to know we’re there for them. We’re their friend. We want these kids to know that, too. That’s why we go to these schools and we do these types of trainings with them.”

Catriva Webbs, CEO/executive director of GOPB Inc. Head Start School Readiness Academy, had a campus visited recently by police officers.

“We have police officers, firefighters and EMTs visit our schools regularly to reinforce the fact that these community service officers are there to serve and protect us and that they are our friends in times of emergencies. Having a uniformed officer come up to a young child and smile, say hello and even shake their hand definitely has the ability to make that child feel special and less intimidated,” Webbs said.

The police department also will conduct security assessments and CRASE trainings, or Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events.

CRASE trainings are taught at businesses, churches and oilfield companies. LeSueur said school police departments usually take care of the schools.

“… We’ve had a lot of success at these trainings. We’ve been able to answer a lot of questions because it makes them feel safer and it makes them feel more prepared in the event that something crazy — not just an active shooter situation — but anything similar. …,” LeSueur said.

He said the security assessments are newer.

“We received training from the American Crime Prevention Institute, so we do security assessments at businesses. It could be anywhere at a daycare, business, convenience store, department stores,” he said.

A lot of factors can be taken into consideration for security assessments such as lighting, door locks, self defense, workplace violence, alarms and surveillance footage.

“We emphasize the importance of reporting suspicious activity. It could be something strange that was said. … It’s important to report those types of things. There’s a lot of really good trainings that we do,” LeSueur said.

He added that there a dozens of topics on which police have received training.

“… One of the best ways to help solve crime and prevent other crimes from occurring is for the public to have that training already in place,” LeSueur said.

The OPD prefers email requests for training or visits to odessapd@odessa-tx.gov.