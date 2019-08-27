  • August 27, 2019

Medical board settles Lynch case - Odessa American: Crime & Justice

e-Edition Subscribe

Medical board settles Lynch case

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> Texas Medical Board Press Release

Posted: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 4:43 pm

Medical board settles Lynch case oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Texas Medical Board and Kevin Lynch, D.O., on Aug. 16 entered into an Agreed Order on Formal Filing requiring him to within 30 days undergo an independent medical evaluation by an approved board certified psychiatrist and follow all recommendations for care and treatment; within one year complete at least eight hours of in-person continuing medical education in ethics; and within 60 days pay an administrative penalty of $5,000, a news release said.

The board found Lynch was arrested, charged and pleaded guilty to two felony counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals–killing/poisoning.

Lynch has fulfilled terms of his probation, including restitution to the family for veterinarian bills. The order resolves a formal complaint filed at the State Office of Administrative Hearings, the release said.

Lynch, a surgeon, was accused of harming the pets of a family that lived on the other side of the home Lynch lived in on Chambord Drive in December 2016 amid complaints that the animals were loud, a previous Odessa American article stated.

The Odessa Police Department reported Lynch admitted to poisoning the animals with raw meat that was mixed with, among other things, rodent poison and antifreeze.

OPD detectives collected video surveillance that reportedly captured images of Lynch poisoning the dogs. When authorities searched his home, they seized antifreeze, Critter Ridder animal repellent brand, Gopher Bait 50 and Advil. The toxicology report of one dog showed it had insecticides toxicity, rodent poison toxicity, grape toxicity and antifreeze toxicity.

OPD also reported four complaints about noise were made against the Casa Loma Drive home but didn’t know who made them in 2016. The Odessa Municipal Court reported the dog owners at the residence do not have any noise-related citations in 2016, the article said.

After Lynch was indicted after his January arrest, a small group of citizens rallied outside the Ector County Courthouse decrying the cruel treatment of dogs. The April event was led by Odessa resident Jane Boles who made comments about how Lynch could turn a negative into a positive if he’d consider involvement in raising money for a no-kill animal shelter, but no information indicated any such action on Lynch’s part, the article said.

Judge John Smith presided over the case and Lynch’s defense attorney was listed as Jason Leach, court records show.

Posted in , on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 4:43 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny/Wind
85°
Humidity: 59%
Winds: ESE at 20mph
Feels Like: 89°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 71°
Windy, isolated thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 89°/Low 72°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 97°/Low 74°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]