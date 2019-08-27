Medical board settles Lynch case

The Texas Medical Board and Kevin Lynch, D.O., on Aug. 16 entered into an Agreed Order on Formal Filing requiring him to within 30 days undergo an independent medical evaluation by an approved board certified psychiatrist and follow all recommendations for care and treatment; within one year complete at least eight hours of in-person continuing medical education in ethics; and within 60 days pay an administrative penalty of $5,000, a news release said.

The board found Lynch was arrested, charged and pleaded guilty to two felony counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals–killing/poisoning.

Lynch has fulfilled terms of his probation, including restitution to the family for veterinarian bills. The order resolves a formal complaint filed at the State Office of Administrative Hearings, the release said.

Lynch, a surgeon, was accused of harming the pets of a family that lived on the other side of the home Lynch lived in on Chambord Drive in December 2016 amid complaints that the animals were loud, a previous Odessa American article stated.

The Odessa Police Department reported Lynch admitted to poisoning the animals with raw meat that was mixed with, among other things, rodent poison and antifreeze.

OPD detectives collected video surveillance that reportedly captured images of Lynch poisoning the dogs. When authorities searched his home, they seized antifreeze, Critter Ridder animal repellent brand, Gopher Bait 50 and Advil. The toxicology report of one dog showed it had insecticides toxicity, rodent poison toxicity, grape toxicity and antifreeze toxicity.

OPD also reported four complaints about noise were made against the Casa Loma Drive home but didn’t know who made them in 2016. The Odessa Municipal Court reported the dog owners at the residence do not have any noise-related citations in 2016, the article said.

After Lynch was indicted after his January arrest, a small group of citizens rallied outside the Ector County Courthouse decrying the cruel treatment of dogs. The April event was led by Odessa resident Jane Boles who made comments about how Lynch could turn a negative into a positive if he’d consider involvement in raising money for a no-kill animal shelter, but no information indicated any such action on Lynch’s part, the article said.

Judge John Smith presided over the case and Lynch’s defense attorney was listed as Jason Leach, court records show.