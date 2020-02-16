2019 crime numbers vary in Odessa

Numbers reported by law enforcement become part of the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program (UCR) and give an annual snapshot of crime across the country and Odessa’s 2019 numbers show an increase in violent crime.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke met with Odessa City Council members during a briefing last week and gave a slide show that detailed there were 15 homicides in Odessa in 2019 which is seven more than in 2018. Gerke said two of those were officer involved shootings.

“Five of that 13 were victims of the shootings on Aug. 31,” Gerke told the council.

“If you would take that one horrific day away we’re at exactly the same level we were the year before,” Gerke said of the homicide category of the UCR.

Gunman Seth Ator went on a shooting spree on Aug. 31, 2019, and drove all over town killing 7 and wounding 25 others.

Ator was shot to death by law enforcement that day and is one of the 15 listed deaths. The other officer-involved shooting was of Billy Wade Webber who was shot to death by police on May 26, 2019 on the 7200 block of Donatello Street after he reportedly pointed a firearm at officers.

The OPD crime statistical report details that there were 871 more Part 1 crimes in 2019 than in 2018. These crimes include homicide, rape, robbery assault, burglary, larceny, auto theft and arson.

Gerke reported 23 more sexual assaults in 2019 while the report detailed 36.07 percent of the victims are family members of the suspect. There were 141 sexual assaults in 2019. He said more than 80 percent of the victims knew their attackers.

“Family violence is a huge issue here…that we have to work on,” Gerke said in an interview later in the week.

Gerke reported that there were 181 more aggravated assaults in 2019 than last year explaining that aggravated assault could mean a wide range of things.

“If someone points a gun at you, then it’s an aggravated assault. If someone shoots you, it’s an aggravated assault. If someone stabs you, if someone beats you with their hands to where you sustain serious bodily injury that can be aggravated assault.”

He said that while homicides and aggravated assaults increased from the Aug. 31 tragedy that a lot of other categories did not increase.

Gerke said that there were 128 robberies in 2019 which is 24 more than the year before. He detailed that if a shoplifter, “is caught for theft and then fights with loss prevention at a store, that is technically a robbery, a lot of jurisdictions won’t file it that way. Some will file it as a theft and an assault. We file it as robbery so that pushes our numbers up, but it also pushes our clearance rates up,” he said referencing the different range in ways jurisdictions file their crime reports.

“I believe that when we file it that way we’re being honest,” he said. “Do I wish these numbers were better? Absolutely, but we’re being honest and transparent.”

District 4 council member Tom Sprawls during the Tuesday briefing asked Gerke if he were to, “Give an answer for our crime rate to be up and it seems to be up, where would you put the blame?”

Gerke responded saying that it was his perception that there has been a dramatic increase in violent juvenile crimes referencing a recent robbery that involved a 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds.

City Manager Michael Marrero relayed the way Odessa calculates their statistics to the Uniform Crime Reporting or UCR is different than other cities.

“It’s in my view,” Marrero said. “That when you look at those numbers and you see higher numbers in our communities, there’s a way to submit those numbers where perhaps you don’t look as bad and I think what the Chief is doing is really submitting the way he sees them.”

Marrero mentioned in a phone interview that the way Odessa reports crime is “based on what we view those particular crimes to be” and that Odessa’s crime reporting approach tends to be more specific than other areas and that different communities have different ways that they report numbers.

“The Odessa Police Department takes crime very seriously,” Marrero said. “I think those numbers also reflect that we’re very active in trying to investigate these crimes and are also very active trying to prevent crimes.”

Gerke stood in the front of council members and said, “We’re gonna be honest about it.”

“If that means I have to come up here and get some questions then I’ll be here getting some questions.”

Gerke said that although Odessa’s crime numbers are too high, he said he thinks, “People get too wrapped up in particular UCR numbers.”

“It’s not like every time you get out of your house, you walk down the street somebody’s gonna jump on you and attack you. That’s not what happens here,” he said. “Sometimes people look at those crime numbers and it gets portrayed that way.”

“I want to get away from the numbers game,” he said. “To me it’s not about the numbers, it’s about the victims,” he said.

Gerke said that the UCR numbers have gone down in the last few years until 2019 and that OPD is doing several things to address the crime in Odessa. From 2016 to 2018 UCR reports show that part 1 crimes did decrease within Odessa city limits.

“We have a violent crime initiative, a gun crime initiative that we’re working with the Midland Police Department, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI, DEA, ATF,” he said while also starting a Lethality Assessment Program or LAP, which help make situations safer for victims of assault and family violence.

The UCR Program, the website details, is to generate reliable information for use in law enforcement administration, operation, and management. The program was conceived in 1929 by the International Association of Chiefs of Police to meet the need for reliable uniform crime statistics for the nation. In 1930, the FBI was tasked with collecting, publishing, and archiving those statistics.

Today, four annual publications are produced from data received from more than 18,000 city, university and college, county, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement agencies voluntarily participating in the program. The crime data are submitted either through a state UCR program or directly to the FBI’s UCR Program.