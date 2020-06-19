  • June 19, 2020

DPS releases name of dead inmate - Odessa American: Crime & Justice

Posted: Friday, June 19, 2020 5:54 pm

Odessa American

A Texas Department of Public Safety press release detailed updates regarding their investigation into the death of 38-year-old Wallace Howell while he was in custody at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on June 15.

The release detailed that Howell had been involved in a vehicle pursuit at 12:18 a.m. after a Crane County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop him. Howell reportedly led the deputy into Ector County where DPS troopers provided assistance.

The release did not detail how the pursuit ended, but said that after the chase Howell was arrested without incident and transferred to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was charged with evading in a motor vehicle.

At 5:10 a.m., Howell reportedly, “became combative,” with another inmate in the same booking cell. Jail staff intervened, deploying a taser and pepper spray to restrain Howell. Nurses at the jail and jail staff reportedly checked on Howell, the report detailed and at 6 a.m. Howell was found unresponsive in his cell. Staff began medical treatment, and Howell was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The release states that autopsy results are pending.

DPS detailed that the investigation is ongoing with the Texas Rangers and no additional information is available at this time.

Posted in on Friday, June 19, 2020 5:54 pm.

