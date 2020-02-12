  • February 12, 2020

OPD looking for hit and run suspect

OPD looking for hit and run suspect

Posted: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 3:08 pm

Posted: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 3:08 pm

OPD looking for hit and run suspect

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a hit and run that occurred at 8:23 a.m. Saturday near 42nd Street and JBS Parkway in Odessa.

An OPD press release detailed the suspect was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 and collided with a Buick Enclave and fled the scene.

OPD has released a picture of the suspect that can be seen at tinyurl.com/qn8jygh.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hit & Run investigator T. Yelley at 432-335-5758 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-02800.             

Posted in on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 3:08 pm.

