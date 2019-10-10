Event planned to strengthen community

The City of Odessa Code Enforcement has scheduled to host their quarterly community block party to allow citizens to celebrate not just their community, but their neighbors.

Code Enforcement Education Administrator Darlene Mays said the event will be a celebration of code enforcement officers and breast cancer survivors. Both members of the community are recognized during October, Mays said, adding code enforcement officers are more than just those people who leave you notes on your door regarding your yard.

“It’s just so important we recognize them because they are hard-working individuals and they are citizens of Odessa,” Mays said of code enforcement officers. “We want to show our citizens that we care about our neighborhood.”

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at Grace Christian Fellowship, 3450 Billy Hext Road. Mays said the event is free and everyone is welcome to come. Scheduled events include live entertainment, jumpers, face-painting and door-prizes, Mays said.

Code enforcement, according to the City of Odessa website, is a division of Community Development, and has a goal of creating a working partnership with residents, public officials, and service organizations to finding solutions regarding pressing needs in Odessa neighborhoods.

The scheduled event will be code enforcement’s fifth, Mays said, and rotates between the different council districts. Saturday’s event will be hosted in District 2, represented by Councilman Dewey Bryant.

Mays encouraged everyone to come out to the event, and said last block party had more than 700 residents attend.

“It’s an amazing event,” she said. “We’re just wanting to say thank you to the City of Odessa (residents) for taking pride in their neighborhood.”