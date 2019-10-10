  • October 10, 2019

Event planned to strengthen community - Odessa American: Crime & Justice

e-Edition Subscribe

Event planned to strengthen community

Block party scheduled to celebrate code enforcement, breast cancer survivors

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
If You Go
  • What: City of Odessa Code Enforcement Community Block Party.
  • When: 9 a.m. until noon Saturday.
  • Where: Grace Christian Fellowship, 3450 Billy Hext Road.
  • Cost: Free.
  • Call: 432-335-4680 or 432-335-4820 for more information.

Posted: Thursday, October 10, 2019 5:38 pm

Event planned to strengthen community By Nathaniel Miller oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The City of Odessa Code Enforcement has scheduled to host their quarterly community block party to allow citizens to celebrate not just their community, but their neighbors.

Code Enforcement Education Administrator Darlene Mays said the event will be a celebration of code enforcement officers and breast cancer survivors. Both members of the community are recognized during October, Mays said, adding code enforcement officers are more than just those people who leave you notes on your door regarding your yard.

“It’s just so important we recognize them because they are hard-working individuals and they are citizens of Odessa,” Mays said of code enforcement officers. “We want to show our citizens that we care about our neighborhood.”

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at Grace Christian Fellowship, 3450 Billy Hext Road. Mays said the event is free and everyone is welcome to come. Scheduled events include live entertainment, jumpers, face-painting and door-prizes, Mays said.

Code enforcement, according to the City of Odessa website, is a division of Community Development, and has a goal of creating a working partnership with residents, public officials, and service organizations to finding solutions regarding pressing needs in Odessa neighborhoods.

The scheduled event will be code enforcement’s fifth, Mays said, and rotates between the different council districts. Saturday’s event will be hosted in District 2, represented by Councilman Dewey Bryant.

Mays encouraged everyone to come out to the event, and said last block party had more than 700 residents attend.

“It’s an amazing event,” she said. “We’re just wanting to say thank you to the City of Odessa (residents) for taking pride in their neighborhood.”

Posted in , on Thursday, October 10, 2019 5:38 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
87°
Humidity: 13%
Winds: WSW at 11mph
Feels Like: 87°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 42°
Clear and windy. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 62°/Low 40°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 70°/Low 49°
Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]