  • September 26, 2019

National Night Out - Odessa American: Crime & Justice

National Night Out

Posted: Thursday, September 26, 2019 1:30 am

National Night Out Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department would like to remind the citizens of Odessa to sign up for this year’s National Night Out.

The deadline to sign up is 5 p.m. Friday.

This year’s event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In 2008, the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) officially agreed to have a National Night Out for Texas on the first Tuesday of October instead of the traditional first week in August.

National Night Out is designed to: Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime partnerships: and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Go online for the registration form. Mail the completed form to Cpl. Michael Hamilton, 205 N. Grant Ave., Odessa, TX or email it to mhamilton@odessa-tx.gov.

Forms can also be picked up and dropped off anytime at the OPD front desk.

