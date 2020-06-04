Woman charged with assaulting officer with cellphone

A 28-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly assaulted an Odessa Police Department officer with her cellphone.

Joanna Tarango was charged with assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony, resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened at 4:14 a.m. Monday in the 6800 block of Highway 191, an OPD affidavit stated. Dispatched detailed two people were arguing outside of a car on the side of the road.

Tarango reportedly was arguing with a man on the side of the road in a public place and while officers were speaking with Tarango, she admitted that she had been drinking. Officers could smell an alcoholic beverage coming from Tarango’s breath and person. Tarango’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot.

Tarango was given multiple opportunities to find a ride, which included a friend who showed up on scene to take Tarango home, the affidavit stated. Tarango refused to get in the car with her friend. Tarango pushed past an OPD officer in an attempt to get into the driver’s seat of her vehicle to attempt to drive away.

Tarango was reportedly placed under arrest for public intoxication and the OPD officers grabbed Tarango’s arm and she began resisting. Tarango hit the officer in the face with her cellphone.

Tarango was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had two bonds totaling $11,000 and posted bail on Tuesday, jail records show.