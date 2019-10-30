Convicted felon gets 57 months in federal prison

A man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release today.

According to a news release, 28-year-old Christopher Chase, a convicted felon, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and one count of theft of a firearm from a Federal Firearms License on July 23 of this year.

The press release goes on to explain that on April 29, Mojica admitted to entering a Cash America in Odessa and firing a flare gun at employees. He also reportedly smashed a display case before leaving with five firearms, one of which was a Romarm/Cugir Draco 7.62x39mm caliber semi-automatic pistol manufactured outside the State of Texas.

Mojica has a 2019 conviction for burglary as well as a 2017 conviction for possession of a controlled substance, both of which occurred in Ector County, according to court records.

“Mr. Mojica victimized a Federal Firearms Licensee during business hours, placing employees and patrons at risk,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Boshek said in the release. “Swift action by the Odessa Police Department prevented stolen firearms from entering the illegal firearms trade, and strong law enforcement partnerships resulted in the successful federal prosecution.”

The investigation was conducted by ATF and the Odessa Police Department. The case was part of a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve called Project Safe Neighborhoods, whose purpose is to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.