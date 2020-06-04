Man charged with stealing more than $4,700 worth of cigarettes

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed a 50-year-old man was arrested after he stole more than $4,700 worth of cigarettes from six gas stations.

Thurman Williams was charged with six counts of burglary of a building, a state jail felony.

The reported burglaries happened between March 27 and April 8, the affidavit stated.

On March 27, officers were reportedly dispatched to the Quick Track, located at 1523 Harless Ave., as a man broke the glass on the front door and took $1,500 worth of Marlboro cigarette cartons. A second burglary happened the same day when a man stole $517.90 worth of cigarette cartons — three Marlboro, two Kool and two Newport cartons.

Officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven, located at 4601 Oakwood Dr., on April 2 where the store manager stated a large amount of cigarette cartons were stolen, the affidavit stated. The store manager was unsure on the amount, but stated it was a large quantity. The brands that were stolen were Kool, Newport and Marlboro.

On April 7, officers were dispatched to the Kent Kwik, located at 1100 N. Grandview Ave., as a brick was reportedly used to break the left side glass of the front door. The store manager stated $560 worth of cigarettes cartons were stolen — eight Kool cartons.

Officers were dispatched to the Kent Kwik, located at 601 N. County Road West, on April 8 after a man broke the front glass window and stole several cigarette packages and cartons, the affidavit stated. The store manager stated $2,058.37 worth of cigarettes were stolen — Newport and Marlboro.

On April 15, officers were reportedly dispatched to the Quick Track, located at 801 Golder Ave., when a man broke the glass on the front door. The store manager stated $100 worth of cigarettes — Newport — were stolen.

OPD received information on May 14 that the person involved in all burglaries was Williams, the affidavit stated. The source wanted to remain anonymous as Williams knows where they live.

Williams was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has six bonds totaling $21,000 and was still in custody as of Thursday morning, jail records show.