  • April 12, 2020

Sheriff sees influx of jailer applicants during downturn - Odessa American: Crime & Justice

e-Edition Subscribe

Sheriff sees influx of jailer applicants during downturn

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Sunday, April 12, 2020 4:30 am

Sheriff sees influx of jailer applicants during downturn By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis is in a unique situation.

Coupled with the steep oil downturn and job loss due to the coronavirus, the Ector County Law Enforcement Center has received 40 applications for jailers.

Griffis said that’s well above what he’s seen during an oil downturn, but he explained the Permian Basin hasn’t experienced a downturn like this since 2016. The price of WTI crude dropped by more than $40 a barrel during the last three months.

“In previous slowdowns, I haven’t seen this large of influx of applicants,” Griffis said. “This one is hurting the oil business a lot worse than what we’ve seen in the past.

“It’s amazing for me to see all of these applications.”

Griffis said the two newest jailers previously worked in the private sector.

The price of crude oil was $63.27 on Jan. 6 and it dropped to $22.76 as of Thursday. InflationDate.com detailed the annual average crude oil price for 2016 was $36.34. The coronavirus has affected all nonessential businesses.

“There’s a wide array of different job skills that we are going to incorporate into a jailer,” Griffis said.

Griffis explained if he hired all 40 applicants he would probably be able to bring back all the inmates that are housed in other jails across Texas. Griffis said as of Thursday afternoon there are 175 inmates housed in eight counties that cost the county $7,702 per day.

Those inmates who are in other jails across Texas would be housed in the jail’s new expansion. Griffis said there are a small percentage of the cells in the new expansion that are being utilized.

The jail can hold up to 667 inmates and the expansion added 412 beds.

“If we can get half of them hired, we can bring back a lot of inmates,” Griffis said. “We are hopeful. I would like to say that I could hire every single one of them, but there may be underlying reasons why we can’t hire some of them.”

Though the sheriff has an abundance of applicants, Griffis explained the hiring process takes time.

Griffis said applicants have to go through multiple tests that include mental and physical evaluations.

ECSO is able to conduct person-to-person interviews in a conference that would allow the applicant and staff to stay six feet apart. Griffis said if an applicant is hired they have to give finger prints, take a drug test and tuberculosis test.

“There are some state requirements that have to be met for us to even consider them,” Griffis said. “They have to pass a TSI test, which is a reading comprehension test. Everyone has to have a psychological exam. They have to have a physical. It’s kind of a long process.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

Posted in , on Sunday, April 12, 2020 4:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
55°
Humidity: 35%
Winds: W at 12mph
Feels Like: 52°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 38°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

monday

weather
High 64°/Low 39°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 59°/Low 38°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]