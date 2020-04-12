Sheriff sees influx of jailer applicants during downturn

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis is in a unique situation.

Coupled with the steep oil downturn and job loss due to the coronavirus, the Ector County Law Enforcement Center has received 40 applications for jailers.

Griffis said that’s well above what he’s seen during an oil downturn, but he explained the Permian Basin hasn’t experienced a downturn like this since 2016. The price of WTI crude dropped by more than $40 a barrel during the last three months.

“In previous slowdowns, I haven’t seen this large of influx of applicants,” Griffis said. “This one is hurting the oil business a lot worse than what we’ve seen in the past.

“It’s amazing for me to see all of these applications.”

Griffis said the two newest jailers previously worked in the private sector.

The price of crude oil was $63.27 on Jan. 6 and it dropped to $22.76 as of Thursday. InflationDate.com detailed the annual average crude oil price for 2016 was $36.34. The coronavirus has affected all nonessential businesses.

“There’s a wide array of different job skills that we are going to incorporate into a jailer,” Griffis said.

Griffis explained if he hired all 40 applicants he would probably be able to bring back all the inmates that are housed in other jails across Texas. Griffis said as of Thursday afternoon there are 175 inmates housed in eight counties that cost the county $7,702 per day.

Those inmates who are in other jails across Texas would be housed in the jail’s new expansion. Griffis said there are a small percentage of the cells in the new expansion that are being utilized.

The jail can hold up to 667 inmates and the expansion added 412 beds.

“If we can get half of them hired, we can bring back a lot of inmates,” Griffis said. “We are hopeful. I would like to say that I could hire every single one of them, but there may be underlying reasons why we can’t hire some of them.”

Though the sheriff has an abundance of applicants, Griffis explained the hiring process takes time.

Griffis said applicants have to go through multiple tests that include mental and physical evaluations.

ECSO is able to conduct person-to-person interviews in a conference that would allow the applicant and staff to stay six feet apart. Griffis said if an applicant is hired they have to give finger prints, take a drug test and tuberculosis test.

“There are some state requirements that have to be met for us to even consider them,” Griffis said. “They have to pass a TSI test, which is a reading comprehension test. Everyone has to have a psychological exam. They have to have a physical. It’s kind of a long process.”