Cruz: ‘Horrific evil’ perpetrated on West Texas

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told media gathered at the Presidential Archives and Leadership Library at the JBS Public Leadership Institute Wednesday that people in the Permian Basin experienced a “horrific evil, a deranged murderer, indiscriminately taking human life” in Saturday’s mass shooting that killed seven people and injured 25.

Cruz met with local leaders and law enforcement for lunch at the leadership library.

He noted that Odessa, Midland and the Permian Basin are grieving. But Cruz said the state of Texas and people across the country stand with the residents here and he lauded law enforcement for their bravery.

Seth Ator, 36, of Odessa went through Odessa and Midland Aug. 31 shooting randomly at people with an AR-15 rifle. He was killed by police at the Cinergy Theater off State Highway 191 between Odessa and Midland. The theater reopened on Wednesday.

“We saw here horrific evil, a deranged murderer, indiscriminately taking human life. But we also in the face of evil we saw bravery; we saw courage; we saw heroism; we saw law enforcement officers risking their life to protect their community and I salute the men and women of law enforcement. I salute the Odessa police officers, the Midland police officers, the sheriffs, the federal law enforcement — everyone who was involved in stopping this horrific mass murder,” Cruz said.

He added that he has consistently led the fight in the U.S. Senate to devote more resources to stopping felons and fugitives from obtaining firearms.

“In 2013, my first year in the Senate I introduced legislation along with Chuck Grassley (Republican Senator from Iowa). It was the Grassley-Cruz legislation, directed at protecting us and stopping these sorts of mass murders. Grassley-Cruz came to the floor of the Senate. It was voted on. It got a majority of the Senate — 52 votes in favor of it, including nine Democrats. It got the most bipartisan support of any of the comprehensive legislation we saw, but unfortunately, Harry Reid (retired Democratic Senator from Nevada) and the Democrats filibustered it. They demanded 60 votes, so it didn’t pass,” Cruz said.

He said Grassley-Cruz strengthened the federal background check system.

“In particular there are far too many convictions that are not included in that database. Take for example the Sutherland Springs shooting. Sutherland Springs — the worst church shooting in U.S. history. The shooter there had a felony conviction and domestic violence conviction. It was already against federal law for that shooter to own or purchase a firearm, but unfortunately, the Obama administration never reported his felony conviction to the national database, so when he went in to buy the firearm that he used in that murder, they ran a background check and it came up clean,” Cruz said.

Grassley-Cruz would mandate a federal audit of the Department of Justice and of every federal agency to make sure those convictions are in the database, Cruz said.

No. 2, he said, it would incentivize states and local governments to make sure those convictions are in the database.

And No. 3, it directs the Department of Justice to create a gun crime task force to prosecute felons and fugitives who try to illegally buy firearms.

“In the instance of Sutherland Springs, we know the individual lied on his background check form. That was a separate felony, and if Grassley-Cruz had passed, he would have been prosecuted. He would have been put in jail and he would have been sitting in a federal prison cell instead of murdering those innocent people,” Cruz said.

He pointed the finger at politicians who use instances like this for political benefit.

“And sadly we’re looking at some of the 2020 Democratic candidates who are proposing gun confiscation on a massive level nationwide. That’s a mistake. That’s not what West Texas wants. And that’s not actually a policy that would keep us safer. What keeps us safer is focusing on the bad guys, the criminals, the felons the fugitives and those with dangerous mental illness. I have led the fight to do that in the Senate and I’ll continue leading the fight,” Cruz said.

He said he reintroduced Grassley-Cruz this year and he believes that when the Senate returns next week it will take it up and pass it.

“Senate Democrats need to stop trying to use this as a political cudgel and instead devote the resources to law enforcement, to stopping violent criminals from getting firearms. That’s how we actually keep our communities safer,” he said.

With the shooter in Odessa, Cruz said the facts are still being uncovered as the local and federal investigations continue.

Cruz said it has been reported that the gunman tried to buy a firearm but was denied it due to a background check. “My understanding is, from the public reporting, that’s based on a mental health adjudication. We need to discover more what the facts are, what the circumstances are,” he added.

He said much of his discussion with law enforcement Wednesday concerned what the warning signs were that this individual had a serious mental illness that posed a danger to himself or to others.

“What could have done better to stop this deranged criminal from getting a gun in the first place? That’s going to be an ongoing discussion, but what is effective if we want to stop these kinds of crimes is to focus on violent criminals and those with serious and dangerous illness,” Cruz said.

He added that the background check system needs to be strengthened so felons and fugitives and those with serious mental or dangerous mental illness are prevented from acquiring guns. At the same time, he said the Second Amendment rights of law abiding citizens need to be protected.

“That’s what West Texans understand is ... effective is focusing on the bad guys. I just had a very productive conversation with local law enforcement and also with county leaders, community leaders about No. 1, the challenges that the Permian Basin is facing right now — the grieving, but also No. 2 how the community is coming together. How the community was leaning on each other, were loving each other and we will come through stronger. Odessa will come through stronger. Midland will come through stronger as we are unified in keeping our community safe,” Cruz said.

Red flag laws are one of the solutions that have been discussed, he said. The New York Times reported that these are laws that “authorize courts to issue a special type of protection order allowing police to temporarily confiscate firearms from people who are deemed by a judge to be a danger to themselves or others.”

“I think those are appropriately considered at the state level, not the federal level. I think they are one of the tools that could be considered, but it’s critically important that we protect due process, that there be mechanisms, that there be evidentiary standards, the ability to cross-examine witnesses and to contest the evidence,” Cruz said.

“And we’ve seen different states that have used red flag laws as a potential tool. If you have someone who is mentally ill and dangerous and a threat to themselves or others, a red flag law can be one of the tools a state can consider. But I think it’s critically important that we protect due process and that’s why I think it needs to be at the state level, if it’s going to go forward, rather than a federal one-size-fits-all for the country,” he added.

Asked if someone was a felon and it wouldn’t bother them to commit another crime, how would you stop them from doing something criminal before they do it, he said: “Because when a felon lies on a background check form … you prosecute them you put them in jail, so whether it bothers you or not if you’re in jail you can’t commit another crime.”

He noted that this is the fifth mass shooting Texans have seen in the past three years.

“I’ve been on the ground, sadly, in all of five of them — in Dallas, Sutherland Springs Santa Fe and El Paso and now here in Odessa. I’ve been to too damn many of these. We need to come together and we need to marshal law enforcement resources to stopping violent criminals before they carry out these kind of sick mass murders,” Cruz said.