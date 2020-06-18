OPD reports no suspects in Odessa shooting

Two 22-year-old men were reportedly shot Wednesday night in Odessa near Ratliff Stadium, an Odessa Police Department report detailed.

An OPD arrest report detailed that an officer was dispatched at around 8:03 p.m. to Medical Center Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. At MCH, the officer met Nathaniel Aguilar. Although the officer originally starts the report with the spelling as Aguilar, the name is written as Aguliar later in the report.

Aguilar said he was with his friend Raymond Rodriguez Wednesday night in a Gray 2017 Ram 1500 stopped at a red light at Grandview Avenue near Ratliff Stadium. After the light turned green, a red Chevrolet Silverado reportedly pulled up parallel to them and fired multiple rounds through Rodriguez’s driver side window. Rodriguez reportedly pulled the truck off into a field after being hit with a round where Aguilar asked Rodriguez to get into the passenger seat so he could drive them to the hospital. Aguilar reportedly said that Rodriguez was complaining about being shot in the eye and that he was bleeding from his stomach and face.

Aguilar reportedly had a small laceration on his right forearm caused by a round and some minor cuts. Rodriguez reportedly had a bullet wound under his left eye that went through the cheek bone into the right eye. The doctor said that the right pupil was unresponsive and Rodriguez would not be able to see out of it again, the report detailed. Rodriguez also reportedly had multiple facial fractures and metal fragments around his left eye.

The report detailed that Aguilar did not get a good look at the truck or person doing the shooting.

An OPD press release detailed that while one of the victims was released from MCH, the other was transferred to a hospital in El Paso.

OPD detailed that no arrests have been made and there are no suspects. Anyone with information about the incident should contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0010726.