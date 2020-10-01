Arrest made in connection to triple fatality

Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection to a triple fatality that occurred last month in North Odessa.

Carlos Thompson, 22, has been charged with two counts of purchase of alcohol for a minor, a class A misdemeanor. Thompson turned himself in Thursday at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

On Sept. 19, Odessa Police responded to 52nd Street and Clover in reference to a major crash that resulted in three minors dying and two more sustaining serious bodily injury. Initial investigation revealed that alcohol was a possible contributing factor, a news release said.

Investigation revealed that Thompson purchased alcohol at a local grocery store and later met two of the minors at Sherwood Park, where he provided the alcohol to them. Further investigation revealed that all five minors later attended the same party before the fatal crash occurred, the release said.

Based on the facts and circumstances presented during the investigation, Thompson was charged with two counts of purchase of alcohol for a minor. A citation was also issued to the person responsible for hosting the party where the minors were found to be at prior to the crash. The investigation continues.