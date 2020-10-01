  • October 1, 2020

Arrest made in connection to triple fatality - Odessa American: Crime & Justice

e-Edition Subscribe

Arrest made in connection to triple fatality

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 1, 2020 6:06 pm

Arrest made in connection to triple fatality Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection to a triple fatality that occurred last month in North Odessa.

Carlos Thompson, 22, has been charged with two counts of purchase of alcohol for a minor, a class A misdemeanor. Thompson turned himself in Thursday at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

On Sept. 19, Odessa Police responded to 52nd Street and Clover in reference to a major crash that resulted in three minors dying and two more sustaining serious bodily injury. Initial investigation revealed that alcohol was a possible contributing factor, a news release said.

Investigation revealed that Thompson purchased alcohol at a local grocery store and later met two of the minors at Sherwood Park, where he provided the alcohol to them. Further investigation revealed that all five minors later attended the same party before the fatal crash occurred, the release said.

Based on the facts and circumstances presented during the investigation, Thompson was charged with two counts of purchase of alcohol for a minor. A citation was also issued to the person responsible for hosting the party where the minors were found to be at prior to the crash. The investigation continues.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Thursday, October 1, 2020 6:06 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
82°
Humidity: 20%
Winds: E at 12mph
Feels Like: 82°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 84°/Low 50°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

friday

weather
High 84°/Low 59°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

saturday

weather
High 90°/Low 55°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]