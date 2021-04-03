Crash being investigated

An Odessa man is in critical condition following a major crash that occurred early this morning in South Odessa.

On April 3, at approximately 2:20 a.m., Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the 2500 block of East IH-20 in reference to a major crash.

Investigation revealed that a 2013 Cadillac Escalade, being operated by Sergio Munoz, 34, was traveling westbound in the 2500 block of East IH-20 and left the roadway before striking sand barrels and cable tension barriers. The impact caused the vehicle to roll and for Munoz to be ejected from it, a news release said.

Munoz was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.