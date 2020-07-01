CPL results taking longer

Odessa Mayor David Turner said that while the first two city run mobile COVID-19 testings should run smoothly, he is concerned with how long results will take from Clinical Pathology Labs that have already scaled back on which tests they will process.

“If you can’t get the tests read then, you know, it’s really a little bit irrelevant,” Turner said adding that after the first two test events are complete on Tuesday and Thursday, they may have to reschedule tests and that the city may be looking to use a different company to process the swabs. He said that there would be an update regarding the tests later in the week.

“CPL said they would do these first two tests, but then after that we fall into the 10 days like everyone else,” he said during Monday's virtual hospital briefing.

CPL labs that normally would have test results back in a week or less scaled back on which tests they would process last week due to an increase in tests. To get caught up, they will reportedly only be processing hospitalized patients’ tests.

Medical Center Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that she did not receive any new CPL update since Friday when CPL communicated that after 10 days of catching up with tests, they would look at what their capabilities are.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said that there is no way to help test results come back faster, “but perhaps one of the things that we could consider is looking at the lower accuracy tests like the ones that don’t give you 100 percent accurate negative tests as an option for initial screening,” he said.

“Either way, whether or not you get one of those less accurate tests, the recommendation would still be to socially isolate if you feel like you’re sick,” he said adding that the vast majority of people with COVID-19 aren’t going to be sick enough to seek care.

Saravanan also spoke on the responsibility people have while waiting for test results.

“At this point,” he said, “when the prevalence of the disease is increasing so much in our community, it is safe for us to assume that if anybody feels the need to be tested, then they should feel the need to also socially isolate at home for that period of time.”

A Monday MCH press release detailed that out of 2,957 tests, 298 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at MCH and 24 of those patients are in the hospital. Nineteen patients are on seven central including one from Focused Care at Odessa, one from McCamey County Hospital, two from Ward Memorial and one from Madison Nursing Home. Five patients are in the Critical Care Unit including one patient from Big Bend Regional and one from Focused Care at Odessa who is on a ventilator. Two COVID-19 patients are on a ventilator. No persons under investigation are reportedly in the hospital and 611 tests have pending results.

ORMC President Stacey Brown reported that out of 831 tests, 69 people have tested positive for the virus, 576 have tested negative and 183 tests are pending results. Brown said that 13 people are in the ICU at ORMC and two of them are on ventilators.

The Ector County Health Department numbers were released at around 5 p.m., Monday and detailed that the county has reached a total of 900 cases. The release shows that 558 cases are confirmed positive, 331 are probable positives, 1,346 tests are pending and 331 patients have reportedly recovered from the virus. The health department website lists 562 patients as active. The release detailed that three additional nursing homes reported cases over the weekend including one resident who tested positive at a Courtyard assisted living facility, two residents and two staff members at Madison Medical Resort and one staff member at Buena Vida Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Fourteen residents and four staff members have tested positive for the virus at Focused Care at Odessa, four staff members tested positive from Sienna Nursing Home, one person tested positive from Deerings Nursing Home and one person tested positive at Parks Assisted Living

Anyone who is interested in applying for a contact tracing position can apply at https://tinyurl.com/y754re25 and review the job description. The release detailed that the position is temporary.

More information regarding the city mobile testing can be located at https://tinyurl.com/y8a8hz8r