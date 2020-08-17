Cornyn visits West Texas Food Bank

MIDLAND As part of his travels across the state, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) made a visit to the West Texas Food Bank facility in Midland Monday to address the response to the COVID-19 crisis in the Permian Basin.

Cornyn was given a tour of the facility from West Texas Food Bank Executive Director Libby Campbell and followed that with a photo opportunity of helping put together food boxes for distribution. Also Joining Cornyn and Campbell Monday on the tour were Midland City Councilman Spencer Robnett and Midland Health CEO Russell Meyers.

Prior to his stop at the Permian Basin, Cornyn had made stops in Abilene and San Angelo.

In his remarks following the tour, Cornyn commended the job that the West Texas Food Bank was doing in helping others during the crisis while also discussing the unique challenges that the area faces.

“We know that we’re experiencing a two-front war,” Cornyn said. “One is the battle to defeat the virus, which is a public health battle and the other is the economic consequences associated with the mitigation efforts. And I should say that here in West Texas and the Permian Basin, that you’re fighting a three-front war with the oil and gas crisis.”

To date, $60.9 million of federal funding has gone to Midland alone as part of the CARES Act, which was passed back in March. Those funds have been used to assistance to food banks such as the West Texas Food Bank.

One new addition that has been implemented in recent weeks by the food bank is the distribution of Farmers to Families food boxes as part of the organization’s distribution model.

The boxes, distributed by the UDSA, have fresh food available to meet the greater demand for food. The West Texas Food Bank has been able to secure about 2,000 boxes a week according to Campbell.

Campbell said that the West Texas Food Bank usually distributes over 500,000 pounds of food a month and that the organization clocked 1.2 million pounds of food in July to the 19 counties served that cover an area of 34,000 square miles, roughly the same size as Maine.

The food bank recently welcomed back a limited number of volunteers to help out after the National Guard had stepped in to help.

“This disaster is different,” she said. It’s not a hurricane. There’s no playbook.”

Another key provision of CARES Act funding was including an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits. That funding has expired as negotiations for a new deal have stalled in Congress.

Cornyn addressed that when asked about what he would say to the number of energy workers who have lost their jobs. He said felt “particularly badly for people who through no fault of their own find themselves out of work that have been hit by this huge drop in demand for energy.”

He later added one of the issues he hopes to address is to adjust the $600 number after discovering that some workers ended up receiving more money in benefits than work.

“That’s not true for everybody but we want to make sure that we adjust that so where we can replace people’s wages but we don’t want to incentivize them to not go back to work,” Cornyn said.

The rest of the funding distributed for Midland and to purchase personal protective equipment for healthcare and frontline workers during the pandemic as well as maintain operations at Midland International Air and Space Port.

Meyers that the nearly $17 million in funding that the they received is close to the amount of the revenue lost during the beginning of the crisis. He also acknowledged that there is a ways to go.

“We still haven’t reached pre-COVID levels,” Meyers said. “Every day, we’re reminded how important the CARES Act funding was for the hospital’s survival and for our ability to keep our workforce intact.”

From a city perspective, Robnett added that the funding is making an impact towards the city budget and getting the economy going back in the right direction.

“There is a recovery ongoing in the oil and gas business but all the support that the city receives from the Senators and the federal government is what is going to take to turn Midland around and keep pulling us in the right direction.”

Getting to right direction is going to take some time with no new deal in place. Cornyn cited the upcoming election as a key factor as to why talks have stalled. Cornyn is one of those running for re-election against Democratic Party challenger M.J. Hegar Nov. 3.

“Right now, since we’re so close to the election, unfortunately, Congress was starting to show some of its fraying around the edges of bipartisanship,” Cornyn said. “Hopefully, we can check that off and meet that demand.”

Cornyn maintained that he was also trying to look at things as positively as he could and shared some words that he heard from a citizen during a stop in Abilene Monday.

“We didn’t know if it would be a few months and then go away or last longer,” he said. “Obviously, we know that it’s going to be with us for a while longer. But a gentleman in Abilene told me today, ‘Think positive but test negative,’ which I think are good words to live by.”