Copper Rose Building opens up as warming shelter

An additional warming shelter opened up in downtown Odessa Monday morning to residents in need who may have lost power.

The Copper Rose Building, located at 415 N. Grant, opened its doors to those in need.

“There’s 20,000-plus homes without any electricity,” said Copper Rose Building owner John Herriage said. “We have a huge venue that’s not being used today. That’s why I got together with Michael Marrero, city manager and asked how can I help? They’re going to be delivering cots and other things. We’re going to be putting together a warming station.”

After talking with the City of Odessa about opening the Copper Rose Building, he said was anticipating about 100 cots to be delivered.

“We have a ground level and a basement,” Herriage said. “We can accommodate others. The community has done much for our companies. We just want to give back.”

There’s no timetable for how long the Copper Rose Building will be opened to residents.

“However long we need to,” Herriage said. “(City manager) Michael Marrero is going to send some police officers over so it’s safe. We’re going to be here as long as possible.”

On Monday, Herriage said they already had a few guests come in and out.

“We had about 15 people in and out,” Herriage said. “We have a gentleman who manages some apartments for the elderly that doesn’t have heating. He’s going to get them. We have a church in West Odessa that’s been in contact with us and other ones.”

There will be safety measures taken to keep from spreading COVID.

“Everyone is going to have to wear a mask,” Herriage said. “We’re going to do as much social distancing as possible. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up.”

According to City of Odessa director of Communications Devin Sanchez, there were three city-operated warming shelters as of Monday afternoon. Those included the Copper Rose Building, St. Elizabeth’s and the Salvation Army.

“I think it speaks to our community and our city management and our emergency management to be able to provide something like this for our residents,” Sanchez said. “The power outage is something that’s beyond our control but we understand because we live here too and we’re experiencing these elements as well so understand the frustration and inconvenience that it can cause. So I think the fact that our city sprung into action so quickly to find these resources and partner up with others who did have power speaks volumes about our community.”

Herriage said he is proud to help out the community.

“Even before the city came to us, the city’s done so much for me, that’s why I wanted to help out,” Herriage said. “There’s a lot of homes without electricity and it’s super cold outside. We’ve got a 20,000-square foot building. I’ve got electricity and I’ve got gas. Let’s give back to the community.”