Cold front brings dust storms to the area

Dust storms made their way across West Texas and New Mexico Tuesday as a cold front came through the Permian Basin.

The cold front is the result of a strong storm system that’s been moving across the country and strong winds have picked up dust through the Odessa-Midland area.

“That’s where we got the change from the south winds to our west winds,” meteorologist Devin Chehak of the National Weather Service in Midland said. “We were pretty gusty last night. We saw a dusting between 40 and maybe 50 mph in some areas. Earlier today, we had the main part of the cold front shift to the north wind. That’s what brought us our second round of gusty winds and we’ve had some reduced visibilities and winds up to 40 mph.”

It was a break in the warm weather that Odessans had been enjoying recently.

Tuesday’s temperature reached a high of 82 degrees before the cold front came through.

Odessans and Midlanders woke up to colder temperatures on Wednesday as the day saw a high of only 68 degrees with a low of 37 and plenty of wind.

Places such as El Paso and Roswell, N.M. saw reduced visibilities from Tuesday’s dust storms, forcing cars and trucks in some areas to pull over. However, Chehak said Odessa was fortunate compared to other areas.

“From what I’ve seen and heard from our observing stations, we only got down to as low as a mile (in visibility),” Chehak said. “Generally, the visibility got to as low as a mile to two miles.”

According to the National Weather Service in Midland, visibilities for Wednesday afternoon were three miles for Midland.

Wednesday’s windy conditions should be the peak of the current system, according to Chehak.

“They should continue to drop off and by (Wednesday) evening, they should be pretty light out of the north and northeast,” Chehak said. “By tonight, the winds are going to be pretty light out of the north and northeast. Saturday, the winds will be a little bit strong but we’re not expecting any strong winds to return for the remainder of this week.”

Thursday’s high is supposed to be 66 with a low of 40 with mostly sunny skies with west winds reaching up to between 15 and 20 mph.

Friday’s temperature will be slightly warmer at a high of 67 and a low of 41 with mostly sunny skies and east winds up to five and 15 mph.

Saturday’s high is expected to be 71 with a low of 48 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday is expected to see a high of 72 with a low of 49 with partly cloudy skies.