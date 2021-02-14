  • February 14, 2021

Closures, remote learning announced for Monday - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Closures, remote learning announced for Monday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, February 14, 2021 1:30 pm

Closures, remote learning announced for Monday

Because of the hazardous weather and road conditions, Ector County ISD has made the decision that Monday will be a Remote Learning Day for all ECISD students.

All school buildings and offices will be closed; however, all teachers will post assignments and communicate with families by 9 a.m. today. There will be no live classes to attend —only assignments that must be completed.

Families with internet at home will receive and submit the assignments online using a platform like Google Classroom, Seesaw or another; families without internet at home will receive the assignment from his/her teacher and will turn in these assignments when they return to school.

With Friday’s school closure, the district has now taken two snow days this year, the first coming in October. By making Monday a Remote Learning Day, ECISD will not have to make up for these two bad weather days by taking away upcoming holidays or adding days to the school calendar (unless there is more bad weather).

Schools and teachers will contact students with more information about assignments.

University of Texas Permian Basin and Odessa also have announced closures.

The UTPB campus will be closed today for all students, faculty, and staff.

Odessa College, the extension centers in Andrews, Monahans and Pecos, as well as the Sports Center, the Learning Resource Center and the Children’s Center will be closed.

All in-person classes and services will transition to virtual learning and support. Remote and online courses will continue. Students should check email and Blackboard for any specific announcements from instructors regarding class time, assignments, etc. Food service for campus residents will transition to brunch and dinner service.

Please continue to monitor the college’s social media sites and weather alert webpage as well as student email for updated information.

Posted in , , , , on Sunday, February 14, 2021 1:30 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Snow
Humidity: 80%
Winds: NNE at 14mph
Feels Like: -8°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 11°/Low 0°
Snow likely. Highs in the low teens and lows -2 to 2F.

Tomorrow

weather
High 27°/Low 14°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the mid teens.

tuesday

weather
High 44°/Low 19°
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper teens.

wednesday

weather
High 33°/Low 13°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]