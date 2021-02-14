Closures, remote learning announced for Monday

Because of the hazardous weather and road conditions, Ector County ISD has made the decision that Monday will be a Remote Learning Day for all ECISD students.

All school buildings and offices will be closed; however, all teachers will post assignments and communicate with families by 9 a.m. today. There will be no live classes to attend —only assignments that must be completed.

Families with internet at home will receive and submit the assignments online using a platform like Google Classroom, Seesaw or another; families without internet at home will receive the assignment from his/her teacher and will turn in these assignments when they return to school.

With Friday’s school closure, the district has now taken two snow days this year, the first coming in October. By making Monday a Remote Learning Day, ECISD will not have to make up for these two bad weather days by taking away upcoming holidays or adding days to the school calendar (unless there is more bad weather).

Schools and teachers will contact students with more information about assignments.

University of Texas Permian Basin and Odessa also have announced closures.

The UTPB campus will be closed today for all students, faculty, and staff.

Odessa College, the extension centers in Andrews, Monahans and Pecos, as well as the Sports Center, the Learning Resource Center and the Children’s Center will be closed.

All in-person classes and services will transition to virtual learning and support. Remote and online courses will continue. Students should check email and Blackboard for any specific announcements from instructors regarding class time, assignments, etc. Food service for campus residents will transition to brunch and dinner service.

Please continue to monitor the college’s social media sites and weather alert webpage as well as student email for updated information.