City-county tax fight rekindles

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis Tuesday excoriated the city of Odessa’s recent application to the Texas Attorney General’s Office to claim part of the revenues from the county’s sales tax, which is dedicated to bolstering law enforcement, road maintenance and construction and illegal dumping enforcement.

“It’s very disheartening to know that the city is trying to take the funds from the county,” Griffis said in an afternoon phone interview. “It’s not only disheartening, it makes me very angry. This would directly impact law enforcement services in the county and directly impact my employees and our efforts to be competitive in our pay in the jail and law enforcement.

“It would potentially affect the way we do business, so I think they need to back the hell off.”

The sheriff was asked if he was surprised by the news of the city’s appeal to Attorney General Ken Paxton of Austin for a ruling on the legitimacy of the county’s 1.25-cent tax that was approved by voters in November 2018 and the city’s right to take part of the proceeds. “Yes, it did take me by surprise,” Griffis said.

Referring to a city-county confab on Dec. 10, 2019, around a big table in the commissioners courtroom about interlocal contracts and the tax revenues, he said, “The last I heard, all this had quieted down and we had a general agreement between the city and county.

“But obviously, they don’t want that. I don’t know where this is coming from, the city council, the city attorney’s office or the city manager. The city council candidates need to stand up and speak their minds in the next two weeks because there may be some new endorsements.

“Odessa and Ector County are one community,” Griffis said. “The people from West Odessa, Pleasant Farms, Gardendale and Goldsmith all go into the city to go out to eat, buy new tires and get their oil changed. The city needs to realize that and stop trying to take our funds because that would directly affect the services we provide to the county residents.”

Late Tuesday afternoon, the City of Odessa issued a statement on the matter.

“The City of Odessa became aware of a matter which would significantly impact future planning and growth for the City. On Dec. 10, 2019, the City had a discussion with Ector County at an open public meeting, however, the entities were unable to reach an agreement. In order to resolve this issue, an attorney general opinion is being sought to provide a determination on several issues. It is not the City’s hope or desire to steal or take money from the County; it is the City’s hope that the attorney general’s opinion will yield a plan that will allow all entities to prosper equally,” the statement said.

Expecting reduced revenues in the fiscal year that began Oct. 1, the commissioners have budgeted for $12 million in sales tax revenues this year after collecting $14.7 million during 2019-20.

In the late 2019 meeting, City Attorney Natasha Brooks and County Attorney Dusty Gallivan clashed not long after the discussion on the sales tax began with Gallivan disputing Brooks’ emphasis on the date listed in the notice that the county had sent to the Texas Comptroller’s Office in Austin about its eligibility to start collecting the tax. Gallivan had said before the meeting that he would eagerly fight the city in court if necessary.

Then Hays and City Councilwoman Peggy Dean, sitting across from each other, argued about the collections.

“We don’t want to take any of the county’s money,” said Dean, explaining that the city merely wanted to levy taxes for services if it made a voluntary annexation inside the county’s new assistance district.

Hays countered that the city and county were arguing over the same taxpayers’ money and that the city’s enhanced collections would amount to “a double dip” from the taxpayers’ pockets.

Brooks said that as a conciliatory gesture, the city would reduce its extraterritorial jurisdiction from five miles to the 3 1/2-mile ETJ it claimed before declaring itself to be over 100,000 in population in 2018.

Others who took part in the 2 1/2-hour meeting were Councilman Dewey Bryant, who is now running for mayor, Commissioners Eddy Shelton, Greg Simmons, Dale Childers and Armando Rodriguez, City Council members Detra White, Malcolm Hamilton and Mari Willis and City Manager Michael Marrero.