Christmas in Action provides comfort to Odessa couple

For Corina Rodriguez and Jose Medina, receiving their new furnace was a godsend.

The Odessa couple, who live with disabilities, had been in need of a new furnace and on Thursday, their prayers were answered when members from Lennox, Redhawk Heating and Air with Air Tech helped install a new furnace in their home.

The event was part of Lennox’s community impact program which benefits local community members, as well as a partnership with Odessa’s Christmas in Action.

“ I just feel very blessed that there are people out there, angels, who give us a lot of hope when you think there isn’t,” Rodriguez said. “We’re very grateful.”

Rodriguez was born and raised in Odessa while her husband Jose has lived here since 1971.

Rodriguez suffers from Rheumatoid arthritis and COPD.

“ Jose is retired now,” Rodriguez said. “It’s getting to where it’s so overwhelming to do housework here. We didn’t think we would get to the point where we would need help to do all of our accomplishments in our home.”

Christmas in Action is a nonprofit organization that repairs homes of low-income elderly and or disabled homeowners.

“ They have to be qualified, but if they need a roof, or an air conditioner, or a heater or windows, or doors, anything for their disability and it pertains to their home, we’re happy to do that for them at no cost,” executive director of Odessa Christmas in Action Barbara Nunez said.

The way the application works depends on a few items. Among them are being a homeowner, being 60 years or older, or physically disabled, and having a home located in Ector County, just to name a few.

A home also cannot be accepted by a volunteer team two years in a row.

“ What we want to do is make sure that they have what they need to stay in their own home for safety and through the weather and things like that.”

While the weather may still be warm outside, it won’t be that way for long as fall advances into winter.

“ Basically, if you look at it, this is the time to be doing heater work,” Nunez said. “The spring is the time to be doing air conditioning work. What we’re trying to do is get ahead while Redhawk, Lennox and Air Tech are not as busy. We’re just trying to get that heater in when they’re not as busy.”

The furnace was provided free of charge by Lennox.

“ It feels wonderful to be a part of the community,” Redhawk heating and air conditioning owner Mark Russell said.

“ For 41 years, Odessa has supported us,” Russell said. “They fed our family. They put our kids through school and put food on the table for us. It’s good to give back.”

This is the second year that Christmas in Action has partnered with Lennox.

“ We’re all in it to serve our community and make sure that these people can stay in their own home,” Nunez said. “It’s bad enough with corona going on. … This is their home and you want them to stay there.”

It’s also not the first time that Christmas in Action has helped out Rodriguez and Medina.

About three years ago, they helped construct a ramp for them after Rodriguez had foot surgery.

“ I’m very thankful for this organization,” Rodriguez said.