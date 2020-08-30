  • August 30, 2020

Cassatt Quartet to have livestream concert

Cassatt Quartet to have livestream concert

Posted: Sunday, August 30, 2020 2:07 pm

Cassatt Quartet to have livestream concert

The Cassatt String Quartet will play the music of Mozart and other composers during a livestream concert at 7 p.m. tonight. 

It is live from Music Mountain at www.musicmountain.org or Facebook, or YouTube. 

Posted in on Sunday, August 30, 2020 2:07 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

