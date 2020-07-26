  • July 26, 2020

THE ECONOMIST: Universities and COVID - Odessa American: Ray Perryman Column

e-Edition Subscribe

THE ECONOMIST: Universities and COVID

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, July 26, 2020 5:30 am

THE ECONOMIST: Universities and COVID By M. Ray Perryman Odessa American

As the COVID-19 pandemic emerged this spring, college campuses across the United States swiftly sent students home in droves and switched to online distance learning. The quick transition came with hopes and expectations that things would be largely back to normal by the fall. However, such is not the case, and uncertainty is growing as the time to prepare is diminishing.

While there is not yet definitive evidence that the pandemic is decreasing enrollment, there are indications that student preferences are shifting. A survey by McKinsey & Company in April indicates that 21 percent of incoming students had already changed their first-choice school since January 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The most prevalent reasons for the switch were concerns over the cost of attendance or the location of the school, whether being too far away or in an area with a high threat level. Of the students who changed their first choice, more preferred in-state, public schools or those that were within 50 miles of their homes.

In addition, about half indicated that they would consider changing their education plans if the fall semester switched to remote learning. Specifically, 15 percent of the students said they would likely defer a semester, while 45 percent indicated they would pursue a different school. Furthermore, 83 percent of students said they would expect a tuition discount if the fall semester consisted primarily, or entirely, of online learning.

Colleges and universities, especially more expensive private institutions, are facing the dual risks of lower enrollment and pressure to adjust tuition, both of which would be harmful to budgets. These shortfalls could grow if foreign student visas are restricted for those enrolled in only online classes (a bad idea that, for the moment at least, appears to have been abandoned).

Tuition and fees account for 20.2 percent of total revenue and investment return at public, four-year institutions and 30.4 percent at private, four-year institutions. Colleges and universities have already begun to reduce budgets, eliminate staff and faculty positions, and even cut entire academic departments.

The impact will further be felt in the communities that surround campuses and are dependent on the financial stimulus from university faculty, staff, students, and events. On a broader scale, these reductions or delays in graduates and the corresponding probable losses in research funding and activity bring declines in productivity, upward mobility, and a major source of the US global competitive advantage in innovation.

Even as they face the potential for lower revenues, universities are investing heavily in technology improvements to enhance online instruction and safety measures (such as air filtration systems). There is much at stake, not only for students, but also for universities, the communities that embrace them, and the U.S. economy and society. Be safe!!

Posted in on Sunday, July 26, 2020 5:30 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
73°
Humidity: 71%
Winds: ESE at 9mph
Feels Like: 73°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 95°/Low 72°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 97°/Low 72°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]