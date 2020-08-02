  • August 2, 2020

THE ECONOMIST: The outlook for U.S. economic recovery - Odessa American: Ray Perryman Column

e-Edition Subscribe

THE ECONOMIST: The outlook for U.S. economic recovery

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 2, 2020 5:30 am

THE ECONOMIST: The outlook for U.S. economic recovery By M. Ray Perryman Odessa American

The COVID-19 pandemic continues. Following significant surges in many states, signals in late July (at least as I am writing) have been modestly encouraging, with case numbers beginning to level off and COVID-related emergency room visits trending downward. Nonetheless, it will be a while before daily life or the economy can approach normal.

The U.S. job market has improved as businesses have reopened, though total employment remains well below pre-COVID-19 levels. The most recent reports indicate gains of 2.7 million jobs in May and 4.8 million in June, with a decrease in the unemployment rate from 14.7 percent in April to 11.1 percent in June. However, the total increase over the past two months is far below the loss of 22.2 million during March and April. Moreover, the situation remains challenging and fluid, and momentum appears to be slowing a bit as some reopening moves were reversed.

Our latest forecasts indicate that 2021 will see the U.S. economy regain a significant portion of activity lost through 2020. We are projecting a decrease in real gross product of -4.96 percent this year, with a gain of 3.67 percent in 2021. Employment is expected to decline by -6.25 percent for 2020 and rise 4.78 percent next year. This decline represents about 9.4 million jobs. It is worse than that now (as are the GDP numbers), but some improvement is anticipated as the year progresses.

A new stimulus package is being negotiated and should provide relief for a few extra months to many people who have lost jobs or otherwise suffered. Another round of stimulus checks may also be forthcoming, helping household budgets across the country.

Funds to be used by schools to reopen more safely are also under consideration, as are aid for health care institutions, state and local governments, small businesses, and other areas. The measure is being negotiated in a contentious election-year environment, and will likely be far from ideal. Given the current distress, however, anything will help (although there are long-term consequences from rising debt).

It will likely take a little more than two years to return to prior peak job levels assuming no major additional disruptions. That is about half the time that was required in 2008, when the economy was facing major structural issues. Health and safety remain of paramount concern, and progress will depend on the ability to continue to resume activity without infections reaching a level that will necessitate a new wave of restrictions.

The current economic crisis was caused by a health crisis, and to ultimately resolve the economic crisis requires effectively dealing with the pandemic situation. Once a lasting solution to the COVID-19 issue can be developed, long-term prospects for the U.S. economy remain positive. Be safe!!

Posted in on Sunday, August 2, 2020 5:30 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
72°
Humidity: 50%
Winds: E at 6mph
Feels Like: 72°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 98°/Low 73°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 99°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 104°/Low 77°
More sun than clouds. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]