  • September 20, 2020

THE ECONOMIST: Structure of the economy - Odessa American: Ray Perryman Column

e-Edition Subscribe

THE ECONOMIST: Structure of the economy

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, September 20, 2020 5:30 am

THE ECONOMIST: Structure of the economy By M. Ray Perryman Odessa American

Prior to COVID-19, the U.S. was in the midst of a 10-plus year expansion. While not perfect, the basic structure of the economy was basically sound. If this structure is kept intact, the recovery can be both robust and rapid. If it is allowed to deteriorate, things will inevitably be much worse.

I made this observation during my first speech after things began to shut down and have repeated it literally hundreds of times in subsequent speeches, meetings, columns, interviews, articles, forecasts, newsletters, and reports. It’s an inescapable truism.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act helped preserve this vital structure. It provided relief to individuals, small businesses and key industries, which helped to mitigate the fallout from the pandemic and related safety requirements. The Federal Reserve (Fed) response has also been massive.

Since March, trillions of dollars have poured into the economy through monetary and fiscal stimulus, and the Fed has slashed interest rates to basically zero. More than 150 million stimulus checks were sent. Small businesses received about half a trillion dollars in loans. Hard-hit sectors (such as airlines) received assistance. While imperfect in both conception and execution, these initiatives have generally been successful in maintaining the structure to support a strong recovery.

Unfortunately, many provisions of the CARES Act will soon expire or have already. With the end of this relief, we will likely see the recovery stall. Airlines which took advantage of CARES Act assistance are prohibited from laying off workers until Oct. 1, but tens of thousands of layoffs will commence at that time. Nearly one of every six restaurants has closed either long term or permanently, and 40 percent of operators don’t think their restaurants will survive the next six months without additional support. Many Americans are facing potential eviction or foreclosure, and families with displaced jobs face food insecurity and other critical issues.

The problem is quite simple. The CARES Act was beneficial but designed for a major displacement of two or three months. We are now at eight months and counting, with major surge threats potentially on the horizon.

Election politics are the primary reason for inaction. However, the CARES Act passed essentially unanimously. Hence, any fear of a challenge from the left for supporting “industry bailouts” or from the right for expanding “social programs” is misplaced. That ship has sailed.

Keeping the structure in place means continuing to help individuals stay in their homes and have enough to eat, small businesses survive and key industries remain viable. The structure is in danger of crumbling, which only prolongs and intensifies the agony. It’s time to put politics aside and, as Sam Houston said, “Do right and risk the consequences.” Stay safe!!

Posted in on Sunday, September 20, 2020 5:30 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
59°
Humidity: 78%
Winds: ESE at 7mph
Feels Like: 58°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 85°/Low 52°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 83°/Low 57°
Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 85°/Low 57°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]