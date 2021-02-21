  • February 21, 2021

THE ECONOMIST: Public transit and COVID - Odessa American: Ray Perryman Column

e-Edition Subscribe

THE ECONOMIST: Public transit and COVID

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, February 21, 2021 5:30 am

THE ECONOMIST: Public transit and COVID By M. Ray Perryman Odessa American

With the spread of COVID-19 in early 2020, one of the vital services impacted was public transit. Ridership across the nation plummeted due to safety concerns, falling to 80 percent below normal early on and lingering around 60 percent below 2019 levels at the end of 2020. Public transit ridership in Texas was slightly more stable, ending the year at around 50 percent of prior rates in major metros such as Houston and Austin (hardly a distinction).

Transit agencies find themselves in a financial “lose-lose.” Costs have escalated due to additional cleaning and protective equipment for employees. Simultaneously, revenue is down from the sharp drops in ridership and fares, coupled with lower tax revenue from state and local governments. Even with $39 billion from the two federal COVID relief bills, transit agencies could face shortfalls of over $39 billion through fiscal 2023. More funding may become available if subsequent pandemic stimulus measures are enacted, but huge deficits are likely for several years, placing future service and capital spending in jeopardy.

While some have commented that the pandemic could signal the death of public transit, it is more an opportunity to evaluate whether the current structure is assisting the populations most in need of such services. Many people using transit systems do not have other options. Some areas (especially in the South and Midwest) are not transit dependent overall, but nevertheless have sizeable populations that are. Low-income and minority communities in particular tend to rely more on public transportation, and many agencies are evaluating how best to serve these groups.

The pandemic has also provided a catalyst to implement innovative methods of contactless fare collection and trip planning. Many agencies were already pursuing new technology and analytics, and the COVID situation created an incentive to bring such advances fully online, thus allowing riders to enjoy safer trip experiences.

On-demand services have also been very popular over the past year; experts expect this to be an area of expansion for transit systems in the future. This structure permits an approach to providing services where they are most needed even under fiscal constraints. Targeted efforts of this nature have the potential to improve the overall value proposition, thus generating increased prospects for public-private partnerships to provide needed capital resources.

Looking ahead, many key segments of the economy will need to modify their business models in a post-pandemic world. Things will definitely be different, and transit is no exception. Efficiency is going to become increasingly important, and COVID safety measures will be needed for the foreseeable future. In the midst of these challenges, however, the essential nature of public transit for some individuals is clear, and successful programs are crucial to their well-being. Stay safe!

Posted in on Sunday, February 21, 2021 5:30 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
41°
Humidity: 78%
Winds: S at 9mph
Feels Like: 35°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 61°/Low 28°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 32°
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 71°/Low 41°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 61°/Low 34°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]