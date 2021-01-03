  • January 3, 2021

THE ECONOMIST: 2020: A Retrospective - Odessa American: Ray Perryman Column

e-Edition Subscribe

THE ECONOMIST: 2020: A Retrospective

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, January 3, 2021 5:30 am

THE ECONOMIST: 2020: A Retrospective By M. Ray Perryman Odessa American

Without question, 2020 will be remembered as the year of the coronavirus. The public health crisis and resultant economic calamity have had wide ranging implications throughout the whole of society. The encouraging trajectory of the US economy as the year dawned was abruptly reversed, and a solid and lengthy expansion was halted as huge swaths of the business complex were severely curtailed or shuttered. Perhaps the most striking feature of the nosedive was its unevenness.

The pandemic has impacted individuals and families in vastly different ways. Some have faced unemployment or reduced hours. Others in health care and essential jobs have both labored more than usual and faced increased risk. Many have transitioned to working and schooling from home.

Some industries are struggling to survive, while others are experiencing steady or even soaring demand. Airlines, hotels, and other travel businesses, restaurants and bars, and many types of firms have been devastated, while some have seen explosive growth (such as online retailers and delivery services). Energy was jolted, with oil prices plunging due to collapsing demand paired with a surplus of oil (which has been particularly challenging for the Texas economy). Small businesses struggled, while the tech giants propelled the stock market to new heights.

States have had vastly varying reactions and approaches to dealing with the pandemic, for better or worse. Disparities between rural areas with limited health resources and major urban centers have contributed to a wide range of experiences during this tumultuous season.

No one has gone untouched by the pandemic, but COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted low income and racial and ethnic minority communities. From limited resources and inadequate access to health care and broadband to a greater likelihood of working in higher-exposure essential jobs or those lost during shutdowns, these segments have been hit especially hard.

Other 2020 events with potential long-term economic effects include the presidential election and its accompanying sharp polarization, which was particularly problematic during a time when the nation needed to come together. On a brighter note, the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement went into effect in July and will enhance activity across North America with improvements to digital and agricultural trade regulations, intellectual property protection, and labor and environmental standards. In more normal times, that might well have been the biggest economic story of the year.

This year has been unprecedented, and its legacy will be scrutinized for decades to come. One thing that is already apparent, however, is that the pandemic’s effects have been particularly burdensome for some regions, population groups, and industries. It will take concerted and ongoing efforts to deal with the continuing fallout, but I have every expectation that we will emerge stronger and more resilient. Stay safe!

Posted in on Sunday, January 3, 2021 5:30 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
37°
Humidity: 58%
Winds: WSW at 8mph
Feels Like: 31°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 63°/Low 37°
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 63°/Low 32°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 64°/Low 39°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 58°/Low 31°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]