  • October 20, 2019

PERRYMAN: Research that matters - Odessa American: Ray Perryman Column

e-Edition Subscribe

PERRYMAN: Research that matters

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 20, 2019 12:15 am

PERRYMAN: Research that matters By M. Ray Perryman Odessa American

Poverty affects hundreds of millions of people around the globe despite centuries of efforts to alleviate it by myriad individuals, organizations, and programs. A primary issue is the complexity of the problem.

A trio of Americans helped to implement and demonstrate a novel approach and have received this year’s Nobel Prize in Economics (or, more formally, The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel) for “their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.” The recipients are Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, both professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Michael Kremer of Harvard University.

Every year, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awards the prize in recognition of ideas and research that increase our understanding of important issues in economics and related areas. This year, the Academy describes the trio’s works as involving dividing the issue of poverty into smaller, more manageable questions such as the most effective interventions for improving educational outcomes or child health. These more precise questions may be answered through carefully designed experiments among the people who are most affected. By answering these questions, poverty can potentially be reduced over time.

Michael Kremer began using field experiments to test ways to improve school outcomes in Kenya in the mid-1990s. Drs. Banerjee and Duflo, often working with Dr. Kremer, soon performed similar studies of poverty-related problems in other countries. By defining actions with the potential to improve outcomes and then testing them, a new approach to development economics was born. Instead of merely making assumptions about ways to enhance lives and reduce poverty and setting policy accordingly, the idea is to get in the field and test them.

Drs. Banerjee and Duflo founded the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), a global research center “working to reduce poverty by ensuring that policy is informed by scientific evidence.” Some 181 professors at universities around the world are affiliated with J-PAL (including Dr. Kremer), with 978 ongoing and completed randomized evaluations in 83 countries aimed at answering critical questions about poverty.

In just two decades, the findings from Drs. Kremer, Banerjee, and Duflo and others have led to notable advances. One of the most effective ways to reduce poverty is to improve basic health and living conditions, education, and other drivers of low income.

To break down the complex problem of poverty into smaller, answerable questions is beautiful in its simplicity. There is considerable research suggesting that we must ultimately tackle the issues surrounding poverty in a unified manner because of the dynamic ways they simultaneously interact. Nonetheless, the answers must be based at their core on programs that actually work. These three scholars have led the way.

Posted in on Sunday, October 20, 2019 12:15 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
54°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: SSE at 1mph
Feels Like: 54°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 52°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

sunday

weather
High 89°/Low 46°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 77°/Low 45°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]