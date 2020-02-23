  • February 23, 2020

THE ECONOMIST: Coronavirus - Odessa American: Ray Perryman Column

e-Edition Subscribe

THE ECONOMIST: Coronavirus

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, February 23, 2020 12:00 am

THE ECONOMIST: Coronavirus By M. Ray Perryman Odessa American

I have often said that the greatest threats the U.S. economy faces are the outside forces that we are not expecting, such as massive cyberattacks or pandemics. We are experiencing a small version of this phenomenon now — one that could get much bigger. In just a few months, the coronavirus has caused tremendous suffering and tragic loss of life. These human costs and the heroic efforts of medical professionals and others who are working tirelessly to stop its spread are clearly the most important considerations. Nonetheless, there are also economic consequences which could become substantial.

One cost of the coronavirus is that travel into and out of affected regions has halted. Airlines have stopped flights and are losing millions. Shipping is also down significantly, and major international conferences have been canceled.

Another, larger problem is that workers in China are dealing with quarantines, and many factories have closed. The outbreak began during the travel-intensive Lunar New Year holiday, and people have been unable to return to their homes. Companies are trying to help, but it’s a difficult and slow process.

Globalization is a reality of our modern economy. Many U.S. companies have manufacturing operations in China, where labor costs are significantly lower. Apple announced that its earnings would be negatively affected due to slowdowns with its Chinese manufacturing partners, as well as closure of its stores across China. With about 80 percent of the world’s smartphones manufactured in China, the problem isn’t unique to Apple. A range of products and businesses are affected, especially toys, apparel, and automobiles.

The time horizon of the economic effects depends on how quickly the virus subsides. Although there have been promising signs, it could be weeks before operations return to normal. Even then, there will be backlogs to work through and shortages throughout the supply chain. Many products made in the U.S. are being hamstrung by the inability to get needed inputs.

Another issue is the effects of quarantines and not working on the Chinese people. They aren’t likely to spend as much or travel abroad as they cope with the resulting financial challenges.

The Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, described the coronavirus as “a very serious issue,” and noted that there is likely to be some disruption to activity in China and possibly globally based on the spread of the virus, travel restrictions, and business closures. The Federal Reserve is carefully monitoring the situation and is prepared to respond.

The human costs of the disease are tremendous and could have been much worse without the efforts of health professionals and governments around the world. The economic costs are mounting, and it will take time to fully gauge the fallout.

Posted in on Sunday, February 23, 2020 12:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
50°
Humidity: 62%
Winds: S at 10mph
Feels Like: 47°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 65°/Low 46°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

sunday

weather
High 72°/Low 43°
Windy with clouds giving way to sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 72°/Low 39°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]