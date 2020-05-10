THE ECONOMIST: Acts of courage, kindness inspire

Bad news abounds these days, yet we’ve also seen some amazing acts of courage, kindness, and generosity.

Firms are dealing with worker safety, social distancing requirements, supply chain issues, and myriad other challenges. Some industries are facing enormous pressure from increased demand, such as grocery stores, delivery services, pharmacies, and of course health care. Others are struggling to survive closures, travel bans, and dramatic revenue declines.

In the midst of the sudden and unprecedented chaos, many have stepped up, doing what they can to help their employees, customers, suppliers, and the world at large. I couldn’t begin to recognize all of them, but here are a few Texas examples of the kinds of things going on.

The heroic actions of the health care system have been genuinely remarkable. We are all profoundly grateful to health care providers and everyone else needed to keep those facilities running under most trying conditions.

Cities are stepping in with packages to provide assistance, ranging from loans to small businesses to relief for those facing eviction or utility bills they cannot pay. City services are still being provided, even as the virus spreads and revenue challenges worsen. Law enforcement and firefighters continue to protect us, now risking their lives in yet another way. Dedicated educators are creatively reaching out to help today’s students and tomorrow’s workforce.

Many companies have donated millions of dollars to relief efforts. This assistance has been crucial to supporting both response to the pandemic and Texans hard hit by the fallout.

Large grocery chains have delivered truckloads of products to food banks across the Texas. Others are providing thousands of meals per week to frontline workers. Craft stores have donated fabric for masks. Restaurants are donating food. Logistics firms and airlines are helping things get to where they ar e needed.

Manufacturing facilities have shifted from normal duties to making face shields and protective equipment. Distillers and chemical companies have produced hand sanitizer. Facilities that once made workwear or luxury purses are now sewing masks.

University teams have tackled pressing problems ranging from designs for low-cost ventilator prototypes to 3-D printed mask designs. Researchers in labs across the state are helping in efforts to better understand COVID-19 and find treatments and vaccinations.

Businesses have also worked to support other companies, such as financial services firms ordering meals from local restaurants and having them delivered to frontline workers. Some are reimbursing employees for purchases from local restaurants, helping both their workers and the eateries. Economic development organizations are also supporting local firms around the state. Niche products have seen greatly enhanced demand if they meet a COVID-19 need, and companies are stepping up production accordingly.

These responses and the countless others both help to maintain our economy now and facilitate a strong recovery later. Additionally, they are truly an inspiration. Be safe!!