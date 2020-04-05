  • April 5, 2020

THE ECONOMIST: Perspective - Odessa American: Ray Perryman Column

e-Edition Subscribe

THE ECONOMIST: Perspective

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, April 5, 2020 12:00 am

THE ECONOMIST: Perspective By M. Ray Perryman Odessa American

Recent estimates of massive job losses associated with COVID-19 are drawing frequent comparisons to the Great Depression. Some calmer thoughts in the midst of the chaos are warranted.

A number making headlines is that unemployment could jump to 32 percent in the second quarter, an estimate derived by researchers at the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank. Using detailed occupational data, they analyzed whether various jobs were essential, could be completed remotely, and were salaried to estimate the “high-risk occupations” which met none of these criteria. They also quantified jobs that are high contact. The average of these approaches suggested that about 47 million people could be laid off during the second quarter, yielding 32 percent unemployment.

This number aligns closely with our recent estimates, which were derived through detailed analysis by industry and simulations of resulting economic interactions using our large-scale models. We found losses of 11.4 million jobs on an annualized basis (or 45.6 million if concentrated in a single quarter). None of us know what will ultimately happen, but the similarity and enormity of these results suggest that the job market will endure a powerful jolt.

The talk of massive layoffs and 30 percent unemployment has led to ubiquitous comparisons to the Great Depression. THAT IS JUST WRONG!! Many researchers (including me) have extensively examined the forces behind that calamity. There were massive structural problems at that time, and we knew precious little about proper policy responses. The major harm of the Great Depression was not that joblessness spiked above 30 percent; it was, rather, that it remained there for almost a decade.

The current situation emanates from a horrific pandemic, but the economic structure is basically sound. The numbers will likely be terrible, but temporary. Once the worst of the virus subsides and social distancing is relaxed, venues will reopen and tens of millions of jobs will quickly be restored. The stimulus package (and perhaps others) and aggressive monetary policy should maintain the fundamentals needed for a rapid recovery.

Prominent psychologist Dan Kahneman received a Nobel Prize for work exploring how our behavior interacts with the economy. He demonstrated that how we present things can greatly affect our attitudes and actions. Focusing on peak job losses and drawing inaccurate parallels to the Great Depression can, in and of itself, be harmful.

To the extent a similar historical period exists (and there are myriad differences), it is the Spanish flu outbreak of 1918-19. The population was one-third of current levels, and 600,000 U.S. lives were lost. We must remember, however, that the period immediately thereafter is known as the “Roaring 20s.” If the economic structure remains intact, we can expeditiously rebound from a health-induced crisis.

Be safe! The jobs will return!

Posted in on Sunday, April 5, 2020 12:00 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fog
48°
Humidity: 94%
Winds: SE at 5mph
Feels Like: 45°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 77°/Low 58°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

monday

weather
High 81°/Low 59°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 84°/Low 60°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]