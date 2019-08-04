DRILLING REPORT: July 25 through July 31

Permit applications approved by the Texas Railroad Commission for July 25 through July 31 for Districts 7C, 8 and 8A. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of permits approved for that leasehold.

>> Anadarko E&P Onshore, LLC, Hawthorn 55-1-23 Unit, Loving, new drill (3); APC Fee 6, Loving, new drill; University 19-8 A, Loving, new drill; University 19-8 B, Loving, new drill.

>> Apache Corporation, Storm Cat Unit, Reeves, new drill.

>> Aqua Terra Permian, LLC, Augustus SWD, Midland, new drill.

>> Bayswater Operating Company, LLC, Far Country 12-13-24, Howard, new drill.

>> Blackbeard Operating, LLC, Sealy Smith Foundation A, Winkler, new drill (3); Sealy-Smith Foundation B, Winkler, new drill; Stede Bonnet, Crane, new drill.

>> Centennial Resource Production, LLC, War Eagle B Unit, Reeves, new drill (3); Lucy Prewit, Reeves, new drill.

>> Chevron U.S.A., Inc., Persephone 42/31 E, Midland, new drill; Persephone 42/31 F, Midland, new drill; Persephone 42/31 G, Midland, new drill; Persephone 42/31 H, Midland, new drill; Persephone 42/31 Z, Midland, new drill; Taylor Ranch State Unit, Culberson, new drill (5).

>> Citation Oil & Gas Corp., Deford White Oil Unit 2, Andrews, recompletion.

>> Copper Ridge Resources, LLC, Jax 28, Crane, recompletion.

>> Diamondback E&P, LLC, Neal Lethco 34-33 B Unit, Pecos, new drill (2); Deguello Unit 54-7-2, Reeves, new drill; Williams 21 B, Howard, new drill (2); Williams 21 C, Howard, new drill (2); State Armstrong 9-4 Unit, Reeves, new drill (3).

>> Dominion Natural Resources, LLC, Yates IG G-1, Pecos, new drill.

>> Encana Oil & Gas (USA), Inc., HNE 249R, Martin, new drill (3); Riverrun South 16B, Howard, new drill; HNE 249S, Martin, new drill (4); HNE 249T, Martin, new drill (3); HNE 249U, Martin, new drill (2).

>> Endeavor Energy Resources, LP, Hall-Porter B 621-596, Midland, new drill; Hall-Porter C 621-596, Midland, new drill (3); Dickenson 18-7 East, Martin, new drill.

>> Felix Energy Holdings II, LLC, UL Spruce 1621-21 A, Winkler, new drill; Rockdale State 3835-28 G, Winkler, new drill; Smokin Joe 4441-28 P, Loving, new drill; Smokin Joe 4441-28 Q, Loving, new drill; Smokin Joe 4441-28 R, Loving, new drill; Smokin Joe 4441-28 S, Loving, new drill; Smokin Joe 4441-28 U, Loving, new drill; Smokin Joe 4441-28 V, Loving, new drill.

>> Halcon Operating Co., Inc., Bailey, Reeves, new drill.

>> Henry Resources, LLC, Denise, Midland, new drill (5).

>> Highpeak Energy Holdings, LLC, Cole A Unit 36-37, Howard, new drill.

>> Hunt Oil Company, Scharbauer, Martin, new drill; University 1-2 40, Upton, new drill.

>> Independence Resources Management, LLC, Whittenburg, Ector, new drill (8).

>> Jetta Permian, LP, Baja State 58 15-22, Reeves, new drill.

>> Kinder Morgan Production Co., LLC, Yates Field Unit, Pecos, recompletion (2).

>> Laredo Petroleum, Inc., LPI-Driver 33-28 (alloc-B), Glasscock, new drill; LPI-Driver 33-28 (alloc-D), Glasscock, new drill; LPI Agnell 32-29 (alloc-F), Glasscock, new drill; LPI-Agnell 32-29 (alloc-H), Glasscock, new drill.

>> Lario Oil & Gas Company, Steuben 7, Martin, new drill (2).

>> Manti Tarka Permian Op., LLC, Omaha 175-176, Ward, new drill (2).

>> MDC Texas Operator, LLC, Gavyn's Run 23, Reeves, new drill.

>> Mongoose Energy, LLC, Moore SWD, Pecos, new drill.

>> Oasis Petroleum Permian, LLC, UL Pitchfork B 20-35-26, Winkler, new drill; UL Rattlesnake B 18-6-5, Ward, new drill.

>> Occidental Permian, Ltd., Slaughter Consolidated, Hockley, new drill.

>> Oxy USA, Inc., Block 31 Unit, Crane, field transfer.

>> Oxy USA WTP, LP, Salt Creek Field Unit, Kent, recompletion.

>> Parsley Energy Operations, LLC, Jack 25B-24C-G, Upton, new drill; Jack 25B-24C-H, Upton, new drill (2); CC Sabathia 37-36-E, Reagan, new drill; CC Sabathia 37-36-F, Reagan, new drill; CC Sabathia 37-36-G, Reagan, new drill.

>> PDC Permian, Inc., Grizzly South 7673, Reeves, new drill.

>> Permian Deep Rock Oil Co., LLC, Bulldog, Midland, new drill; Charger, Midland, new drill; ClayDesta, Midland, new drill (3).

>> Pioneer Natural Res. USA, Inc., Sale Ranch C13A, Martin, new drill; Sale Ranch C13C, Martin, new drill; Sale Ranch W13A, Martin, new drill; Sale Ranch W13B, Martin, new drill (2); Sale Ranch W13C, Martin, new drill; Sale Ranch W13D, Martin, new drill (2); Sale Ranch W13E, Martin, new drill; Cook E20K, Glasscock, new drill; Cook E20L, Glasscock, new drill; Cook E20M, Glasscock, new drill.

>> Point Energy Partners Petro, LLC, Point Red White and Blue, Ward, new drill.

>> PRI Operating, LLC, Dik Dik 18, Reeves, new drill.

>> QEP Energy Company, UL 2539 E11, Andrews, new drill; UL 2539 E1, Martin, new drill; Fortress A1, Martin, new drill; Fortress A2, Martin, new drill; Fortress B4, Martin, new drill; Fortress C1, Martin, new drill; Fortress C2, Martin, new drill; Fortress C3, Martin, new drill; Fortress C4, Martin, new drill; Fortress C5, Martin, new drill.

>> Ring Energy, Inc., Cougar 726, Yoakum, new drill.

>> Rio Oil and Gas (Permian) II, LLC, Mosaic State Unit 33-34, Reeves, new drill (2); Harrison State Unit 14, Reeves, new drill (2).

>> Rover Petroleum Operating, LLC, Dodge, Granville M., est., Howard, new drill.

>> Sabre Oil Company, LLC, Muleshoe Ranch, Borden, new drill.

>> SM Energy Company, Taggert Thelma A, Howard, new drill; CVX Katie (SA) AB, Upton, new drill.

>> Smith Energy Operating Company, Shannon Estate, Crockett, new drill.

>> Solaris Water Midstream, LLC, Holt SWD, Martin, new drill; Coupes SWD, Midland, new drill.

>> Steward Energy II, LLC, Fandango 536, Yoakum, new drill.

>> Stronghold Energy II Operating, LLC, M.B. McKnight, Crane, new drill.

>> XTO Energy, Inc., Fullerton Clearfork Unit, Andrews, new drill; Charles Midkiff 38-47 4713, Midland, new drill (4); Charles Midkiff 38-47 4714, Midland, new drill (2).

>> RAILROAD COMMISSION