  • July 2, 2018

Permian Basin Drilling Report: June 21 - June 27

Permian Basin Drilling Report: June 21 - June 27

Posted: Sunday, July 1, 2018 4:00 am

Permit applications approved by the Texas Railroad Commission for June 21 through June 27 for Districts 7C, 8 and 8A. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of permits approved for that leasehold.
  • Anadarko E&P Onshore, LLC, Winghead State 57-2-48 Unit B, Reeves, new drill (2); Longhorn 55-1-30 Unit, Loving, new drill; Aspen 55-1-30 Unit, Loving, new drill.
  • Apache Corporation, Jackson, Reeves, new drill; Mesquite State Unit, Culberson, new drill; Redwood, Reeves, new drill (2); Mohican Unit, Reeves, new drill; University 25W, Reagan, new drill (6).
  • APD Operating, LLC, Oatman State Unit 11-14, Reeves, new drill.
  • Boykin Energy, LLC, Trippett B SWD, Reeves, new drill.
  • BTA Oil Producers, LLC, Pistol 21801, Loving, new drill (2).
  • Canan Mowrey Operating, LLC, Spade M, Hockley, new drill.
  • Caprock Field Services, LLC, Vicki SW, Reeves, new drill (2); Mama, Reeves, new drill.
  • CBP Operating, LLC, Shipley Queen Sand Unit, Ward, new drill.
  • Centennial Resource Production, LLC, Goose SWD, Reeves, new drill; Merlin SWD, Reeves, new drill.
  • Champion Lone Star Operating, LLC, CLS Walton, Winkler, new drill.
  • Cimarex Energy Co., Ruby North Unit 1-39, Reeves, new drill; Count Fleet 48 SWD, Culberson, new drill.
  • COG Operating, LLC, Marion V. Benge Estate A17, Midland, new drill; Tumbler State F, Reeves, new drill; Tumbler State G, Reeves, new drill.
  • ConocoPhillips Company, Embar B, Andrews, new drill.
  • CrownQuest Operating, LLC, Foster 4344, Glasscock, new drill; WRS Hesperaloe E, Martin, new drill; WRS Hesperaloe F, Martin, new drill (2); WRS Hesperaloe, Howard, new drill; WRS Hesperaloe, Martin, new drill.
  • Custer & Wright Operating, Inc., Hudson, Yoakum, reenter.
  • Diamondback E&P, LLC, Mando, Pecos, new drill; Blackfoot East A, Midland, new drill; McIntyre, Pecos, new drill; Bozeman Unit, Midland, new drill; Middle Knott Unit 21, Howard, new drill; Whitefish Unit, Midland, new drill; Butte Unit, Midland, new drill.
  • Discovery Natural Resources, LLC, Rock Hollow D, Reagan, new drill (4).
  • Encana Oil & Gas USA, Inc., Holt Ranch North, Martin, new drill.
  • Endeavor Energy Resources, LP, Max 40, Midland, recompletion (2); Parks 25, Midland, recompletion; Parks 28, Midland, recompletion (2); Parks 36, Midland, recompletion (2); Rio San Gabriel 28-29 Unit 2, Midland, new drill (2); WTH 10-3 D, Midland, new drill (2); WTH 10-3 F, Midland, new drill; Peck 21, Midland, recompletion; Perro Rojo 2, Midland, recompletion (3); Perro Rojo 18, Midland, recompletion; Perro Rojo 26, Midland, recompletion; Perro Rojo 30, Midland, recompletion; Perro Rojo 44, Midland, recompletion; Cypert A 57-51, Martin, new drill; Patterson 44, Glasscock, recompletion; Peugh 12, Martin, recompletion; Hughes A 43-47, Martin, new drill.
  • Energen Resources Corporation, Parker Farms NS 25-28 01, Martin, new drill (3); Parker Farms NS 25-28 02, Martin, new drill (3); Parker Farms NS 25-28 03, Martin, new drill (3); Longfellow Unit 3-13, Reeves, new drill.
  • EOG Resources, Inc., Rustler C Unit, Loving, new drill; Rustler D Unit, Loving, new drill (4); Wrangler A Unit, Loving, new drill; Wrangler B Unit, Loving, new drill (2); Link VJ Ranch 14-23 E, Loving, new drill.
  • ESCO Oil Operating Company, LLC, Cogdell, Motley, new drill.
  • Fenix Petroleum Group, LLC, Vaughan, R.L., Crockett, new drill.
  • Gordy Oil Company, Don Julio, Pecos, new drill.
  • Great Western Drilling Company, RedOnion, Terry, new drill.
  • Hadaway Consult and Engineer, LLC, Tumbleweed 80 53, Hockley, recompletion.
  • Halcon Operating Co., Inc., Maxwell-Natalie East, Pecos, new drill.
  • Halvey Energy, LLC, Crossland, Dawson, new drill.
  • Helios Operating, LLC, Presidio I&I, Presidio, new drill (2).
  • Hunt Oil Company, Scharbauer, Martin, new drill.
  • Jagged Peak Energy, LLC, Whiskey River 9596B-34, Ward, new drill.
  • Kinder Morgan Production Co., LLC, Yates Field Unit, Pecos, recompletion (3).
  • Legacy Reserves Operating, LP, Sealy-Smith Foundation A, Winkler, recompletion.
  • Lime Rock Resources IV-A, LP, Stark, Andrews, new drill.
  • MDC Texas Operator, LLC, Whirlaway 24, Reeves, new drill; California Chrome 27, Reeves, new drill (4); On a High 11, Reeves, new drill; Pickpocket 21, Reeves, new drill (3); State Toyah Unit, Reeves, new drill.
  • Mercury Operating, LLC, Sinclair-University, Andrews, new drill.
  • MWS Producing, Inc., Sulfur Draw SWD, Martin, new drill.
  • NBL Permian, LLC, John J Bush 218-219 Unit A, Reeves, new drill (2).
  • Oasis Petroleum Permian, LLC, UL Chugwater A 18-8-7, Ward, new drill; UL Rattlesnake A 18-5-6, Ward, new drill.
  • Occidental Permian, Ltd., Levelland Unit, Hockley, new drill; Wasson ODC Unit, Yoakum, recompletion.
  • Oxy USA, Inc., West Sundown Unit, Hockley, new drill; Morris Grantham B 2304, Howard, new drill; Morris Grantham B 2306, Howard, new drill; Johnson Deep Unit, Ector, recompletion.
  • Parallel Petroleum, LLC, Texas Tea, Andrews, new drill.
  • Parsley Energy Operations, LLC, Paige 13C-12-H 48-42, Reagan, new drill; Paige 13C-12-H 43, Reagan, new drill; Paige 13C-12-H 44, Reagan, new drill; Trees State 52-53-D, Pecos, new drill; Trees State 52-53-E, Pecos, new drill; Trees State 52-53-F, Pecos, new drill.
  • PetroLegacy Energy II, LLC, Lady Bird 22-14, Martin, new drill (3).
  • Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., Cunningham 37B, Midland, new drill; Cunningham 37C, Midland, new drill; Cunningham 37G, Midland, new drill; Cunningham 37H, Midland, new drill; Cunningham 37I, Midland, new drill; Rocker B, Irion, new drill (3); Meek-Clinton 3B, Martin, new drill; Donald L Hutt C, Midland, new drill (2); Germania E5V, Midland, new drill; Germania E5W, Midland, new drill; Germania E5X, Midland, new drill; TXL-Shackelford 37G, Midland, new drill; TXL-Shackelford 37H, Midland, new drill; TXL-Shackelford 37I, Midland, new drill; TXL-Shackelford 37J, Midland, new drill; TXL-Shackelford 37K, Midland, new drill; TXL-Shackelford 37L, Midland, new drill; University 3-15A, Upton, new drill; University 3-15B, Upton, new drill; Cassidy B, Midland, new drill.
  • Resolute Natural Resources Co., LLC, South Mitre 2 Unit, Reeves, new drill.
  • Rosehill Operating Company, LLC, Jim Bowie 97, Pecos, new drill; Hatch 16, Pecos, new drill.
  • Rosetta Resources Operating, LP, Calamity Jane West, Reeves, new drill; Cole Younger State 30-23 Unit A, Reeves, new drill.
  • RSP Permian, LLC, Ludeman 2512-A, Loving, new drill; Ludeman 2512-B, Loving, new drill; Ludeman 2512-C, Loving, new drill; Ludeman 2512-D, Loving, new drill; Ludeman 2512-E, Loving, new drill; Ludeman 2512-F, Loving, new drill; Johnson, Ted, Martin, new drill (9).
  • Sable Permian Resources Land, LLC, Woods 213-216 (alloc 1), Irion, new drill; Woods 213-216 (alloc 2), Irion, new drill; Woods 213-216 (alloc 3), Irion, new drill; Woods 213-216 (alloc 4), Irion, new drill; Woods 213-216 (alloc 5), Irion, new drill; Woods 213-216 (alloc 6), Irion, new drill; Woods 213-216 (alloc 7), Irion, new drill; Woods 213-216 (alloc 8), Irion, new drill; Woods 213-216 (alloc 9), Irion, new drill; Woods 213-216 (alloc 10), Irion, new drill; Woods 213-216 (alloc 11), Irion, new drill; Woods 213-216 (alloc 12), Irion, new drill; Woods 213-216 (alloc 13), Irion, new drill; Woods 213-216 (alloc 14), Irion, new drill; Woods 213-216 (alloc 15), Irion, new drill.
  • Scala Energy Operating, LLC, Sheriff Bart State 36, Culberson, new drill.
  • SEM Operating Company, LLC, University 9C, Reagan, new drill; University 38-40, Irion, new drill (2).
  • Shell Western E&P, University 20 PW, Winkler, new drill (2).
  • Silver Creek Oil & Gas, LLC, Black Hawk, Cochran, new drill; Geronimo, Cochran, new drill.
  • Steadfast Oil & Gas, LLC, Lamesa FW South 91, Dawson, new drill.
  • Summit Petroleum, LLC, Emma A, Upton, new drill.
  • Surge Operating, LLC, Leviathan Unit B 29-20, Borden, new drill (2).
  • The George R. Brown Partnership, LP, Basinger-Long Unit, Garza, new drill; Basinger-Long Unit, Garza, recompletion.
  • Three R Oil Company, Post-Montgomery D, Garza, new drill.
  • Triple Crown Resources, LLC, Farmar B, Irion, new drill (2).
  • UpCurve Energy, LLC, Brennand 16, Reeves, new drill.
  • White Rock Oil & Gas, LLC, Paul Moss Unit, Ector, new drill.
  • Wishbone Texas Operating Co., LLC, Hullabaloo 648, Yoakum, new drill.
  • WPX Energy Permian, LLC, Big Horn 56-1-19, Loving, new drill (2).
  • XTO Energy, Inc., Merrick Unit 2, Martin, new drill (2); LRT Unit 1 (alloc), Midland, new drill.

>> RAILROAD COMMISSION

