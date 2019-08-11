DRILLING REPORT: Aug 1st to Aug 7th

Permit applications approved by the Texas Railroad Commission for Aug. 1 through Aug. 7 for Districts 7C, 8 and 8A. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of permits approved for that leasehold.

>> Anadarko E&P Onshore, LLC, APC Fee 6, Loving, new drill.

>> Apache Corporation, Birch Unit, Reeves, new drill; Stone 5202C (alloc), Upton, new drill.

>> APR Operating, LLC, Bighorn SWD, Culberson, new drill.

>> Aqua Terra Permian, LLC, July SWD, Midland, new drill; Lorena SWD, Midland, new drill; Newt SWD, Midland, new drill; Roscoe SWD, Midland, new drill; Spoon SWD, Midland, new drill; Woodrow SWD, Midland, new drill.

>> BHP Billiton Petroleum (TxLa Op.) Co., State Pacific 55-T2-8, Loving, new drill.

>> Birch Operations, Inc., Argent Barksdale 29-17 A, Howard, new drill (2); Argent Barksdale 29-17 B, Howard, new drill; Argent Barksdale 29-17 C, Howard, new drill (2); Argent Barksdale 29-17 D, Howard, new drill; Argent Barksdale 29-17 E, Howard, new drill; Argent Barksdale 29-17 F, Howard, new drill; Argent Barksdale 29-17 G, Howard, new drill (2); Argent Barksdale 29-17 H, Howard, new drill (3).

>> Blackbeard Operating, LLC, Privateer, Winkler, new drill; Sealy Smith Foundation A, Winkler, new drill.

>> Brahman Resource Partners, LLC, King of the Hill 33, Pecos, new drill.

>> BTA Oil Producers, LLC, Pistol 21801 SWD, Loving, new drill; Tetris 21601 18, Reeves, new drill.

>> Centennial Resource Production, LLC, State Rifleman C-18 B, Reeves, new drill.

>> CH4 Energy Six, LLC, Seminole 123, Gaines, new drill.

>> Chevron U.S.A., Inc., Dr SWD 27, Culberson, new drill; Dr. State Wise Unit 1, Culberson, new drill (2).

>> COG Operating, LLC, Boomerang B, Loving, new drill; Rising Sun Unit, Reeves, new drill.

>> Colgate Operating, LLC, J.A. Hord 8-9 Unit, Reeves, new drill.

>> CrownQuest Operating, LLC, Abasin, Howard, new drill; Ball Pein, Martin, new drill; Faudree, Howard, new drill; Rattlesnake, Martin, new drill; Saturn ET 9, Midland, new drill; Strider, Upton, new drill; Strider E, Upton, new drill; Strider F, Upton, new drill; Strider G, Upton, new drill.

>> DE3 Operating, LLC, Zeke East I 22-21, Upton, new drill.

>> Diamondback E&P LLC, Cumberland West A, Midland, new drill (4); Cumberland West B, Midland, new drill (4); L.B. Epley, Midland, new drill; Neal Lethco 34-33 A Unit, Pecos, field transfer (3); Neal Lethco 34-33 B Unit, Pecos, field transfer (2); Vineyard HZ L Unit, Martin, new drill.

>> Discovery Natural Resources, LLC, North Creek B, Reagan, new drill.

>> Earthstone Operating, LLC, WTG Unit 5-234 B, Reagan, new drill (3).

>> Encana Oil & Gas (USA), Inc., Riverrun South 16C, Howard, new drill; Riverrun South 16D, Howard, new drill.

>> Endeavor Energy Resources, LP, Koonce South 46-3 Unit 1, Glasscock, new drill.

>> Fasken Oil and Ranch, Ltd., Fee BK, Ector, new drill; Fee BN, Andrews, new drill (5).

>> Felix Water, LLC, Haley 44-28, Loving, new drill.

>> Fivestones Energy, LLC, University 35A, Andrews, reclass.

>> Hillstone Permian Adams, LLC, Eagle Claw 22, Loving, new drill.

>> Jetta Operating Company, Inc., Barstow 19 C, Ward, new drill.

>> Jetta Permian, LP, Manhattan State 55 28-33, Reeves, new drill; New Jersey State 55 29-32, Reeves, new drill.

>> Jilpetco, Inc., Wilson, Pecos, recompletion.

>> Laredo Petroleum, Inc., Lynda 41-44 (alloc-F), Glasscock, new drill; Lynda 41-44 (alloc-G), Glasscock, new drill; Lynda 41-44 (alloc-H), Glasscock, new drill.

>> Lario Oil & Gas Company, Halsey 7, Martin, new drill; Halsey 8, Martin, new drill; Mott 5, Martin, new drill; Mott 10, Martin, new drill.

>> Matador Production Company, Aurora Larson 04-TTT-B02 WF, Loving, new drill (2).

>> MDC Texas Operator, LLC, Assault 6, Reeves, new drill (3); Eastex 6, Reeves, new drill.

>> Oasis Petroleum Permian, LLC, University 12-18, Ward, field transfer (2).

>> Occidental Permian, Ltd., Southeast Levelland Unit, Hockley, recompletion; Cogdell Canyon Reef Unit, Kent, recompletion.

>> Oxy USA WTP, LP, Salt Creek Field Unit, Kent, recompletion; Sharon Ridge Canyon Unit, Scurry, recompletion; Weinert State 34-39-6S, Reeves, new drill; West Seminole SA Unit, Gaines, recompletion.

>> Parsley Energy Operations, LLC, Diamond Rio 9-16-A, Midland, new drill; Diamond Rio 9-16-B, Midland, new drill; Diamond Rio 9-16-D, Midland, new drill; Ellie 20C-29-G, Upton, new drill (2); Massey A Unit, Midland, new drill (2); Ringo 8-9-DZ, Reagan, new drill.

>> Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., Baumann E16K, Midland, new drill; Kentex-Harrison 35A, Martin, new drill; Kentex-Harrison 35B, Martin, new drill; Kentex-Harrison 35C, Martin, new drill; Kentex-Harrison 35D, Martin, new drill.

>> Point Energy Partners Petro, LLC, Point Blue, Ward, new drill; Point Red, White and Blue, Ward, new drill.

>> Primexx Operating Corporation, Blanco A 224-223E, Reeves, new drill; Flogging Molly 44, Reeves, new drill.

QEP Energy Company, Fortress D1, Martin, new drill; Fortress D2, Martin, new drill; Fortress D3, Martin, new drill; Fortress D4, Martin, new drill.

>> Riley Permian Operating Co., LLC, Madcap 731-606, Yoakum, new drill.

>> Ring Energy, Inc., Bearkat 599, Yoakum, new drill; Boomer 727 A, Yoakum, new drill; Wishbone Farms 710, Yoakum, new drill (3).

>> Rover Petroleum Operating, LLC, Granville M. Dodge, Est., Howard, recompletion; Granville M. Dodge, Est., Howard, new drill.

>> RP Operating, LLC, Peach B 231-224 B, Reagan, new drill.

>> Sabinal Energy Operating, LLC, SYCO Unit, Gaines, new drill.

>> Seaboard Operating Co., Happy Hippo, Ward, new drill.

>> Shell Western E&P, Bucco 54-2-41 Lov Unit, Loving, new drill (2); University 19 PW Unit, Ward, new drill; University 19 TG Unit, Ward, new drill; University 20 PW Unit, Winkler, new drill (3); University 20 TG Unit, Winkler, new drill (2).

>> SM Energy Company, Lassard A, Martin, new drill (5).

>> Stronghold Energy II Operating, LLC, M.B. McKnight, Crane, new drill.

>> Surge Operating, LLC, ESCO Hamlin Unit 20-17, Howard, new drill.

>> Tall City Operations III, LLC, Lindley 98, Loving, new drill; Trooper 158-181 Unit E, Reeves, new drill.

>> Tejas Permian Operating, LLC, Tejas Allred SWD, Martin, new drill.

>> The George R. Brown Partnership, LP, Basinger-Long Unit, Garza, new drill (2).

>> Titus Oil & Gas Production, LLC, Nighthawk State, Reeves, new drill (3).

>> Tracker Resource Development III, LLC, Barnhart, Irion, new drill.

>> Walsh Petroleum, Inc., Davis A 578 603, Yoakum, new drill.

>> Wolf Midstream Partners, LLC, Beck 25 SWD, Scurry, new drill.

>> WPX Energy Permian, LLC, Big Jay 27, Loving, new drill; CBR 27-22D-56-1, Loving, new drill; CBR 27-22E-56-1, Loving, new drill; Fiver State 18-27A-54-4, Reeves, new drill; Fiver State 18-27B-54-4, Reeves, new drill.

>> XTO Energy, Inc., Comancheros 19-31 3101, Midland, new drill; John Braun B Unit 1, Midland, new drill (9); John Braun B Unit 2, Midland, new drill.

>> RAILROAD COMMISSION