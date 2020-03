DRILLING REPORT: Feb. 27 through March 4

Permit applications approved by the Texas Railroad Commission for Feb. 27 through March 4 for Districts 7C, 8 and 8A. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of permits approved for that leasehold.

Anadarko E&P Onshore, LLC, Beartooth 54-1-34 Unit, Loving, new drill (4); Dusk 54-1-34 Unit, Loving, new drill (4); Magnolia Cat 54-2-6 Unit, Loving, new drill (4); Williams State 1-38 Unit, Reeves, new drill.

Blackbeard Operating, LLC, Sealy-Smith Foundation B, Winkler, new drill.

BPX Operating Company, State Cumberland 57-T2-16x9, Reeves, new drill; State Goodspeed 57-T2-45x4, Reeves, new drill; State Lazy Acre 57-T2-44, Reeves, new drill.

Callon Petroleum Operating Co., Winchester A1, Ward, new drill; Highlander G, Reeves, new drill; Highlander H, Reeves, new drill; Balmorhea State J, Reeves, new drill; Balmorhea State M, Reeves, new drill.

CGS Operating, LLC, Santorini Unit, Dawson, new drill (2).

Chevron U.S.A., Inc., GBG Cerberus 34/39 Unit, Midland, new drill.

COG Operating, LLC, HS Collings F9, Midland, new drill; HS Collings F10, Midland, new drill.

Cross Timbers Energy, LLC, Connell Heirs, Ector, recompletion.

CrownQuest Operating, LLC, Walton F, Midland, new drill.

DBM Water Services, LLC, APC 54-1-6, Loving, new drill.

DE3 Operating, LLC, Bryant-Whitefield D 42-43, Midland, new drill (3); Bryant-Whitefield E 42-43, Midland, new drill; Bryant-Whitefield F 42-43, Midland, new drill (2); Bryant-Whitefield G 42-43, Midland, new drill; Dyer-Kilgore H 25-34, Martin, new drill; Javaid East N 40-45, Midland, new drill; Javaid East O 40-45, Midland, new drill (3); The Bar G 30-19, Midland, new drill (2); The Bar I 30-19, Midland, new drill (2); The Bar J 30-19, Midland, new drill; The Bar K 30-19, Midland, new drill (3).

Diamondback E&P, LLC, Cottonmouth, Howard, new drill; LB Epley 34-46 A, Midland, new drill; Percheron 46-45 E, Reeves, new drill; Shortes 40 Unit, Martin, new drill; UL Cuckoo Bee 5-19 A, Andrews, new drill; Wilbanks 45, Martin, new drill.

Double Drop SWD, LLC, Apisi SWD, Midland, new drill.

Encore Permian Operating, LLC, Colt 45 State Unit, Culberson, new drill (2).

Endeavor Energy Resources, LP, K-Bird 8, Upton, new drill; Merchant Estate 18-12, Reagan, new drill (3).

Environmental Disposal Systems, Elkins Atrelle SWD, Midland, new drill.

Fasken Oil and Ranch, Ltd., Fee BX, Andrews, recompletion.

Felix Energy Holdings II, LLC, Bridal Veil State W 4132-27 G, Winkler, new drill; Bridal Veil State W 4132-27 K, Winkler, new drill; Bridal Veil State W 4132-27 O, Winkler, new drill.

Gunn Oil Company, J Henderson, King, new drill.

Headington Energy Partners, LLC, Bandit-West WN I, Upton, new drill; Bandit-West WN II, Upton, new drill; Bandit-West WN III, Upton, new drill.

HighPeak Energy Holdings, LLC, White 19-26 A Unit, Howard, new drill.

Holly Energy Partners-Op., LP, Wood Station, Gaines, new drill.

Hunt Oil Company, McDaniel B-Chriesman 60, Glasscock, new drill (2); McDaniel B-Chriesman 70, Glasscock, new drill (2).

Jetta Permian, LP, Baja State 58 15-22, Reeves, new drill.

Kinder Morgan Production Co., LLC, Sacroc Unit, Scurry, reenter; Sacroc Unit, Scurry, new drill.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., Passow 25-24 (alloc-C), Howard, new drill (3); Passow 25-24 (alloc-D), Howard, new drill (3); Trentino 36-37 (alloc-D), Howard, new drill (3).

Lario Oil & Gas Company, Goldsmith Blakeney Clrfk. Unit, Ector, new drill.

Luxe Operating, LLC, Widow Jane 19-20E Unit, Reeves, new drill.

Matador Production Company, Jackson Trust C 12-TTT-C24 NL, Loving, new drill.

MDC Texas Operator, LLC, Gallant Fox 9, Reeves, new drill.

Murchison Oil and Gas, LLC, Wild Bill Hickok Unit 40-33, Howard, new drill (2).

Occidental Permian, Ltd., Denver Unit, Gaines, recompletion; Gaines Wasson Clearfork Unit, Gaines, recompletion; South Foster Unit, Ector, recompletion; Wasson South Clearfork Unit, Gaines, new drill.

Parsley Energy Operations, LLC, Diamond Rio 9-16-A, Midland, new drill (2); Frances 12, Martin, new drill; Frances 12-1-C, Martin, new drill; Frances 12-1-D, Martin, new drill; Frances 12-1-E, Martin, new drill; Hogan 1-24-E, Midland, new drill; Hogan 1-24-G, Midland, new drill; Pecan State Unit, Reeves, new drill; Ranchland A Unit, Midland, new drill.

Piedra Operating, LLC, University 5-38A, Andrews, new drill.

Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., Hammitt-Glynn 8D, Martin, new drill; Hammitt-Glynn 8E, Martin, new drill; Hammitt-Glynn 8F, Martin, new drill; Hammitt-Glynn 8G, Martin, new drill; Hammitt-Glynn 8H, Martin, new drill; Hammitt-Glynn 8J, Martin, new drill; Hammitt-Glynn 8K, Martin, new drill; Hammitt-Glynn 8L, Martin, new drill; Hammitt-Glynn 8M, Martin, new drill; Hammitt-Wheeler 8I, Martin, new drill; Hammitt-Wheeler 8N, Martin, new drill; Sale Ranch 20M, Martin, new drill; Sale Ranch 20N, Martin, new drill; Sale Ranch 20O, Martin, new drill; Sale Ranch 20P, Martin, new drill.

Rosehill Operating Company, LLC, Z&T 20, Loving, new drill (2).

Sable Permian Resources, LLC, Chico West 2-1, Reagan, recompletion.

SEM Operating Company, LLC, University 27-34, Reagan, new drill (2).

Shell Western E&P, Bucco 54-2-41 Lov W Unit, Loving, new drill.

Sinclair Oil & Gas Company, Comanche Trail, Howard, new drill.

Sloan Petroleum, Inc., Frost, Yoakum, new drill.

Stronghold Energy II Operating, LLC, M.B. McKnight, Crane, new drill (7).

Three Span Oil & Gas, Inc., Thunder Valley 240B Unit, Scurry, new drill.

TRP Operating, LLC, Hans Gruber, Upton, new drill (2); Hans Gruber C, Upton, new drill.

UPP Operating, LLC, Sawyer-Jones, Sutton, recompletion.

XTO Energy, Inc., Icarus C2-5-8 WB6, Pecos, new drill; Jack Mohr-Pyke allocation, Martin, new drill (2); Jack Mohr Unit 3, Martin, new drill (12).

>> RAILROAD COMMISSION