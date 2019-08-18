DRILLING REPORT: Aug. 8 through Aug. 14

Permit applications approved by the Texas Railroad Commission for Aug. 8 through Aug. 14 for Districts 7C, 8 and 8A. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of permits approved for that leasehold.

Advance Energy Partners, LLC, White Wing 14-1 Unit, Ward, new drill.

Anadarko E&P Onshore, LLC, Chinook 55-1-7 Unit, Loving, new drill; Priceless C26-1 Unit D, Loving, new drill.

APR Operating, LLC, Armadillo SWD, Culberson, new drill.

BHP Billiton Petroleum (TxLa Op.) Co., State DalTexas Ranger 56-T2-2x11, Loving, new drill; State Pacific 55-T2-8, Loving, new drill (2).

Blackbeard Operating, LLC, Landlubber N, Crane, new drill; Landlubber, Crane, new drill; Sealy Smith Foundation A, Winkler, new drill.

Bosque Texas Oil, LLC, G.W. O’Brien, et al, Winkler, recompletion (2).

Callan Operating Company, LLC, White Ranch A, McCulloch, new drill; Sundog A1, Ward, new drill; Sundog A2, Ward, new drill.

Capitan Energy, Inc., Scott Fee 36, Culberson, new drill.

Carrizo (Permian), LLC, Trinity State Unit 1110, Reeves, new drill.

Centennial Resource Production, LLC, Heat Wave, Reeves, new drill; Oatman C-19 A, Reeves, new drill.

Chevron U.S.A., Inc., Hay Aria 03/46, Culberson, new drill (2); VLT Sharps Business Unit, Martin, new drill; VLT Sharps Cavalry Unit, Martin, new drill; VLT Sharps Down Under Unit, Martin, new drill.

Clear Fork, Inc., Glass, Scurry, reenter.

COG Operating, LLC, Mabee 240A 4208BH, Andrews, new drill; Mabee 240A 4406AH, Andrews, new drill; Mabee 240A 4406BH, Andrews, new drill; Mabee 240A 4406LH, Andrews, new drill; Mabee 240A 4406MH, Andrews, new drill; Mabee 240A 4407BH, Andrews, new drill; Mabee 240A 4407LH, Andrews, new drill; Mabee 240A 4407MH, Andrews, new drill; Mabee 240A 4411SH, Andrews, new drill; Mabee 240A 4808BH, Andrews, new drill; Mabee 240A 4808LH, Andrews, new drill; Mabee 240A 4808MH, Andrews, new drill; Mabee DDA 2902DA, Andrews, new drill; Mabee DDA 2902DJ, Andrews, new drill; Mabee DDA 2902DM, Andrews, new drill; Mabee DDA 2902DS, Andrews, new drill; Mabee DDA 2903DJ, Andrews, new drill; Mabee DDA 2904DA, Andrews, new drill; Mabee DDA 2904DM, Andrews, new drill; Mabee DDA 2904DS, Andrews, new drill; Mabee DDA 2906DA, Andrews, new drill; Mabee DDA 2906DS, Andrews, new drill; Mabee J.E. A NCT-1 3105H, Andrews, new drill; Mabee J.E. A NCT-1 3106H, Martin, new drill; Mabee J.E. A NCT-1 3107H, Martin, new drill.

CrownQuest Operating, LLC, Yaupon, Martin, new drill (3).

Custer & Wright Operating, Inc., Ben, Yoakum, new drill.

DE3 Operating, LLC, Blagrave I 31-42, Martin, new drill (4); Spoonbill A 9-10, Midland, new drill; Spoonbill C 9-10, Midland, new drill; Spoonbill E 9-10, Midland, new drill; Spoonbill G 9-10, Midland, new drill; Zeke West F 22-21, Upton, new drill (2); Zeke West G 22-21, Upton, new drill.

Diamondback E&P LLC, Deguello Unit 54-7-2, Reeves, new drill; Hole in the Rock 46-47 F, Pecos, new drill; Hole in the Rock 46-47 G, Pecos, new drill; Jones-Holton, Martin, new drill (2); Neal Lethco 38-13 A, Pecos, new drill; Neal Lethco 38-13 B, Pecos, new drill; Neal Lethco 34-33 BB Unit, Pecos, new drill (3); UL III 4 East, Andrews, new drill; Warfield West H, Midland, new drill.

Discovery Natural Resources, LLC, North Creek B, Reagan, new drill (8).

Echo A Unit, Loving, new drill (5); Echo B Unit, Loving, new drill (5).

Earthstone Operating, LLC, Ratliff 9-7 A, Upton, new drill; Ratliff 9-7 B, Upton, new drill; Ratliff 9-7 C, Upton, new drill (2); Ratliff 9-7 D, Upton, new drill (2); Ratliff 9-7 E, Upton, new drill (2).

Eland Energy, Inc., Sealy Smith, Ward, new drill.

Encana Oil & Gas USA, Inc., Neal 39A, Upton, new drill (5); Neal 39B, Upton, new drill (5); Neal 39C, Upton, new drill (4).

Encore Permian Operating, LLC, Buffalo Hide 1609, Culberson, new drill; Caribou Antlers 1621, Culberson, new drill; Kangaroo Pouch 1807, Culberson, new drill.

Endeavor Energy Resources, LP, Koonce South 46-3 Unit 1, Glasscock, new drill (6).

EOG Resources, Inc., McGregor D 5 Unit, Loving, new drill.

Firebird Energy, LLC, Tatia 0310, Ector, new drill (2).

Holly Energy Partners-Op., LP, Hep10, Ector, new drill; Hep17, Gaines, new drill.

Impetro Operating, LLC, Grizzly, Winkler, new drill.

Jagged Peak Energy, LLC, Chupacabra 1213-7, Reeves, new drill; State T-Rex 2610A-7, Reeves, new drill.

Kinder Morgan Production Co., LLC, Sacroc Unit, Scurry, new drill; Yates Field Unit, Pecos, recompletion.

Luxe Operating, LLC, Mary Grace 201-202 Unit, Ward, new drill.

Matador Production Company, Carthel 31-TTT-B02 WF, Loving, new drill (2).

MDC Texas Operator, LLC, Affirmed 6, Reeves, new drill.

Mesquite SWD, Inc., Erin SWD, Loving, new drill (2); Lindsey SWD, Loving, new drill (2); Selden SWD, Loving, new drill (2).

Noble Energy, Inc., City of Pecos State 15-16 A-1, Reeves, new drill.

Oasis Petroleum Permian, LLC, UL Rattlesnake D 18-6-5, Ward, new drill; UL Rattlesnake E 18-6-5, Ward, new drill; UL Washakie B 18-29-30, Ward, new drill.

Occidental Permian, Ltd., J.M. Cowden, R/A B, Ector, new drill.

Oxy USA WTP, LP, Cummins C, Ector, recompletion; Moose 33-40-1N, Reeves, new drill.

Parsley Energy Operations, LLC, Griffin 19-30-A, Upton, new drill (2); Kathryn 44-5-A, Reagan, new drill (2); Massey A Unit, Midland, new drill; Ringo 8-9-DX, Reagan, new drill.

Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., Ray Reed 32, Upton, new drill (6); Turner W43, Midland, new drill (6); University 7-21, Andrews, new drill (3); University 7-43, Andrews, new drill (2).

QEP Energy Company, Fortress A3, Martin, new drill; Fortress B1, Martin, new drill; Fortress B2, Martin, new drill; Fortress B3, Martin, new drill.

Riley Permian Operating Co., LLC, Huckleberry 730-771, Yoakum, new drill.

Ring Energy, Inc., White V, Andrews, field transfer.

Rosehill Operating Company, LLC, State Neal Lethco 1210, Pecos, new drill; Z&T 20, Loving, new drill (2).

Rover Petroleum Operating, LLC, Dodge, Granville M., est., Howard, new drill.

RP Operating, LLC, Peach B 231-224, Reagan, new drill.

Shell Western E&P, Kudu 53-2-6 Lov W Unit, Loving, new drill (2); University 19 PW Unit, Ward, new drill (4).

SM Energy Company, Lassard B, Martin, new drill (2); Rockhound A, Howard, new drill (3); Rockhound B, Howard, new drill; Rockhound C, Howard, new drill.

Tall City Operations III, LLC, Lindley 98, Loving, new drill.

The George R. Brown Partnership, LP, Basinger-Long Unit, Garza, new drill.

WPX Energy Permian, LLC, CBR 18-19J-56-1, Loving, new drill; CBR 18-19K-56-1, Loving, new drill; CBR 18-19L-56-1, Loving, new drill; CBR 18-19M-56-1, Loving, new drill; CBR 18-19N-56-1, Loving, new drill; CBR 40-56-1, Loving, new drill.

XTO Energy, Inc., John Braun B Unit 2, Midland, new drill (8); Jolly Jumper 48-21-28 2B10, Pecos, new drill; Jolly Jumper 48-21-28 3B8, Pecos, new drill; Jolly Jumper 48-21-28 WA10, Pecos, new drill; Jolly Jumper 48-21-28 WB8, Pecos, new drill; Kriti C3-6-7 WF3, Pecos, new drill; San Quentin 76 2932, Loving, new drill (12); TXL 11 Unit 2, Midland, new drill; University 18-3-14 WA3, Ward, new drill; University 18-3-14 WA6, Ward, new drill.

