DRILLING REPORT: Sept. 19 through Sept. 25

Permit applications approved by the Texas Railroad Commission for Sept. 19 through Sept. 25 for Districts 7C, 8 and 8A. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of permits approved for that leasehold.

>> Anadarko E&P Onshore, LLC, Hughes & Talbot 75-29 Unit A, Loving, new drill (2); Hughes & Talbot 75-29 Unit B, Loving, new drill (5); Poplar 55-1-24 Unit, Loving, new drill (2).

>> Bayswater Operating Company, LLC, Broken Arrow 55-54-1-12, Howard, new drill.

>> BHP Billiton Petroleum (TxLa Op.) Co., State Money 57-T3-20, Reeves, new drill.

>> Blackbeard Operating, LLC, Landlubber, Crane, new drill; Sealy Smith Foundation A, Winkler, new drill.

>> Burlington Resources Oil & Gas Co. – Midland, W.N. Waddell, et al, Crane, field transfer.

>> Centennial Resource Production, LLC, Iron Eagle Unit B, Reeves, new drill (2); Layden, Reeves, new drill (3).

>> Chevron U.S.A., Inc., Scharbauer, C. E Nct-2, Midland, field transfer; Vlt Rigby Big Game Unit, Martin, new drill; Vlt Rigby Stalker Unit, Martin, new drill.

>> Clear Fork, Incorporated, Taylor, Scurry, reenter.

>> Colgate Operating, LLC, Barbados 2-3 A, Reeves, new drill; Barbados 2-3 B, Reeves, new drill; Barbados 2-3 C, Reeves, new drill; Lagoda 143, Reeves, new drill.

>> Cross Timbers Energy, LLC, Connell B, Ector, recompletion.

>> DE3 Operating, LLC, Dyer-Kilgore N 25-34, Martin, new drill; Dyer-Kilgore O 25-34, Martin, new drill (2); Mira Vista 28, Midland, new drill; Zeke West C 22-21, Upton, new drill (2); Zeke West D 22-21, Upton, new drill.

>> Diamondback E&P, LLC, Black Stone 1, Pecos, new drill; Cumberland West A, Midland, new drill (4); Cumberland West B, Midland, new drill (4); State Brumby 6-A, Reeves, new drill; State Elbert 7-8 Unit, Pecos, new drill (2); Unforgiven 34 113-114 D, Ward, new drill.

>> Elevation Resources, LLC, UL G 1-18 B, Andrews, new drill.

>> Endeavor Energy Resources, LP, McAlpine-Grisham 47-35 H, Martin, new drill; Ricker 37-46 D, Reagan, new drill; Ricker 37-5 E, Reagan, new drill; Ricker 37-5 F, Reagan, new drill; Rio Wichita 15-10 B, Midland, new drill (2); Rio Wichita 15-10 C, Midland, new drill; Rio Wichita 15-10 D, Midland, new drill (3); Rio Wichita 15-10 F, Midland, new drill; Rio Wichita 15-10 G, Midland, new drill (3); Rio Wichita 15-10 H, Midland, new drill.

>> EOG Resources, Inc., State Dragonfly Unit, Reeves, new drill (2).

>> Fasken Oil and Ranch, Ltd., Fee BN, Andrews, new drill.

>> Felix Energy Holdings II, LLC, Smokin Joe 4441-28 O, Loving, new drill; UL Fourmile 2140-17, Ward, new drill.

>> Gordy Oil Company, Riazul, Pecos, new drill.

>> HighPeak Energy Holdings, LLC, Marchbanks Partee 28-33 A Unit, Howard, new drill; O'Daniel Ranch 46-30 B Unit, Howard, new drill.

>> HW Operating, LLC, Chico North, Concho, new drill (2).

>> Impetro Operating, LLC, East Shammo, Winkler, new drill; West Shammo, Loving, new drill.

>> Jetta Permian, LP, Pipeline State Unit 58 10-03, Reeves, new drill.

>> Joint Resources Company, Laredo A, Gaines, new drill.

>> Laredo Petroleum, Inc., Ray 27, Glasscock, field transfer.

>> Legacy Reserves Operating, LP, Bronaugh, Howard, recompletion.

>> Mammoth Exploration, LLC, Price 9, Pecos, new drill.

>> MDC Texas Operator, LLC, Whirlaway 24, Reeves, new drill.

>> Noble Energy, Inc, Calamity Jane A-1, Reeves, new drill; Calamity Jane A-2, Reeves, new drill; Calamity Jane A-3, Reeves, new drill; Pecos Bill State 204-203 Unit A, Reeves, new drill (3); Pecos Bill State 204-203 Unit B, Reeves, new drill (2).

>> Occidental Permian, Ltd., Scorpion East, Yoakum, new drill.

>> Oxy USA WTP, LP, Cooper 27-26 North Unit, Reeves, new drill; Spruce Goose, Ector, recompletion.

>> PA Prospect Corporation, Hwy 869 Brine, Reeves, new drill.

>> Parsley Energy Operations, LLC, Marienfeld 13-24-D, Martin, new drill (2); Marienfeld 13-24-E, Martin, new drill (2).

>> Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., Cook E20K, Glasscock, new drill; Cook E20M, Glasscock, new drill; Cox-Carlos 19k, Upton, new drill; Cox-Funkhouser 19j, Upton, new drill; Crawford 7A, Midland, field transfer; Sale Ranch W20G, Martin, new drill.

>> PPC Operating Company, LLC, Cherry Pie 165, Gaines, new drill.

>> PRI Operating, LLC, Redfish 12, Reeves, new drill.

>> Primexx Operating Corporation, Fenway Unit 141-140W, Reeves, new drill; Pease Unit 134-135E, Reeves, new drill.

>> QEP Energy Company, Flo D, Martin, new drill.

>> RBJ & Associates, LP, 137 SWD, Glasscock, new drill.

>> Ring Energy, Inc., Hullabaloo 648, Yoakum, new drill.

>> Sabalo Operating, LLC, Bow Tie 41-44, Howard, new drill (2).

>> SEM Operating Company, LLC, University 9C, Reagan, new drill.

>> SM Energy Company, Sarah Connor, Martin, new drill (4).

>> Steward Energy II, LLC, Skinny Dennis 468, Yoakum, new drill.

>> Tall City Operations III, LLC, Lindley 98, Loving, new drill.

>> Titus Oil & Gas Production, LLC, Nighthawk State, Reeves, new drill (4).

>> Triple Crown Resources, LLC, Halcomb A, Irion, new drill (6)

>> TTFI Holdings, LLC, Red Raider, Lubbock, new drill (2).

>> WPX Energy Permian, LLC, CBR 6-7G-56-1, Loving, new drill; CBR 6-7H-56-1, Loving, new drill.

>> XTO Energy, Inc., Fullerton Clearfork Unit, Andrews, new drill; Hurley 56-18, Reeves, new drill (20); John Braun A Unit 3, Midland, new drill; Karino 48-19-30 WA3, Pecos, new drill; Karino 48-19-30 WA4, Pecos, new drill; Parks, Midland, new drill; San Antonio 76-34, Loving, field transfer; San Saba 76 2932, Loving, new drill (9).

