  • January 26, 2020

DRILLING REPORT: Jan. 16 through Jan. 22

Posted: Sunday, January 26, 2020 12:00 am

Permit applications approved by the Texas Railroad Commission for Jan. 16 through Jan. 22 for Districts 7C, 8 and 8A. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of permits approved for that leasehold.

>> Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, Greasewood 95, Ward, new drill. 

>> Blackbeard Operating, LLC, 6 Pounder NESW, Crane, new drill. 

>> Centennial Resource Production, LLC, Russell, Reeves, field transfer. 

>> Champion Lone Star Operating, LLC, S.M. Halley, Winkler, recompletion. 

>> Cimarex Energy Co., Burgoo King 2 Unit, Culberson, new drill (4); Owl Draw 12 Unit B, Culberson, new drill. 

>> Colgate Operating, LLC, Shadrach 68 Unit, Reeves, new drill. 

>> ConocoPhillips Company, ALPha State, Reeves, new drill; Everythings Bigger, Reeves, new drill. 

>> Diamondback E&P, LLC, Canyonlands 15-16 A, Pecos, new drill; Line Drive R, Midland, new drill; Neal Lethco 29-2 F, Pecos, new drill; Nokota 19 DODT, Reeves, new drill; San Luis 6-1 Unit, Pecos, new drill; State Neal Lethco 29-30 B, Pecos, new drill. 

>> DP Permian Operator, LLC, Cunningham, Cochran, new drill (2). 

>> Endeavor Energy Resources, LP, Rhea 1-6 Unit 1, Martin, new drill (5); Rio Lavaca 17-48 Unit 1, Midland, new drill (3).

>> EOG Resources, Inc., State Absaroka Unit, Reeves, new (4).

>> ESCO Oil Operating Company, LLC, Crazy C-9, Motley, new drill. 

>> Felix Energy Holdings II, LLC, Bridal Veil State W 4132-27 F, Winkler, new drill; Bridal Veil State W 4132-27 G, Winkler, new drill; Bridal Veil State W 4132-27 H, Winkler, new drill; Bridal Veil State W 4132-27 I, Winkler, new drill; Bridal Veil State W 4132-27 J, Winkler, new drill; Bridal Veil State W 4132-27 K, Winkler, new drill; Bridal Veil State W 4132-27 L, Winkler, new drill; Bridal Veil State W 4132-27 M, Winkler, new drill; Bridal Veil State W 4132-27 N, Winkler, new drill; Bridal Veil State W 4132-27 O, Winkler, new drill. 

>> Jagged Peak Energy, LLC, UTL LJ Beldin 1211-17, Winkler, new drill (2).

>> Kinder Morgan Production Co., LLC, Sacroc Unit, Scurry, new drill (4).

>> Lario Oil & Gas Company, Goldsmith Blakeney Clrfk. Unit, Ector, new drill. 

>> Luxe Operating, LLC, Bulleit 12-15-16W Unit, Reeves, new drill. 

>> Matador Production Company, Toot 'N Totum 18-TTT-C24 NL SA, Loving, new drill. 

>> MDC Texas Operator, LLC, Coopers Dream 23-4, Reeves, new drill. 

>> Parsley Energy Operations, LLC, Sebastian 19-18-B, Upton, new drill (2). 

>> PetroLegacy Energy II, LLC, SXSW W Unit C, Martin, new drill (3); Thirsty Goat E Unit, Martin, new drill (2).

>> Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., Brook N-20G, Upton, new drill; North Brook 38-25 AA, Upton, new drill; North Brook 38-25BB, Upton, new drill; North Brook 38-25CC, Upton, new drill; North Brook 38-25DD, Upton, new drill; North Brook 38-25KK, Upton, new drill; North Brook 38-25LL, Upton, new drill; North Brook 38-25MM, Upton, new drill; North Brook 38-25NN, Upton, new drill.

>> PRI Operating, LLC, Wahoo State Unit 12N2, Pecos, new drill; Wahoo State Unit 12N12, Pecos, new drill. 

>> Riley Permian Operating Co., LLC, Shenandoah 639-670, Yoakum, new drill. 

>> Scala Energy Operating, LLC, Norman State 14, Culberson, new drill. 

>> SD Royale Energy, Inc., V.T. McCabe, Mitchell, new drill. 

>> Shell Western E&P, VJ Ranch-Link 55-2-21 Lov SA, Loving, new drill; VJ Ranch-Link 55-2-21 Lov SB, Loving, new drill. 

>> Sinclair Oil & Gas Company, Bauer-Goliad MIPA PSA, Howard, new drill. 

>> Steadfast Oil & Gas, LLC, Corrigan, Terry, new drill. 

>> Tall City Operations III, LLC, Neidermeyer 217-180 Unit W, Reeves, new drill. 

>> Texland Petroleum, LP, Schoenrock A, Hockley, new drill. 

>> WPX Energy Permian, LLC, CBR 9-4G-56-1, Loving, new drill; CBR 9-4H-56-1, Loving, new drill; CBR 9-4I-56-1, Loving, new drill; CBR 9-4J-56-1, Loving, new drill; CBR 9-4K-56-1, Loving, new drill. 

>> XTO Energy, Inc., Atkins 47-02 Unit 1, Midland, new drill (2); Atkins 47-02 Unit 1, Midland, new drill (4); Atkins 47-02 Unit 2, Midland, new drill (12).

>> RAILROAD COMMISSION

