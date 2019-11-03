DRILLING REPORT: Oct. 24 through Oct. 30

Permit applications approved by the Texas Railroad Commission for Oct. 24 through Oct. 30 for Districts 7C, 8 and 8A. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of permits approved for that leasehold.

Anadarko E&P Onshore, LLC, Hughes & Talbot 75-29 Unit A, Loving, new drill; Minotaur 57-2-23, Reeves, new drill; Potomac 29-2 Unit, Loving, new drill; Silvertip 76-17 Unit O, Loving, new drill.

Apache Corporation, Bragg, Reeves, new drill (2); Kashmir AX, Upton, new drill; Lynch-June T 4837 A, Midland, new drill (4); Lynch-June T 4837 B, Midland, new drill (3); Lynch-June T 4837 D, Midland, new drill; Lynch-June T 4837 E, Midland, new drill (2); T.J. Good A, Borden, recompletion.

Approach Operating, LLC, University 45, Crockett, new drill (2).

Atlas Operating, LLC, H.E. Adams B, Crane, new drill (3); H.E. Adams C, Crane, new drill.

Bayswater Operating Company, LLC, Firecreek 54-1-12, Howard, new drill.

Blackbeard Operating, LLC, Campeche, Winkler, new drill; Yellow Jack SENW, Crane, new drill.

Boykin Energy, LLC, Salt Mine SWD, Culberson, new drill (2).

BPX Operating Company, State Champ 56-T3-12x5, Reeves, new drill.

Browning Oil Company, Inc., Echoes 142, Scurry, new drill.

Burleson Petroleum, Inc., Hirt, Glasscock, field transfer (2).

Carrizo (Permian), LLC, State Richmond 4239 (alloc A), Reeves, new drill; State Richmond 4239 (alloc B), Reeves, new drill; State Richmond 4239 (alloc C), Reeves, new drill; State Richmond 4239 (alloc D), Reeves, new drill; Zeman-State (alloc H) 4042, Reeves, new drill; Zeman-State (alloc I) 4042, Reeves, new drill; Zeman-State (alloc J) 4042, Reeves, new drill; Zeman-State (alloc K) 4042, Reeves, new drill.

Chevron U.S.A., Inc., GBG Danger Zone 13/25 Unit, Midland, new drill (7); Hay Denise State 08/05, Culberson, new drill; Hay Evelynn 17/20, Culberson, new drill (5); Persephone 42/31 A, Midland, new drill; Persephone 42/31 B, Midland, new drill; Persephone 42/31 C, Midland, new drill; Persephone 42/31 W, Midland, new drill; Persephone 42/31 X, Midland, new drill; Persephone 42/31 Y, Midland, new drill.

Cimarex Energy Co., His Eminence 27 Unit, Culberson, new drill (4).

COG Operating, LLC, Rising Sun Unit, Reeves, new drill (2); TXL-Powell A1, Upton, new drill; TXL-Powell A2, Upton, new drill.

Colgate Operating, LLC, Ladoga 143, Reeves, new drill.

Comstock Energy, LLC, Joan Crews Hoyt, Irion, new drill.

DE3 Operating, LLC, Blagrave N 31-43, Martin, new drill; Blagrave O 31-43, Martin, new drill (2); Davidson-Hale 37, Martin, new drill.

Diamondback E&P, LLC, Enforcer 34 113-112 E, Ward, new drill; Enforcer 34 113-112 F, Ward, new drill; Lilly 49 Unit, Howard, new drill; Magneto, Pecos, new drill; Neal Lethco 21-22 E, Pecos, new drill; Neal Lethco 31-36 D, Pecos, new drill; Neal Lethco 31-36 E, Pecos, new drill; Neal Lethco 38-13 C, Pecos, new drill; Neal Lethco 38-13 D, Pecos, new drill; Patricia Lands, Dawson, field transfer; State Neal Lethco E 20-19, Pecos, new drill; State Neal Lethco E 29-30, Pecos, new drill; Tiger Unit Sn 245-252, Martin, new drill; Wilbanks 45-53 01, Martin, new drill.

Echo Valley Petroleum Services, LLC, Bighorn SWD, Howard, new drill.

Element Petroleum Op. III, LLC, Mischievous Badger Unit 80-85, Martin, new drill.

Encana Oil & Gas USA, Inc., Grant 18A, Howard, new drill; Grant 18B, Howard, new drill (2).

Endeavor Energy Resources, LP, Cypert G 57-51, Martin, new drill; Fasken 21-16 B, Midland, new drill; Hall-Porter C 621-596, Midland, new drill; Rio Llano 11-10 D, Midland, new drill (2); Rio Llano 11-10 E, Midland, new drill (3); Rio Llano 11-10 G, Midland, new drill (4); Rio Llano 11-10 H, Midland, new drill (3).

EOG Resources, Inc., Sevengills 29 Unit, Loving, new drill; State Oredigger Unit, Reeves, new drill (4).

Firebird Energy, LLC, Averitt 1522, Ector, new drill (3).

Golden Oil and Ranch, LLC, Belk A Unit, Runnels, new drill.

Guidon Energy Management Services, LLC, Walker 14-11 (alloc-3NH), Martin, new drill (2); Walker 14-11 (alloc-4NH), Martin, new drill; Walker 14-11 (alloc-5NH), Martin, new drill (2); Walker 14-11 (alloc-6NH), Martin, new drill (2).

Hadaway Consult and Engineer, LLC, No Soup For You 402, Yoakum, new drill.

Halcon Operating Co., Inc., Monroe 1-10, Ward, new drill.

Headington Energy Partners, LLC, Bandit-East WN VII, Reagan, new drill; Bandit-East WN VIII, Reagan, new drill; Bandit-East WN IX, Reagan, new drill; State-Judge 48-3 WN X, Loving, new drill; State-Judge 48-3 WS XIV, Loving, new drill.

Hillstone Permian Pipeline, LLC, Fishhook 5, Loving, new drill (2); Texas Pride 8, Loving, new drill; Thornberi 6, Loving, new drill.

Hunt Oil Company, McDaniel B-Chriesman 40, Glasscock, new drill.

Jagged Peak Energy LLC, State Eiland 14A-GG Houston, Ward, new drill (4); Whiskey River 7374A-34, Ward, new drill.

Junction Resources Op., LLC, Jensen 52 SWD, Martin, new drill.

Kinder Morgan Production Co., LLC, Sacroc Unit, Scurry, new drill (4); Sacroc Unit, Scurry, reenter (2).

Legacy Reserves Operating, LP, G.N. Donovan, Midland, new drill.

Luxe Operating, LLC, Bulleit 12-15-16W, Reeves, new drill.

Mammoth Exploration, LLC, Price 9, Pecos, new drill.

Mewbourne Oil Company, Zuma 57-T1-3x10, Loving, new drill (3).

Mongoose Energy, LLC, Fortson SWD, Pecos, new drill.

Noble Energy, Inc., Sundance Kid State 50-49-7 Unit B, Reeves, new drill.

Oasis Petroleum Permian, LLC, Haley 27-5, Winkler, new drill.

Occidental Permian, Ltd., Denver Unit, Gaines, new drill; Midcross Dev. Unit, Upton, new drill; Yoakum Wasson Clearfork Unit, Yoakum, new drill (4).

Parsley Energy Operations, LLC, Cormac 8-17-A, Reagan, new drill; Harris 17-20-A, Midland, new drill; Harris 17-20-B, Midland, new drill; Harris 17-20-C, Midland, new drill; Harris 17-20-D, Midland, new drill; Welch Trust 8-7-E, Reagan, new drill.

PDC Permian, Inc., Argentine State 7170 8U, Reeves, new drill.

Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., Aldwell E48A, Reagan, new drill; Aldwell E48C, Reagan, new drill; Aldwell E48D, Reagan, new drill; Aldwell W48A, Reagan, new drill; Aldwell W48B, Reagan, new drill; Aldwell W48C, Reagan, new drill; Aldwell W48D, Reagan, new drill; Brook D-NW4D, Upton, new drill; Brook D-NW4E, Upton, new drill; Brook D-NW4F, Upton, new drill; Driver 27, Reagan, new drill (12); Preston Spraberry Unit, Midland, new drill.

Primexx Operating Corporation, Blue Topaz State Unit 251-252E, Reeves, new drill; Neches Unit 178-179W, Reeves, new drill.

QEP Energy Company, UL 2539 E15, Andrews, new drill.

Relentless Permian Operating, LLC, Canon Ranch Unit, Borden, recompletion.

Reliance Energy, Inc., Caballo Azul 28-33, Dawson, new drill.

Ring Energy, Inc., Sooner 662 A, Yoakum, new drill.

Rosehill Operating Company, LLC, Z&T 20, Loving, new drill.

SEM Operating Company, LLC, University 9C, Reagan, new drill.

Shell Western E&P, Tahiti 55-2-17 Lov, Loving, new drill (2).

Sheridan Production Company, LLC, Central National Bank A, Coke, reclass.

Stephens & Johnson Operating Co., University 15 A, Andrews, recompletion.

Stronghold Energy II Operating, LLC, M.B. McKnight, Crane, new drill; M.B. McKnight, Crane, recompletion.

Surge Operating, LLC, Jotunn Unit B 25-13, Borden, new drill; Williams, et al, Crosby, new drill.

Tall City Brine, LLC, South 285 Brine, Reeves, new drill.

Three Span Oil & Gas, Inc., Thunder Valley 236 Unit, Scurry, new drill.

Trio Consulting & Management, LLC, Dickens, Dickens, new drill.

Triple Crown Resources, LLC, Halcomb A, Irion, new drill (3).

WPX Energy Permian, LLC, Lindsay 3-10H-55-1, Loving, new drill; Lindsay 3-10I-55-1, Loving, new drill; Lindsay 3-10J-55-1, Loving, new drill; Lindsay 3-10K-55-1, Loving, new drill; Lindsay 3-10L-55-1, Loving, new drill; Lindsay 3-10M-55-1, Loving, new drill; Pecos State 39-46H-56-1, Loving, new drill; Pecos State 39-46I-56-1, Loving, new drill; Pecos State 39-46J-56-1, Loving, new drill; Pecos State 39-46K-56-1, Loving, new drill.

W.R. Guffey, LLC, Pfluger A, Concho, new drill.

XTO Energy, Inc., Aegis 1918-01, Upton, new drill (2); Aegis 1918-13, Upton, new drill (2); Blalock 1301, Glasscock, new drill (2); Blalock 1303, Glasscock, new drill; Blalock 1303 BH, Glasscock, new drill; Blalock 1305, Glasscock, new drill (2); Blalock 1307, Glasscock, new drill (3); Blalock 1312, Glasscock, new drill (2); Blalock 1387, Glasscock, new drill; TXL 20 Unit 2, Midland, new drill (2).

