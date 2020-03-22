DRILLING REPORT: March 12 through March 18

Permit applications approved by the Texas Railroad Commission for March 12 through March 18 for Districts 7C, 8 and 8A. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of permits approved for that leasehold.

Advance Energy Partners, LLC, Bracero 226-34 Unit, Ward, new drill.

Anadarko E&P Onshore, LLC, Magnolia 55-2-1 Unit, Loving, new drill (2).

Blackbeard Operating, LLC, Drake's Drum, Winkler, new drill (2); Landlubber, Crane, recompletion (2); Sealy Smith Foundation A, Winkler, new drill.

BPX Operating Company, Rio State RandoLPh 57-T2-34, Reeves, new drill (3); State Cumberland 57-T2-16x9, Reeves, new drill (3).

Callon (Permian), LLC, Grady State Unit 2730, Reeves, new drill.

Callon Petroleum Operating Co., Gibson East 22, Howard, new drill (7).

Canan Mowrey Operating, LLC, Usseglio, Dickens, new drill.

Cedar Oil Company, Francisca, Runnels, new drill; Shirley, Runnels, new drill.

Centennial Resource Production, LLC, Barracuda E, Reeves, new drill; Barracuda F, Reeves, new drill; Barracuda G, Reeves, new drill; Russell Long C, Reeves, new drill.

Chevron, U.S.A., Inc., GBG Cerberus 34/39 Unit, Midland, new drill; Hay Denise 05, Culberson, new drill (3); SOA Scharbauer SW, Midland, new drill (2).

Cimarex Energy Co., Montrose 45 Unit, Culberson, new drill (6); Red Lodge C20-11 J, Reeves, new drill; Red Lodge C20-11 K, Reeves, new drill; Red Lodge C20-11 L, Reeves, new drill.

COG Operating, LLC, Snaplock A Unit, Winkler, new drill.

Cross Timbers Energy, LLC, A.B. Connell - C, Ector, recompletion.

CrownQuest Operating, LLC, Beaver SWD, Martin, new drill; Halogen E, Midland, new drill (3); Halogen F, Midland, new drill (2); Halogen G, Midland, new drill (3).

DBM Water Services, LLC, DBM 76-9, Loving, new drill.

DE3 Operating, LLC, Heron East 45, Midland, new drill.

Diamondback E&P, LLC, Bad Turtle, Ward, new drill; Black Stone 2-11 D, Reeves, new drill; Dreamland State C19-16-12 UA, Reeves, new drill; Dreamland State C19-16-12 UC, Reeves, new drill; Dreamland State C19-16-12 UD, Reeves, new drill; Dunagan Ranch 29-30 A, Ward, new drill; Mabee Breedlove U, Martin, new drill; Quarterback State Unit 3-4, Reeves, new drill (2); State Armstrong 9-4 Unit, Reeves, new drill (2); State Fjord 6-5 A, Reeves, new drill; Westlaw 0904 W, Glasscock, new drill; Westlaw 0409 X, Glasscock, new drill; Woodshed State Unit C19-15-13, Reeves, new drill.

Discovery Operating, Inc., Moreland 4, Midland, new drill.

Earthstone Operating, LLC, Hamman 45, Midland, new drill (4).

Endeavor Energy Resources, LP, Crespi 38, Midland, new drill (8); Liberty Belle 23-18 Unit 1, Martin, new drill (3); McALPine-Grisham 47-35 Unit 2A, Martin, new drill; Woody 6-35 Unit 1, Martin, new drill.

Environmental Disposal Systems, Gorgon, Martin, new drill.

EOG Resources, Inc., Apollo, Loving, new drill (2); State Atlantis Unit, Loving, new drill (3); State Magello A, Loving, new drill; State Magello B, Loving, new drill; State Magello C, Loving, new drill; State Magello D, Loving, new drill; State Magello E, Loving, new drill; VJ Ranch Link 35-38 A, Loving, new drill; VJ Ranch Link 35-38 B, Loving, new drill; VJ Ranch Link 35-38 C, Loving, new drill; VJ Ranch Link 35-38 D, Loving, new drill; VJ Ranch Link 35-38 E, Loving, new drill; VJ Ranch Link 35-38 F, Loving, new drill.

Fasken Oil and Ranch, Ltd., Manor Park East Unit, Midland, new drill (4).

Henry Resources, LLC, John J Bush 218-219 Unit B, Reeves, new drill.

Kinder Morgan Production Co., LLC, Sacroc Unit, Scurry, recompletion (2).

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., Whitmire 36-37 (alloc-H), Howard, new drill (2).

Lone Tree Enviro Systems, LLC, Buffalo, Martin, new drill.

Matador Production Company, Kerr 83-TTT-B33 WF SA 3, Loving, new drill.

Mid-States Operating Company, Horton 33, Midland, new drill; Horton 40, Midland, new drill.

Murchison Oil and Gas, LLC, Clyde Barrow Unit 32-41, Howard, new drill (2).

Occidental Permian, Ltd., Denver Unit, Gaines, recompletion (2); Gibson Unit, Yoakum, new drill; North Cowden Unit, Ector, recompletion.

Oxy USA WTP, LP, Arnold, Hale, new drill; Thor, Lamb, new drill; Viking, Lamb, new drill.

Parsley Energy Operations, LLC, Sebastian 19-18-B, Upton, new drill; Sebastian 19-18-C, Upton, new drill (2); Sebastian 19-18-D, Upton, new drill (2); Sebastian 19-18-E, Upton, new drill; Sebastian 19-18-F, Upton, new drill (2).

PDC Permian, Inc., Argentine State 7170 11U, Reeves, new drill; Argentine State 7170 13U, Reeves, new drill; Argentine State 7170 14U, Reeves, new drill; Argentine State 7170 15U, Reeves, new drill; Argentine State 7170 17U, Reeves, new drill; Argentine State 7170 18U, Reeves, new drill.

Permian Deep Rock Oil Co., LLC, Charger H140 Mipa Unit, Midland, new drill.

PRI Operating, LLC, Wahoo State Unit 12N2, Pecos, new drill.

Sable Permian Resources, LLC, University Owens 1-6 (alloc 32), Reagan, new drill.

SM Energy Company, CVX Katie (SA) M, Upton, new drill (2); CVX Katie (SA) X, Upton, new drill.

Stronghold Energy II Operating, LLC, M.B. McKnight, Crane, recompletion.

Surge Operating, LLC, Leviathan Unit A 29-17, Borden, new drill.

Tall City Operations III, LLC, Flounder 136-135 Unit W, Reeves, new drill.

Verdugo-Pablo Energy, LLC, Connie West, Yoakum, new drill; Horse Head West, Yoakum, new drill.

WPX Energy Permian, LLC, UL Baldwin 352623-21 A, Winkler, new drill; UL Baldwin 352623-21 C, Winkler, new drill; UL Baldwin 352623-21 D, Winkler, new drill; UL Baldwin 352623-21 F, Winkler, new drill; UL Baldwin 352623-21 G, Winkler, new drill.

XTO Energy, Inc., Jack Mohr Unit 1&2 allocation, Martin, new drill (3); Nobles, Midland, new drill (2).

San Saba 76 2932, Loving, new drill (6).

>> RAILROAD COMMISSION