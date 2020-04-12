DRILLING REPORT: April 2 through April 8

Permit applications approved by the Texas Railroad Commission for April 2 through April 8 for Districts 7C, 8 and 8A. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of permits approved for that leasehold.

APC Water Holdings 1, LLC, DBM 54-2-21, Loving, new drill (2).

CGS Operating, LLC, Milos, Gaines, new drill (2).

Chevron U.S.A., Inc., Hay Alex 16/21, Culberson, new drill.

COG Operating, LLC, Boomerang E, Loving, new drill; Left Hand Bull Unit, Reeves, new drill; Mabee DDA J10, Martin, new drill; Mabee DDA J11, Martin, new drill; Mabee DDA J12, Martin, new drill; Mabee DDA J13, Martin, new drill; Mabee DDA J8, Martin, new drill; Mabee DDA J9, Martin, new drill.

Colgate Operating, LLC, Shadrach 68 Unit, Reeves, new drill (2).

ConocoPhillips Company, Twister State, Culberson, new drill (3).

CrownQuest Operating, LLC, Alkaline Earth E, Midland, new drill (2); Alkaline Earth, Midland, new drill (4).

DBM Water Services, LLC, DBM 2-28, Reeves, new drill; DBM 76-9, Loving, new drill.

DE3 Operating, LLC, Roadrunner East I 53-1, Midland, new drill (2); Roadrunner East K 53-1, Midland, new drill (2); Roadrunner East M 53-1, Midland, new drill (2); Roadrunner East O 53-1, Midland, new drill (2).

Diamondback E&P, LLC, Aggie Unit 75-67-66, Loving, New Drill; Black Stone 2-11 F, Reeves, new drill; Canyonlands 15-16 B, Pecos, new drill; Jones-Holton A, Martin, new drill; Jones-Holton B, Martin, new drill; Jones-Holton D, Martin, new drill; Moore Shark 10-9 Unit, Pecos, new drill; ST, Midland, new drill (3); State Neal Lethco 7-8 I, Pecos, new drill; State Neal Lethco 7-8 J, Pecos, new drill; State Neal Lethco 10-9 I, Pecos, new drill; State Neal Lethco 10-9 J, Pecos, new drill.

Endeavor Energy Resources, LP, McAlpine-Grisham 47-35 H, Martin, new drill; Rio Llano 11-10 E, Midland, new drill (3); Rio Llano 11-10 G, Midland, new drill (4); Rio Llano 11-10 H, Midland, new drill (3).

Felix Energy Holdings II, LLC, UL Willow 383633-16, Ward, new drill (8).

Halcon Operating Co., Inc., Monroe Black, Ward, new drill.

Headington Energy Partners, LLC, Bandit-West WN I, Upton, new drill; Bandit-West WN II, Upton, new drill; Bandit-West WN III, Upton, new drill.

Hibernia Resources III, LLC, Sheriff Justice B, Reagan, new drill.

Hunt Oil Company, McDaniel B-Chriesman 80, Glasscock, new drill (2).

Independence Resources Management, LLC, Bailey 12, Sterling, field transfer; Bailey 32, Sterling, field transfer.

Kinder Morgan Production Co., LLC, Sacroc Unit, Scurry, new drill.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., Whitmire 36-37 (alloc-H), Howard, new drill.

Lario Oil & Gas Company, Nimitz 13, Martin, new drill; Nimitz 14, Martin, new drill; Peggy 6, Midland, new drill.

Matador Production Company, Marsh 81-TTT-B33 WF SA A, Loving, new drill.

Noble Energy, Inc., City of Pecos State 15, Reeves, field transfer; Komodo Dragon 28-29 U-1, Reeves, new drill.

Oasis Petroleum Permian, LLC, UL Jeff A 17-27-5, Ward, new drill; UL Jeff B 17-27-5, Ward, new drill; UL Jeff C 17-27-5, Ward, new drill; UL Jeff D 17-34-5, Ward, new drill; UL Jeff E 17-34-5, Ward, new drill; UL Jeff F 17-34-5, Ward, new drill; UL Tom G 18-21-12, Ward, new drill; UL Tom H 18-21-12, Ward, new drill.

Ovintiv USA, Inc., Beartooth 05C, Howard, new drill.

Owl SWD Operating, LLC, Ares SWD, Loving, new drill.

Parsley Energy Operations, LLC, Hogan 1-13-D, Midland, new drill; Hogan 1-24-F, Midland, new drill; Hogan 1-24-H, Midland, new drill; Massey Unit, Midland, new drill.

Pedernales Production, LP, LMT, Borden, new drill.

Permian Deep Rock Oil Co., LLC, Charger, Midland, new drill.

Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., Brook D-W23G, Upton, new drill; Brook D-W23H, Upton, new drill; Brook D-W23I, Upton, new drill; Brook D-W23J, Upton, new drill; Brook D-W23K, Upton, new drill; Brook D-W23L, Upton, new drill; Brook D-W23M, Upton, new drill; Brook D-W23N, Upton, new drill; McClintic 12C, Midland, new drill; McClintic 12D, Midland, new drill; McClintic 12E, Midland, new drill; McClintic 12F, Midland, new drill; York-Law 139A, Martin, new drill; York-Law 139B, Martin, new drill; York-Law 139C, Martin, new drill.

Sabinal Energy Operating, LLC, Blackwatch (San Andres) Unit, Gaines, recompletion.

Scout Energy Management, LLC, CR G Tract 3A, Borden, recompletion (2).

SEM Operating Company, LLC, East Turner North C, Reagan, new drill; East Turner North D, Reagan, new drill.

Shell Western E&P, Colombia 75-11 Lov Unit, Loving, new drill (3).

Solaris Water Midstream, LLC, Coupes SWD, Midland, new drill; Gracie SWD, Culberson, new drill.

Stronghold Energy II Operating, LLC, J.B. Tubb, et al, Crane, recompletion.

Summit Petroleum, LLC, Lilian 19, Upton, new drill; Lilian 20, Upton, new drill; Lilian 21, Upton, new drill.

Tall City Operations III, LLC, Conger Unit 185-184 B, Reeves, field transfer.

Three Span Oil & Gas, Inc., Thunder Valley 234 Unit, Scurry, new drill.

WPX Energy Permian, LLC, Herc State 6-15-54-4E, Reeves, new drill; Lindsay 9-4A-55-1, Loving, new drill; Lindsay 9-4B-55-1, Loving, new drill.

XTO Energy, Inc., Houston Ranch 3616, Glasscock, new drill; Jack Mohr Unit 2 & 3 allocation, Martin, new drill (3).

