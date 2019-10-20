DRILLING REPORT: Oct. 10 through Oct. 16

Permit applications approved by the Texas Railroad Commission for Oct. 10 through Oct. 16 for Districts 7C, 8 and 8A. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of permits approved for that leasehold.

>> Anadarko E&P Onshore, LLC, Cooper State 34-139 Unit, Ward, new drill; Rainier 55-1-28 Unit, Loving, new drill (2); Silvertip 76-17 Unit O, Loving, new drill (2); Silvertip 76-17 P, Loving, new drill (3); Yorktown State 55-4-38 Unit, Reeves, new drill (2).

>> Apache Corporation, Willow State Unit, Reeves, new drill.

>> Approach Operating, LLC, Pangea West, Crockett, new drill.

>> Aqua Terra Permian, LLC, Jaker, Glasscock, new drill.

>> Avad Operating, LLC, Eagle Draw 10, Crockett, new drill; Shannon Hospital 1, Crockett, new drill.

>> BHP Billiton Petroleum (TX Gath.), LLC, Victoria 55-T2-8 SWD, Loving, new drill; Waterfall 56-T2-17 SWD, Reeves, new drill.

>> Birch Operations, Inc., Big Jay 10-15 A, Martin, new drill (4); Big Jay 10-15 B, Martin, new drill (4); Big Jay 10-15 C, Martin, new drill (3); Big Jay 10-15 D, Martin, new drill (4); Big Jay 10-15 E, Martin, new drill (4).

>> Boaz Energy II Operating, LLC, Dawson 78, Crane, reenter

>> BPX Operating Company, Gretchen Northrup 56-T2-42, Reeves, new drill; State Kate Olson 57-T2-17x8, Reeves, new drill.

>> BQH Operating, LLC, Blue Label SWD, Reeves, new drill.

>> Browning Oil Company, Inc., Money 92, Scurry, new drill.

>> Callon Petroleum Operating Co., Iden 31 SWD, Howard, new drill.

>> Carrizo (Permian), LLC, Zeman 40 (alloc. F), Reeves, new drill.

>> Champion Lone Star Operating, LLC, S.M. Halley, Winkler, new drill.

>> Chevron U.S.A., Inc., Hay Evelynn 17/20, Culberson, new drill (2).

>> Cimarex Energy Co., Bold Venture 20 State Unit, Culberson, new drill (2); Burgoo King 2 Unit, Culberson, new drill.

>> COG Operating, LLC, Littleton Unit, Reeves, new drill; TXL-Powell A5, Upton, new drill; TXL-Powell A7, Upton, new drill; TXL-Powell A8, Upton, new drill; TXL-Powell A9, Upton, new drill; TXL-Powell A10, Upton, new drill; TXL-Powell A11, Upton, new drill; TXL-Powell A14, Upton, new drill.

>> Colgate Operating, LLC, Tortola State 18 Unit, Reeves, new drill.

>> ConocoPhillips Company, Frank B, Ector, field transfer.

>> Cordero Energy Operating, LLC, Lucy in the Sky D 24-25 WA, Howard, new drill.

>> DE3 Operating, LLC, Scramble A 47-11, Midland, new drill; Scramble C 47-11, Midland, new drill; Scramble E 47-11, Midland, new drill; Scramble G 47-11, Midland, new drill.

>> Diamondback E&P, LLC, Gaskins SN 6-43 D, Howard, new drill; State Lincoln 8-1 Unit, Pecos, new drill.

>> Encana Oil & Gas (USA), Inc., Abel 18G, Howard, new drill (2); Abel 18X, Howard, new drill.

>> Endeavor Energy Resources, LP, Windowpane 4-33 Unit 1, Midland, new drill (3).

>> EOG Resources, Inc., State Mercury A, Loving, new drill; State Mercury B, Loving, new drill; State Mercury E, Loving, new drill; State Mercury F, Loving, new drill.

>> Golden Oil and Ranch, LLC, Speer, Runnels, new drill.

>> Halcon Operating Co., Inc., Sealy Ranch, Ward, new drill (2); Tabor, Ward, new drill (2).

>> Headington Energy Partners, LLC, Judge 3, Loving, new drill.

>> HighPeak Energy Holdings, LLC, Oldham 38-27 B Unit, Howard, new drill (2).

>> Kinder Morgan Production Co., LLC, Sacroc Unit, Scurry, recompletion; Sacroc Unit, Scurry, reenter; Yates Field Unit, Pecos, recompletion.

>> Laredo Petroleum, Inc., Sugg D, Reagan, new drill (2).

>> Luxe Operating, LLC, Evan Williams 23-13W Unit, Reeves, new drill; Garrison Brothers State Unit, Reeves, new drill; Michters State 21-26-32 Unit, Reeves, new drill.

>> Manhattan Petroleum, Inc., Riddell 15, Howard, field transfer.

>> Meco IV, LLC, Hendricks 45, Winkler, new drill.

>> MexTex Operating Company, Henry III, Sutton, new drill; P.E. & J.E. Adams, Sutton, new drill.

>> Occidental Permian, Ltd., Cogdell Canyon Reef Unit, Kent, recompletion (2); Denver Unit, Yoakum, new drill; Santana 2425SH, Howard, new drill; Santana 2436D, Howard, new drill; Santana 2444WA, Howard, new drill; Santana 2454WB, Howard, new drill.

>> Parsley Energy Operations, LLC, Marienfeld 13-24-A, Martin, new drill (3); Marienfeld 13-24-B, Martin, new drill (3); Marienfeld 13-24-C, Martin, new drill; Trees State 31-34, Pecos, new drill.

>> Pilot Water Solutions Permian, LLC, Clark SWD, Reeves, new drill; Greasewood SWD, Reeves, new drill; Orla North SWD, Reeves, new drill.

>> Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., Tom-Corson E41I, Glasscock, new drill; Tom-Corson E41J, Glasscock, new drill; Tom-Corson E41K, Glasscock, new drill; Tom-Corson E41L, Glasscock, new drill; Tom-Corson E41M, Glasscock, new drill; Woody-Houston C37P, Martin, new drill; Woody-Houston C37Q, Martin, new drill.

>> Point Energy Partners Petro, LLC, Lochridge-Seely, Ward, field transfer (2); Point Blue, Ward, new drill; Point Red, Ward, new drill; Point White, Ward, new drill.

>> PRI Operating, LLC, Wolf 11, Pecos, new drill.

>> Ring Energy, Inc., Cowboy Joe 708, Yoakum, new drill; Hullabaloo 648, Yoakum, new drill.

>> Saragosa Field Services, LLC, Poseidon SWD, Reeves, new drill.

>> Shell Western E&P, Bing 54-2-36 Lov W Unit, Loving, new drill; Bullhead 55-2-7 Lov, Loving, new drill (2).

>> Siltstone Resources Op. II, LLC, Sicem Bears State Unit, Pecos, recompletion.

>> Silver Creek Permian Op. Co., LLC, Red Cloud, Cochran, new drill.

>> Surge Operating, LLC, Elrod-Antell Unit A 11-02, Howard, new drill; Hamlin Unit 15-22, Howard, new drill (2).

>> Taurus Midstream, LLC, Lone Ranger SWD, Martin, new drill.

>> Trilogy Operating, Inc., Este, Glasscock, new drill.

>> WPX Energy Permian, LLC, CBR 6-7G-56-1, Loving, new drill; CBR 6-7H-56-1, Loving, new drill; Lindsay 3A, Loving, new drill; Lindsay 3B, Loving, new drill; Lindsay 3-10L-55-1, Loving, new drill; Lindsay 3-10M-55-1, Loving, new drill; Lindsay 10-15R-55-1, Loving, new drill.

>> RAILROAD COMMISSION