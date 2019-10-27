DRILLING REPORT: Oct. 17 through Oct. 23

Permit applications approved by the Texas Railroad Commission for Oct. 17 through Oct. 23 for Districts 7C, 8 and 8A. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of permits approved for that leasehold.
Anadarko E&P Onshore, LLC, Silvertip 76-17 P, Loving, new drill.
Blackbeard Operating, LLC, CBone, Winkler, new drill.
Boaz Energy II Operating, LLC, Mabee, Terry, new drill (2).
Bosque Texas Oil, LLC, G.W. O'Brien, et al, Winkler, new drill.
Burleson Petroleum, Inc., Pinnacle, Hockley, new drill.
Burlington Resources Oil & Gas Co.-Midland, W.N. Waddell, et al, Crane, field transfer (5).
Cambrian Management, Ltd., Jaker, Glasscock, new drill.
Chevron U.S.A., Inc., Dr. State Wise Unit 1, Culberson, new drill (3).
Cimarex Energy Co., Burgoo King 2 Unit, Culberson, new drill; His Eminence 27 Unit, Culberson, new drill (2).
COG Operating, LLC, Boyd 2619 SWD, Loving, new drill.
Colgate Operating, LLC, Barbados 2-3 A, Reeves, new drill; Barbados 2-3 B, Reeves, new drill; Barbados 2-3 C, Reeves, new drill; Curacao 18 Unit, Reeves, new drill.
CrownQuest Operating, LLC, SWR Stidham 29, Howard, new drill; WR Vitex GG, Martin, new drill.
Diamondback E&P, LLC, Kitta Belle, Martin, new drill; Mabee Breedlove D, Martin, new drill; Mabee Breedlove E, Martin, new drill; Mabee Breedlove F, Martin, new drill; Mabee Breedlove G, Martin, new drill; Neal Lethco 35-36 Unit, Pecos, new drill (2); Sites 9-4 A, Glasscock, new drill; Sites 9-4 B, Glasscock, new drill; Sites 9-4 C, Glasscock, new drill; State Chapman Unit 26-27, Pecos, new drill.
Discovery Natural Resources, LLC, Chili, Reagan, new drill.
Encana Oil & Gas (USA), Inc., Newton 43BK, Howard, new drill.
Endeavor Energy Resources, LP, Windowpane 4-33 Unit 1, Midland, new drill; WTH 22-15 A, Midland, new drill (3); WTH 22-15 C, Midland, new drill; WTH 22-15 D, Midland, new drill (2).
Environmental Disposal Systems, Sunflower SWD, Martin, new drill.
EOG Resources, Inc., Gemini, Loving, new drill (6).
Felix Energy Holdings II, LLC, Quandary 2530-74 E, Winkler, new drill; Quandary 2530-74 W, Winkler, new drill; UL Baldwin 3526-21 A, Winkler, new drill; UL Baldwin 3526-21 B, Winkler, new drill.
Felix Water, LLC, Mitchell 39-28, Loving, new drill; Mitchell 46-28, Loving, new drill.
Founders Oil & Gas Operating, LLC, Millard C, Ector, recompletion (2).
Jetta Permian, LP, New Jersey State 55 29-32, Reeves, new drill.
Kinder Morgan Production Co., LLC, Goldsmith Landreth/San Andres/UT, Ector, reclass; Sacroc Unit, Scurry, new drill (2); Yates Field Unit, Pecos, recompletion.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc., Sugg B 111-110 (alloc-F), Reagan, new drill; Sugg B 111-110 (alloc-G), Reagan, new drill; Sugg B 111-110 (alloc-H), Reagan, new drill.
Lario Oil & Gas Company, Doolittle 8, Martin, new drill; Mott, Martin, new drill.
Luxe Operating, LLC, Abigail 218-219 Unit, Ward, new drill.
Maverick Operating, LLC, University Founders A25, Hudspeth, new drill.
Mewbourne Oil Company, University B21 8, Winkler, new drill (2).
Mextex Operating Company, Ft. Terrett Ranch/Canyon LM/U., Sutton, new drill.
Noble Energy Inc, City of Pecos State 15-16 U A3, Reeves, new drill; Doc Holliday State 34-43 Unit, Reeves, new drill (2); Pecos Bill State 204-203 Unit B, Reeves, new drill (2).
Oasis Petroleum Permian, LLC, UL Gillette 20-36E/2, Winkler, new drill.
Occidental Permian, Ltd., Gibson Unit, Yoakum, new drill; Midcross Dev. Unit, Upton, new drill; Yoakum Wasson Clearfork Unit, Yoakum, new drill (2).
OGX Operating, LLC, Quinn 15 SWD, Howard, new drill; Quinn 20 SWD, Howard, new drill; Quinn 22 SWD, Howard, new drill; Quinn 34 SWD, Howard, new drill; Quinn 38 SWD, Howard, new drill.
Oxy USA, Inc., Block 31 Unit, Crane, recompletion (2); Broughton, Howard, field transfer; Newton, Howard, field transfer.
Oxy USA WTP, LP, Sharon Ridge Canyon Unit, Scurry, recompletion.
Parsley Energy Operations, LLC, Kellen 36-25-A, Martin, new drill (3); Marienfeld 13-24-B, Martin, new drill (3); Marienfeld 13-24-C, Martin, new drill.
Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., Sale Ranch W20H, Martin, new drill; Sale Ranch W20I, Martin, new drill; Sale Ranch W20J, Martin, new drill; University 4-7A, Upton, new drill; University 4-7B, Upton, new drill; University 4-7C, Upton, new drill.
Point Energy Partners Petro, LLC, Fortson SWD, Ward, new drill; Parker SWD, Ward, new drill.
PRI Operating, LLC, Iguana Unit 6C61, Reeves, new drill.
Relentless Permian Operating, LLC, Canon Ranch Unit, Borden, recompletion.
Ring Energy, Inc., Hullabaloo 648, Yoakum, new drill.
Rosehill Operating Company, LLC, Sid M. Kyle 26, Loving, new drill (3).
Rover Petroleum Operating, LLC, J.W. Davis B, Howard, recompletion.
Ruckus Energy Operating, LLC, Wild Hogg, Winkler, new drill.
Shell Western E&P, Geller 54-2-37 Lov Unit, Loving, new drill (2).
Silver Creek Permian Op. Co., LLC, Crazy Horse, Cochran, new drill.
Stronghold Energy II Operating, LLC, UL 13 Augusta, Andrews, new drill.
Surge Operating, LLC, Middleton Unit B 47-38, Howard, new drill; NE Ridge Upper Clearfork Unit, Crosby, new drill; Williams, et al, Crosby, new drill.
Three Span Oil & Gas, Inc., Thunder Valley 240B Unit, Scurry, new drill.
Unitex Oil & Gas, LLC, Howe, Winkler, new drill.
WPX Energy Permian, LLC, Lindsay 10-15S-55-1, Loving, new drill; Lindsay 3-10H-55-1, Loving, new drill; Lindsay 3-10I-55-1, Loving, new drill; Lindsay 3-10J-55-1, Loving, new drill; Pecos 39, Loving, new drill.
WTG Exploration, University 18-13A, Ward, recompletion.
XTO Energy, Inc., Blalock 1304, Glasscock, new drill; Mean San Andres Unit, Andrews, new drill; Midland Basin, Martin, new drill.
