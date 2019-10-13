DRILLING REPORT: Oct. 3 through Oct. 9

  • October 13, 2019

Posted: Sunday, October 13, 2019 5:30 am

Permit applications approved by the Texas Railroad Commission for Oct. 3 through Oct. 9 for Districts 7C, 8 and 8A. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of permits approved for that leasehold.

Anadarko E&P Onshore, LLC, Cooper State 34-139 Unit , Ward, new drill; Griffin State 56-3-41 Unit , Reeves, new drill (3); Heron 54-2-4 Unit , Loving, new drill (2); Magic State 56-3-39 Unit , Reeves, new drill (3); Silvertip 76-17 Unit O , Loving, new drill (2).

Apache Corporation, Bull Run , Reeves, new drill; Copperhead , Culberson, new drill; Grant , Reeves, new drill (2); University 2404 East C , Reagan, new drill. 

BPX Operating Company, State Kate Olson 57-T2-17x8 , Reeves, new drill. 

Canan Mowrey Operating, LLC, Decade , Borden, new drill. 

Carr Resources, Inc., Wolters 239 , Scurry, new drill. 

Carrizo (Permian), LLC, Allison 36-54 (alloc A ), Reeves, new drill; Bush State 1922 , Reeves, new drill (3).

Centennial Resource Production, LLC, Doc Watson , Reeves, new drill (2).

Cimarex Energy Co., Dixieland State 55-6 East Unit , Reeves, new drill (4); Dixieland State 55-6 West Unit , Reeves, new drill (4).

COG Operating, LLC, Marion V. Benge Estate A3 , Midland, new drill; Shockwave Unit , Loving, new drill. 

Colgate Operating, LLC, Curacao 18 Unit , Reeves, new drill; J.A. Hord 8-9 Unit , Reeves, new drill (2).

ConocoPhillips Company, Alpha State , Reeves, new drill (3).

Cross Timbers Energy, LLC, Penwell Unit , Ector, recompletion. 

CrownQuest Operating, LLC, Les Paul , Howard, new drill; Teriyaki 20 , Midland, new drill; Weatherby 41 , Glasscock, new drill. 

DBM Water Services, LLC, APC 76-17 , Loving, new drill. 

DE3 Operating, LLC, Shady Oaks M 48-37 , Midland, new drill; Shady Oaks N 48-37 , Midland, new drill (4); Shaq I 38-14 , Upton, new drill (2); Shaq K 38-14 , Upton, new drill; Shaq L 38-14 , Upton, new drill (2); Shaq M 38-14 , Upton, new drill; Shaq O 38-14 , Upton, new drill (2).

Diamondback E&P, LLC, Billings Unit , Midland, new drill (3); Black Stone 11-2 A , Pecos, new drill; Little Bear , Pecos, new drill; Wilbanks 45-53-55 D , Martin, new drill; Wilbanks 45-53-55 E , Martin, new drill; Wilbanks 45-53-55 F , Martin, new drill; Wilbanks 45-53-55 G , Martin, new drill; Wilbanks 45-53-55 H , Martin, new drill; Wilbanks 45-53-55 I , Martin, new drill. 

Driftwood Energy Operating, LLC, Black Oak B , Reagan, new drill; Black Oak C , Reagan, new drill; Black Oak D , Reagan, new drill. 

E.R. Operating Company, RR-Googins 249-W Pooled Unit , Yoakum, new drill. 

Encana Oil & Gas (USA), Inc., HSC 320I , Martin, new drill (2); HSC 320II , Martin, new drill (3); HSC 320J , Martin, new drill (2); HSC 320JJ , Martin, new drill (2); HSC 320X , Martin, new drill (3); HSC 320XX , Martin, new drill (2).

Endeavor Energy Resources, LP, Gault 5-44 Unit 6UW , Midland, new drill; Gault 5-44 Unit 7LS , Midland, new drill; Gault 5-44 Unit 7UW , Midland, new drill (2); Gault 5-44 Unit 8LS , Midland, new drill; Gault 5-44 Unit 8UW , Midland, new drill; Silverback 13-8 Unit 1 , Martin, new drill (9).

EOG Resources, Inc., Atlantis Unit , Loving, new drill (4); State Atlantis Unit , Loving, new drill (3).

Fasken Oil and Ranch, Ltd., Fee BL , Ector, new drill. 

Guidon Energy Management Services, LLC, George Washington Wolcott (AJ) , Martin, new drill. 

Henry Resources, LLC, Gwendolyn , Midland, new drill. 

Hibernia Resources III, LLC, Hail Tap Rock , Reagan, new drill (3).

Hillstone Permian Pipeline, LLC, Hedgehog 9 , Loving, new drill (2).

Jagged Peak Energy, LLC, Eiland 1806C-33 , Ward, new drill (3); UTL L.J. Beldin 1211-17 , Winkler, new drill. 

Jetta Permian, LP, Jaws State Unit 58 11-02 , Reeves, new drill (2).

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., Lacy Creek 34-27 (alloc-F) , Glasscock, new drill (2).

Manti Tarka Permian Op., LLC, Barbaro 119-120 E , Ward, new drill; Barbaro 119-120 F , Ward, new drill; Barbaro 119-120 G , Ward, new drill; Barbaro 119-120 H , Ward, new drill; Whirlaway 100-101 A , Ward, new drill; Whirlaway 100-101 B , Ward, new drill. 

McClure Oil Company, Inc., Carp 8 , Pecos, reenter; Catfish 7 , Pecos, reenter. 

Meco IV, LLC, Hendricks 45 , Winkler, new drill; W.E. Baird , Winkler, new drill (2).

MexTex Operating Company, Adams P.G. & J.E , Sutton, new drill.

Occidental Permian, Ltd., South Cross Unit , Crockett, new drill (2).

Occidental W. TX Overthrust, Inc., Downie Ranch , Pecos, recompletion. 

Oxy USA, Inc., BR Odessa , Ector, new drill. 

Oxy USA WTP, LP, Haggis State 40-264-1N , Reeves, new drill; Haggis State 40-264-2N , Reeves, new drill; Haggis State 40-264-3N , Reeves, new drill; Haggis State 40-264-4N , Reeves, new drill; Haggis State 40-264-5N , Reeves, new drill; Haggis State 263-264-1N , Reeves, new drill. 

Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., Arthur Judkins , Midland, field transfer; George Fraser , Midland, field transfer; Shackelford W31A , Midland, new drill; Shackelford W31B , Midland, new drill; Shackelford W31C , Midland, new drill; Shackelford W31D , Midland, new drill; Shackelford W31E , Midland, new drill; Shackelford W31F , Midland, new drill; Stroup-Kentex 48A , Martin, new drill; Stroup-Kentex 48B , Martin, new drill; Stroup-Kentex 48C , Martin, new drill; University 7-7C , Andrews, new drill; University 7-8H , Andrews, new drill. 

Providence Operating, LLC, B and B , Loving, new drill. 

Riley Permian Operating Co., LLC, Brushy Bill 707 , Yoakum, new drill. 

Ring Energy, Inc., Longhorn 708 , Yoakum, new drill. 

Sabalo Operating, LLC, Bow Tie 41-44 , Howard, new drill. 

Saragosa Field Services, LLC, Juturna SWD , Reeves, new drill; Triton SWD , Reeves, new drill. 

Sharp Image Energy, Inc., Wolf 29 , Howard, recompletion. 

Shell Western E&P, Medora 29 Lov Unit 0805 , Loving, new drill; Roosterfish 53-2-43 Lov Unit , Loving, new drill (4).

SM Energy Company, Baxter , Howard, new drill. 

Stanolind Production, LLC, Westbrook 22 , Sterling, recompletion. 

Summit Petroleum, LLC, Carmanita , Midland, new drill (4).

Surge Operating, LLC, Aycock , Crosby, new drill; Clark Wood Ranch , Crosby, new drill (9); D.W. Aycock , Crosby, new drill. 

Three Span Oil & Gas, Inc., Thunder Valley 233 Unit , Scurry, new drill (2).

Titus Oil & Gas Production, LLC, Nighthawk State , Reeves, new drill (3).

XTO Energy, Inc., John Braun A Unit 3 , Midland, new drill (5); Means San Andres Unit , Andrews, new drill (4); San Antonio 76 2734 , Loving, new drill (7).

