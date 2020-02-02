DRILLING REPORT: Jan. 23 through Jan. 29

Permit applications approved by the Texas Railroad Commission for Jan. 23 through Jan. 29 for Districts 7C, 8 and 8A. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of permits approved for that leasehold.
Advantek Waste Management Services, LLC, Ward County, Ward, new drill.
Anadarko E&P Onshore, LLC, Frijole 34-187 Unit, Ward, new drill; Hughes & Talbot 75-29 Unit A, Loving, new drill; Palmito Ranch 53-4-3 A, Reeves, new drill; Palmito Ranch 53-4-3 B, Reeves, new drill; Rainier 55-1-28 Unit, Loving, new drill; Redbud 55-1-12 Unit, Loving, new drill (3); Refried 34-187 Unit, Ward, new drill; Silvertip 76-16 Unit Q, Loving, new drill (3); Silvertip 76-16 Unit R, Loving, new drill (3).
Apache Corporation, Alta, Reeves, new drill (5); Mont Blanc, Reeves, new drill (2); Simpson Smith 0844 A, Howard, new drill.
BASA Resources, Inc., Foster, Mary, Mitchell, reclass.
Bayswater Operating Company, LLC, Broken Arrow 55-54-1-12, Howard, new drill; Jackpot 55-42, Howard, new drill.
Beach Exploration, Inc., Good, Dawson, new drill.
Blackbeard Operating, LLC, 6 Pounder SE, Crane, new drill; Clew Bay S, Crane, recompletion; Landlubber, Crane, new drill; Landlubber CW, Crane, new drill (2); Landlubber N, Crane, new drill; Marooner, Winkler, new drill; Privateer, Winkler, new drill; Sealy Smith Foundation A, Winkler, new drill; Sealy-Smith Foundation B, Winkler, new drill (2); Stede Bonnet, Crane, new drill; W.N. Waddell, et al, Crane, new drill; Yellow Jack SWSW, Crane, new drill.
BPX Operating Company, Chevy Blazer 56-T3-20x17, Reeves, new drill (3); Chevy Chase 58-T2-47, Reeves, new drill; HS State 113-16, Culberson, new drill (2); State Geronimo 57-T3-8, Reeves, new drill; State Perryman 56-T3-34, Reeves, new drill.
Browning Oil Company, Inc., Ribeye 88, Scurry, new drill.
BTA Oil Producers, LLC, Duck Pond 21910 36-25, Midland, new drill (3).
Callon Petroleum Operating Co., Limber Pine A2, Ward, new drill; Limber Pine A4, Ward, new drill; Lochridge, Ward, field transfer.
Carrizo (Permian), LLC, Bush State Unit 1922, Reeves, new drill.
Chevron U.S.A., Inc., CMC Fenway 22/34 A, Midland, new drill; Dr. State Wise Unit 1, Culberson, new drill (2).
COG Operating, LLC, Juggernaut, Loving, new drill; Juggernaut A, Loving, new drill; Juggernaut B, Loving, new drill; Juggernaut C, Loving, new drill; Mabee DDA 1702JS, Martin, new drill; Mabee DDA 1703JA, Martin, new drill; Mabee DDA 1704JS, Martin, new drill; Mabee DDA 1706JS, Martin, new drill; Mabee DDA 1708JS, Martin, new drill; Mabee DDA 1710JS, Martin, new drill; Mabee DDA 1712JS, Martin, new drill; Rudd Draw 26-18, Loving, new drill (2); Spanish Trail HZ Unit, Midland, new drill.
Colgate Operating, LLC, Cantaloupe Mipa Unit, Reeves, new drill (3); Curacao 18 Unit, Reeves, new drill (2); Geneva 14-11 Unit, Reeves, new drill; Shadrach 68 Unit, Reeves, new drill.
Copper Ridge Resources, LLC, Jax 28, Crane, recompletion.
CrownQuest Operating, LLC, Actinide, Midland, new drill (3); Actinide E, Midland, new drill (2); Hornrock A 2223, Howard, new drill; Horton 2223, Howard, new drill; Horton B 2223, Howard, new drill; Valence, Midland, new drill (2); Valence E, Midland, new drill (3); WR Vitex E, Martin, new drill.
DE3 Operating, LLC, Dyer-Kilgore H 25-34, Martin, new drill; James H 45-50, Reagan, new drill; James I 45-50, Reagan, new drill; James J 45-50, Reagan, new drill; James K 45-50, Reagan, new drill; James L 45-50, Reagan, new drill; James N 45-50, Reagan, new drill; Kimberly, Midland, reenter; W.C. Houston, Glasscock, field transfer.
Diamondback E&P, LLC, Hole in the Rock 46-47 D, Pecos, new drill; Liberty State Unit 9-69, Reeves, new drill; Neal Lethco 16-15 E, Pecos, new drill; Neal Lethco 17-18 E, Pecos, new drill; Sibley 3-4 A, Pecos, new drill; ST E Unit, Midland, new drill (4); State Brumby 6-B, Reeves, new drill; State Cleveland 16-5 A, Reeves, new drill; State Henson 6-5 A, Reeves, new drill; Ty Ranch West, Martin, new drill (2); Zoller 34-113, Ward, field transfer (2).
Discovery Operating, Inc., Holzgraf CT (SA) H, Upton, new drill; Holzgraf CT (SA) W, Upton, new drill; Holzgraf CT (SA) X, Upton, new drill.
DP Permian Operator, LLC, Cunningham, Cochran, new drill (2).
Element Petroleum Op. III, LLC, Baby Face Nelson Unit 17-08, Martin, new drill (2).
Encana Oil & Gas (USA), Inc., Wegner 35D, Howard, new drill (2); Wegner 35E, Howard, new drill.
Endeavor Energy Resources, LP, Rhea 1-6 Unit 1, Martin, new drill (4).
Enrich Oil Corporation, Frances, Runnels, new drill.
EOG Resources, Inc., State Stonefly Unit, Reeves, new drill.
ESCO Oil Operating Company, LLC, Cogdell-62, Motley, new drill.
Felderhoff Production Company, Swift, Schleicher, new drill.
Felix Energy Holdings II, LLC, University 18-17, Ward, recompletion.
Firebird Energy, LLC, Aunt Bee 1003, Ector, new drill.
Foreland Operating, LLC, Newt Dobbs, Irion, new drill (2).
Grenadier Energy Partners II, LLC, Arrow Peak 7-6 7LS, Howard, new drill; Arrow Peak 7-6 8WA, Howard, new drill; Laitala 21-24 A Unit, Howard, new drill (2).
Guidon Energy Management Services, LLC, Shark 14-23 (Alloc-1SH), Martin, new drill (2); Shark 14-23 (alloc-2SH), Martin, new drill.
Hannathon Petroleum, LLC, Morgan GBT 46-104 Unit, Howard, new drill.
Headington Energy Partners, LLC, Bandit-West WN I, Upton, new drill; Bandit-West WN II, Upton, new drill; Bandit-West WN III, Upton, new drill.
Hibernia Resources III, LLC, Mary Rose A, Reagan, new drill; Mary Rose B, Reagan, new drill; Mary Rose C, Reagan, new drill; Mary Rose D, Reagan, new drill.
HighPeak Energy Holdings, LLC, White 19-26 A Unit, Howard, new drill (2); White 19-26 B Unit, Howard, new drill (2).
Jagged Peak Energy, LLC, Chupacabra 1213-7, Reeves, new drill (2); UTL 4546B-21 61, Winkler, new drill; UTL 4546B-21 71, Winkler, new drill; UTL 4546B-21 81, Winkler, new drill.
Kinder Morgan Production Co., LLC, Goldsmith-Landreth/San Andres/UT, Ector, recompletion; Sacroc Unit, Scurry, recompletion (2).
Laredo Petroleum, Inc., Cook E20N, Glasscock, new drill; Cook E20P, Glasscock, new drill; Gilbert 25-24 (alloc-F), Howard, new drill (3); Trentino 36-37 (alloc-B), Howard, new drill; Trentino 36-37 (alloc-C), Howard, new drill (3); Whitmire 36-37 (alloc-F), Howard, new drill (2); Whitmire 36-37 (alloc-G), Howard, new drill (3).
Legacy Reserves Operating, LP, Slaughter 79 A, Martin, new drill.
Lime Rock Resources IV-A, LP, UL FI, Andrews, new drill.
Manti Tarka Permian Op., LLC, Barbaro 119-120 C, Ward, new drill; Barbaro 119-120 D, Ward, new drill.
Matador Production Company, Johnson 44-02S-B53 WF, Loving, new drill.
Mewbourne Oil Company, Kentzel State 42, Loving, new drill (2).
Moriah Operating, LLC, JMB, Scurry, new drill.
Murchison Oil and Gas, LLC, Bonnie Parker Unit 32-41, Howard, new drill (2).
MV2 Energy, Inc., Walton, Crane, recompletion.
Noble Energy, Inc., Balmorhea State 32-15 A, Reeves, field transfer; Dynamite Dan 37, Reeves, field transfer.
Occidental Permian, Ltd., Bennett Ranch Unit, Yoakum, new drill; Denver Unit, Gaines, recompletion (5); Goldsmith-Landreth/Deep/Unit, Ector, new drill.
Oxy USA WTP, LP, Willard Unit, Yoakum, reclass; Willard Unit, Yoakum, recompletion.
Parsley Energy Operations, LLC, Massey Unit, Midland, new drill; Pecan State Unit, Reeves, new drill (2); Sebastian 19-18-C, Upton, new drill (2); Sebastian 19-18-D, Upton, new drill (2); Sebastian 19-18-E, Upton, new drill (2); Sebastian 19-18-F, Upton, new drill (2).
PDC Permian, Inc., Argentine State 7170 11U, Reeves, new drill; Kenosha 4441, Reeves, new drill.
PEOCP Operating, LLC, B snd B SWD, Loving, new drill.
Permian Deep Rock Oil Co., LLC, Bulldog, Midland, new drill (2).
Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., Pembrook 28, Upton, new drill (5).
Prestige Exploration, Inc., El Jefe, Gaines, new drill.
Primexx Operating Corporation, Zelda-Link Unit 237-238W, Reeves, new drill.
QEP Energy Company, UL 2539 E13, Andrews, new drill; UL 2539 E14, Andrews, new drill; UL 2539 E15, Andrews, new drill; UL 2539 W1, Andrews, new drill; UL 2539 W2, Andrews, new drill; UL 2539 W3, Andrews, new drill; UL 2539 W4, Andrews, new drill; UL 2539 W5, Andrews, new drill; UL 2539 W6, Andrews, new drill.
RHB Exploration & Production, LLC, Solomon, Mitchell, new drill.
Riley Permian Operating Co., LLC, Madcap 731-706, Yoakum, new drill.
Rio Oil and Gas (Permian) II, LLC, Mosaic State Unit 33-34, Reeves, new drill (2).
Rosehill Operating Company, LLC, Sid M. Kyle 26, Loving, new drill (3); Z&T 42, Loving, new drill (2).
Sabinal Energy Operating, LLC, Syco Unit, Gaines, new drill.
Sable Permian Resources, LLC, Woods 211-218 (alloc 07), Irion, new drill.
Seguro Oil and Gas, LLC, Chisholm 20, Reeves, new drill; Duke JWC 20, Reeves, new drill.
SEM Operating Company, LLC, University 09C, Reagan, new drill (4).
Shell Western E&P, Bongo 76-43 Lov Unit, Loving, new drill (3); Bongo 76-43 Lov Unit, Loving, new drill (2).
Silver Creek Permian Op. Co., LLC, Ike Clanton, Cochran, new drill; Squanto, Cochran, new drill.
SM Energy Company, CVX (SA) A, Upton, new drill; CVX (SA) B, Upton, new drill; Viper McMurphy B, Howard, new drill; Viper McMurphy C, Howard, new drill; Viper McMurphy D, Howard, new drill.
Surge Operating, LLC, Hamlin Unit 15-22, Howard, new drill; Mozetti Unit B 48-37, Howard, new drill (4).
SWJN Oil Company, Carson, Mitchell, new drill.
Tejas Permian Operating, LLC, Dove Acres SWD, Midland, new drill.
Three Span Oil & Gas, Inc., Thunder Valley 236 Unit, Scurry, new drill (2).
Trilogy Operating, Inc., Shiner, Glasscock, new drill.
Triple Crown Resources, LLC, Farmar DA, Irion, new drill; Farmar DB, Irion, new drill; Farmar DC, Irion, new drill; Farmar DD, Irion, new drill.
U.S. Energy Development Corp., University Lands 43 20, Ward, new drill (3).
UPP Operating, LLC, Kirby 1, Sutton, recompletion.
XTO Energy, Inc., Charles Midkiff 38-47 4711, Midland, new drill (5); Charles Midkiff 38-47 4712, Midland, new drill (4); Charles Midkiff 38-47 4713, Midland, new drill (4); Davidson Unit 2, Upton, new drill (15); TXL 11 Unit 3, Midland, new drill; TXL 11 Unit 3, Midland, new drill; TXL 11 Unit 4, Midland, new drill (3).
Yates Energy Corporation, J.B. Slaughter 9, Garza, recompletion.
Yates Industries, LLC, Beaver 31, Dawson, new drill.
Zarvona Energy, LLC, Cowden, Ector, new drill (2).
>> RAILROAD COMMISSION
