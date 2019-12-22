DRILLING REPORT: Dec. 12 through Dec. 18

Permit applications approved by the Texas Railroad Commission for Dec. 12 through Dec. 18 for Districts 7C, 8 and 8A. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of permits approved for that leasehold.

Apache Corporation, Bragg, Reeves, new drill (4); Goodspeed A, Glasscock, new drill (2); Goodspeed B, Glasscock, new drill (2); Goodspeed C, Glasscock, new drill; Kashmir East H, Upton, new drill; Kashmir East J, Upton, new drill.

APR Operating, LLC, Cosmo Daltex Unit 45-4, Reeves, new drill.

Aqua Terra Permian, LLC, Newt SWD, Midland, new drill.

Blackbeard Operating, LLC, 6 Pounder SE, Crane, new drill; Barataria Bay S, Crane, recompletion; Captain Morgan, Winkler, new drill.

Blackbeard Operating, LLC, Widow Maker, Winkler, new drill.

BPX Operating Company, State Sky Hook 57-T2-24, Reeves, new drill (11).

Callon Petroleum Operating Co., Winchester A1, Ward, new drill.

Capitan Energy, Incorporated, Dale State, Culberson, new drill.

Centennial Resource Production, LLC, Russell Long A, Reeves, new drill; Russell Long B, Reeves, new drill.

Cimarex Energy Co., Needles 39 SWD, Culberson, new drill.

Cinnabar Operating, LLC, Matthew D, Glasscock, recompletion.

Clear Fork, Incorporated, Steakhouse, Scurry, new drill.

COG Operating, LLC, Amacker 67A, Upton, new drill; Amacker 67B, Upton, new drill; TXL State R A2, Midland, new drill; TXL State U A3, Upton, new drill; TXL State U A5, Upton, new drill; TXL Statue U A6, Upton, new drill.

Colgate Operating, LLC, Curacao 18 Unit, Reeves, new drill.

ConocoPhillips Company, Blackjack, Culberson, new drill.

DE3 Operating, LLC, Fowler-Smith 12-7, Glasscock, new drill (8).

Diamondback E&P, LLC, Donatello Unit 4-1, Reeves, new drill; Hole in the Rock 46-47 I, Pecos, new drill; Jones-Holton, Martin, new drill (3); Kathryn Ida Unit West, Martin, new drill; McCombs State 1-12, Pecos, new drill (2); ST, Midland, new drill; State Ambush 45-44 B, Pecos, new drill; State Ambush 45-44 C, Pecos, new drill; State Ambush 45-44 D, Pecos, new drill; State Ambush 45-44 E, Pecos, new drill; State Norman 45-46 B, Reeves, new drill; State Norman 45-46 D, Reeves, new drill; UL Leafcutter C, Andrews, new drill; UL Leafcutter D, Andrews, new drill; Zoller 34-113, Ward, field transfer.

Earthstone Operating, LLC, Hamman 30B, Upton, new drill; Hamman 30C, Upton, new drill.

Encana Oil & Gas (USA), Inc., Grant 18A, Howard, new drill; Grant 18B, Howard, new drill (2); Mabee 318R, Martin, new drill; Mabee 318RR, Martin, new drill; Mabee 318S, Martin, new drill (4); Mabee 318T, Martin, new drill (4); Mabee 318U, Martin, new drill (4); Newton 43BK, Howard, new drill.

Endeavor Energy Resources, LP, Bankhead 4-33 Unit 2A, Midland, new drill (3); Hunter 33-26 Unit 2, Martin, new drill (4); Kennett Sherrod 42-43 Unit 2, Upton, field transfer (5).

EOG Resources, Inc., State Correa Unit, Reeves, new drill (3).

Firebird Energy, LLC, Millie B Leon, Ector, new drill; Millie B Leon A, Ector, new drill; Sherry, Ector, field transfer (2)

Halcon Operating Co., Inc., Intuition, Ward, new drill.

Henry Resources, LLC, Melinda, Upton, new drill (3).

Hibernia Resources III, LLC, Grace A, Reagan, new drill; Grace B, Reagan, new drill; Grace C, Reagan, new drill.

HighPeak Energy Holdings, LLC, Bigby 17-29 B Unit, Howard, new drill (4); Will Ed 17-29 A Unit, Howard, new drill.

Hunt Oil Company, Stokes SWD, Glasscock, new drill (2).

Jagged Peak Energy, LLC, State 5913A-GG Houston, Ward, new drill (5).

Joint Resources Company, Patriot A, Gaines, new drill.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., Sugg B 137-25 (alloc-F), Reagan, new drill; Sugg B 137-25 (alloc-G), Reagan, new drill; Sugg B 137-25 (alloc-H), Reagan, new drill.

Lario Oil & Gas Company, Doolittle 11, Martin, new drill.

LeClair Operating, LLC, Taylor, Dickens, new drill.

Luxe Operating, LLC, Michters State 21-26-32 Unit, Reeves, new drill.

Murchison Oil and Gas, LLC, Bradford 24-33, Midland, new drill.

Noble Energy, Inc., Hornet State 26-25 Unit A, Reeves, new drill (2); Hornet State 26-25 Unit B, Reeves, new drill (3); Hornet State 26-27 Unit A, Reeves, new drill (2); Hornet State 26-27 Unit B, Reeves, new drill (3).

Occidental Permian, Ltd., South Curtis Ranch 3403BP, Martin, new drill.

Oxy USA, Inc., Seminole San Andres Unit, Gaines, recompletion.

Oxy USA WTP, LP, Harper Devonian Unit, Ector, reclass.

Parsley Energy Operations, LLC, Guitar South 17-8-A, Howard, new drill; Guitar South 17-8-C, Howard, new drill; Strain Ranch 12-1-A, Martin, new drill; Strain Ranch 12-1-B, Martin, new drill; Strain Ranch 12-1-C, Martin, new drill; Strain Ranch 12-1-E, Martin, new drill (2); Strain Ranch 12-1-F, Martin, new drill (3).

PDC Permian, Inc., Buzzard South 6972, Reeves, new drill (2); Kenosha 4441, Reeves, new drill (3).

Pilot Water Solutions Permian, LLC, 137 SWD, Glasscock, new drill; Franke, Howard, new drill; Henderson SWD, Scurry, new drill; Moreland SWD, Midland, new drill (2).

Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., Brook D-C31A, Upton, new drill; Brook D-C31B, Upton, new drill; Brook D-C31C, Upton, new drill; Brook D-C31D, Upton, new drill; Brook D-W31A, Upton, new drill; Brook D-W31B, Upton, new drill; Brook D-W31C, Upton, new drill; Brook D-W31D, Upton, new drill; Brook M-1F, Upton, new drill; Cook E20L, Glasscock, new drill; Preston E17A, Midland, new drill; Preston E17B, Midland, new drill; Preston E17C, Midland, new drill; Preston E17D, Midland, new drill; Preston E17E, Midland, new drill; Preston E17F, Midland, new drill; Preston W17A, Midland, new drill; Preston W17B, Midland, new drill; Preston W17C, Midland, new drill; Preston W17D, Midland, new drill; Preston W17E, Midland, new drill; Preston W17F, Midland, new drill.

Primexx Operating Corporation, Campbell Unit 9-8W, Reeves, new drill; Dylan Unit 176-175E, Reeves, new drill.

Providence Operating, LLC, Lindley 98, Loving, new drill.

Riley Permian Operating Co., LLC, Josey Wales 640-669, Yoakum, new drill.

Rio Oil and Gas (Permian) II, LLC, Brown State 44-2, Reeves, new drill (4).

Sable Permian Resources, LLC, Loftin Hughes 13-1212, Reagan, new drill.

SEM Operating Company, LLC, Eaglehead B East, Reagan, new drill.

SM Energy Company, Laurie Cathey C, Howard, new drill.

Surge Operating, LLC, Clark Wood Ranch, Crosby, recompletion (6).

Surge Solutions, Inc., I.G. Yates G-1, Pecos, new drill (2).

Tall City Operations III, LLC, D-Day 106-105 Unit W, Reeves, new drill.

Throne Delaware Resources, LLC, AJ Krejci State 184, Pecos, new drill.

Titus Oil & Gas Production, LLC, Prestige Worldwide State B, Reeves, new drill; Prestige Worldwide State C, Reeves, new drill.

Walsh Petroleum, Inc., Aggie 542, Yoakum, new drill (2).

WPX Energy Permian, LLC, Blue 34, Loving, new drill; Boomer 33-56-1, Loving, new drill; North Rudd Draw 22, Loving, new drill.

XTO Energy, Inc., Icarus C2-5-8 WB4, Pecos, new drill; Icarus C2-5-8 WB5, Pecos, new drill; TXL 11 Unit 3, Midland, field transfer (4).

