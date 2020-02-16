DRILLING REPORT: Feb 6 through Feb. 12

Permit applications approved by the Texas Railroad Commission for Feb. 6 through Feb. 12 for Districts 7C, 8 and 8A. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of permits approved for that leasehold.
Anadarko E&P Onshore, LLC, Manassas State 55-21-22 C, Reeves, new drill; Manassas State 55-21-22 D, Reeves, new drill; Manassas State 55-21-22 E, Reeves, new drill; Potomac 29-2, Loving, new drill.
Apache Corporation, Boultinghouse-Lynch 1114 A, Midland, new drill; Boultinghouse-Lynch 1114 B, Midland, new drill; Boultinghouse-Lynch 1114 C, Midland, new drill; Boultinghouse-Lynch 1114 D, Midland, new drill; Boultinghouse-Lynch 1114 E, Midland, new drill; Boultinghouse-Lynch 1114 F, Midland, new drill; University 2606 A, Reagan, new drill.
APC Water Holdings 1, LLC, DBM 29-35, Loving, new drill (2); DBM 29-37, Loving, new drill (2); DBM 29-47, Loving, new drill (2); DBM 29-48, Loving, new drill (2).
BASA Resources, Inc., Mary Foster, Mitchell, reclass.
Blackbeard Operating, LLC, 6 Pounder SE, Crane, new drill; 6 Pounder SW, Crane, new drill; 6 Pounder SWNW, Crane, new drill; Captain Kidd, Winkler, new drill; Sealy Smith Foundation A, Winkler, new drill (3).
Boyd & McWilliams Operating, LLC, Ally, Winkler, new drill.
BPX Operating Company, Chevy Astro 56-T2-15x22, Reeves, new drill; State Momentum 56-T2-17x8, Reeves, new drill (2).
Browning Oil Company, Inc., Tomahawk 88-65, Scurry, new drill.
BTA Oil Producers, LLC, Escopeta 21901, Loving, new drill (4); Radio Tower State 21601 28, Reeves, new drill.
Callon Petroleum Operating Co., KHC 33-24 SE, Ward, new drill; Ryder Unit, Howard, new drill (5).
Capitan Energy, Incorporated, William Fee 32, Culberson, new drill.
Centennial Resource Production, LLC, Barracuda E, Reeves, new drill; Barracuda F, Reeves, new drill; Barracuda G, Reeves, new drill; Russell Long C, Reeves, new drill.
Chevron U.S.A., Inc., Rev GF State T7 50, Reeves, new drill (2); VLT Titan, Howard, new drill.
Colgate Operating, LLC, Shadrach 68 Unit, Reeves, new drill; Shadrach Moses Cantaloupe, Reeves, new drill.
CrownQuest Operating, LLC, Copper EE, Howard, new drill; FR Catalyst FB 94, Midland, new drill; Green Sprangletop F, Howard, new drill.
DBM Water Services, LLC, APC 76-10, Loving, new drill; DBM 76-9, Loving, new drill.
Diamondback E&P, LLC, Bebop 15-1 A, Ward, new drill; Black Stone State 12, Pecos, new drill; Eldorado State C19-20, Reeves, new drill; Mabee Breedlove P, Martin, new drill; Mabee Breedlove Q, Martin, new drill; Mabee Breedlove R, Martin, new drill; Mabee Breedlove S, Martin, new drill; Neal Lethco 34-33 A Unit, Pecos, new drill; State Neal Lethco 29-30 C, Pecos, new drill; UL Cottonflat A, Martin, new drill; UL Cottonflat B, Martin, new drill; UL Cottonflat C, Martin, new drill; UL Cottonflat D, Martin, new drill.
Discovery Natural Resources, LLC, North Creek B, Reagan, field transfer (4)
Endeavor Energy Resources, LP, Liberty Belle 23-18 Unit 1, Martin, new drill (4); Liberty Belle 23-18 Unit 2, Martin, new drill (3); Rosalie 6-3 Unit 2, Martin, new drill; Silverback 13-8 Unit 1, Martin, new drill (7).
Environmental Disposal Systems, Poseidon SWD, Martin, new drill.
EOG Resources, Inc., State Absaroka Unit, Reeves, new drill (4); State Mercury, Loving, new drill.
Fasken Oil and Ranch, Ltd., Fee BS, Andrews, recompletion; Fee BW, Andrews, reenter; Manor Park West WB, Midland, new drill.
Felix Water, LLC, PBAR SWD, Loving, new drill (2).
Flat Creek Resources, LLC, Graham, Reeves, new drill (3); Toyahvale Locker State #2006, Reeves, new drill.
Guidon Energy Management Services, LLC, Margie 9-4 A (alloc-1NH), Martin, new drill; Shark 14-23 (alloc-2SH), Martin, new drill.
Hadaway Consult and Engineer, LLC, No Soup For You 402, Yoakum, new drill.
HighPeak Energy Holdings, LLC, Bigby 17-29 B Unit, Howard, new drill (4); Will Ed 17-29 A Unit, Howard, new drill (2).
Kinder Morgan Production Co., LLC, Sacroc Unit, Scurry, reenter.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc., Gilbert 25-24 (alloc-H), Howard, new drill (3).
Lario Oil & Gas Company, Knox 2, Martin, new drill; Knox, Martin, new drill.
Noble Energy Inc, Sam Prewit 256, Reeves, field transfer.
Occidental Permian, Ltd., South Curtis Ranch 3401AP, Martin, new drill; South Curtis Ranch 3401LP, Martin, new drill; South Curtis Ranch 3401MP, Martin, new drill; South Curtis Ranch 3401SP, Martin, new drill; South Curtis Ranch 3403AP, Martin, new drill; South Curtis Ranch 3403BP, Martin, new drill; South Curtis Ranch 3403DP, Martin, new drill; South Curtis Ranch 3403SP, Martin, new drill; South Curtis Ranch 3405AP, Martin, new drill; South Curtis Ranch 3405DP, Martin, new drill; South Curtis Ranch 3405LP, Martin, new drill; South Curtis Ranch 3405SP, Martin, new drill; South Curtis Ranch 3407AP, Martin, new drill; South Curtis Ranch 3407LP, Martin, new drill; South Curtis Ranch 3407SP, Martin, new drill; South Curtis Ranch 3409AP, Martin, new drill; South Curtis Ranch 3409DP, Martin, new drill; South Curtis Ranch 3409LP, Martin, new drill; South Curtis Ranch 3409SP, Martin, new drill; South Curtis Ranch 3411LP, Martin, new drill; South Curtis Ranch 3413LP, Martin, new drill.
Oxy USA, Inc., Block 31 Unit, Crane, recompletion.
PEOCP Operating, LLC, B and B SWD, Loving, new drill.
PetroLegacy Energy II, LLC, El Rancho E Unit B, Martin, new drill; El Rancho E Unit C, Martin, new drill.
Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., Brook D-SW4A, Upton, new drill; Brook D-SW4B, Upton, new drill; Brook D-SW4C, Upton, new drill; Houston-Herzog W12A, Glasscock, new drill; Houston-Herzog W12B, Glasscock, new drill; Houston-Herzog W12C, Glasscock, new drill; Houston-Herzog W12D, Glasscock, new drill; Houston-Herzog W12E, Glasscock, new drill; Scharbauer Ranch 20A, Martin, new drill; Scharbauer Ranch 20B, Martin, new drill; Scharbauer Ranch 20C, Martin, new drill; Scharbauer Ranch 20J, Martin, new drill; Scharbauer Ranch 20K, Martin, new drill; Scharbauer Ranch 20L, Martin, new drill; Texas Ten Y Pu, Midland, new drill (2).
Point Energy Partners Petro, LLC, Jim Ed, Ward, new drill (2).
PRI Operating, LLC, Iguana Unit 6A63, Reeves, new drill.
Primexx Operating Corporation, Dylan Unit 176-175E, Reeves, new drill; MCA State Unit 239-240, Reeves, new drill; Terlingua State Unit 15-17, Reeves, new drill.
QEP Energy Company, UL 2539 W13, Andrews, new drill; UL 2539 W14, Andrews, new drill.
RHB Exploration & Production, LLC, Solomon, Mitchell, new drill.
Sabalo Operating, LLC, Bow Tie 41-44, Howard, new drill (2).
Sable Permian Resources, LLC, Chico Company W, Reagan, new drill; Weatherby 1225-1226 (alloc 05), Reagan, new drill; Weatherby 1225-1226 (alloc 06), Reagan, new drill; Woods 212-217 (alloc 06), Irion, new drill; Woods 212-217 (alloc 12), Irion, new drill (2); Woods 213-216 (alloc 01), Irion, new drill; Woods 213-216 (alloc 03), Irion, new drill.
Shell Western E&P, Tonopah 53-2-27 Lov, Loving, new drill (3).
Solaris Water Midstream, LLC, Buckbeak SWD, Loving, new drill; Crookshanks SWD, Loving, new drill; Fawkes SWd, Loving, new drill; Hedwig SWD, Loving, new drill.
Stateline Water, LLC, Stateline 39 SWD, Loving, new drill.
Steward Energy II, LLC, Nevermind 451, Yoakum, new drill; Squints 523, Yoakum, new drill.
Surge Operating, LLC, Aycock, Crosby, new drill; D.W. Aycock, Crosby, new drill; Middleton Unit A 47-38, Howard, new drill.
Tall City Operations III, LLC, Otter 139-138 Unit W, Reeves, new drill.
Titus Oil & Gas Production, LLC, Prestige Worldwide SWD, Reeves, new drill.
Triple Crown Resources, LLC, Lange A, Irion, new drill.
UpCurve Energy, LLC, McGary 16, Reeves, new drill.
UPP Operating, LLC, Hill Mayer Minnies H. A, Sutton, recompletion.
West Texas Oil and Gas Operating, Inc., Kronos 45, Kent, new drill.
Wildhorse Interest, LLC, Gulf SWD, Howard, new drill.
WPX Energy Permian, LLC, Blue 34, Loving, new drill.
XTO Energy, Inc., Charles Midkiff 38-47 4714, Midland, new drill; Jack Mohr Unit 1, Martin, new drill (5); Jack Mohr Unit 2, Martin, new drill (3); Karino 48-19-30 WA7, Pecos, new drill; Karino 48-19-30 WB7, Pecos, new drill; TXL 11 Unit 4, Midland, new drill.
