DRILLING REPORT: for Aug. 15 through Aug. 21

Permit applications approved by the Texas Railroad Commission for Aug. 15 through Aug. 21 for Districts 7C, 8 and 8A. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of permits approved for that leasehold.

3:16 Disposal Systems, Series LLC, Agua Verde #2, Reeves, new drill.

Anadarko E&P Onshore, LLC, Byerley State 1-33 Unit, Ward, new drill; APC Fee 6, Loving, new drill (2); Potomac 29-2 Unit, Loving, new drill; Tumbleweed 34-170 Unit, Ward, new drill; Walnut 55-1-46 Unit, Loving, new drill.

Apache Corporation, Bonsai State Unit, Reeves, new drill; Night Flight 4738 A, Upton, new drill; Night Flight 4738 B, Upton, new drill; Retama State Unit, Reeves, new drill.

Aqua Terra Permian, LLC, Shelby SWD, Glasscock, new drill.

Blackbeard Operating, LLC, Landlubber, Crane, new drill.

Bosque Texas Oil, LLC, G.W. O'Brien, et al, Ward, new drill.

Byrd Operating Company, Russell Ranch 37, Menard, new drill.

Callon Petroleum Operating Co., Monroe 34-116, Ward, field transfer (2).

Centennial Resource Production, LLC, Doc Watson, Reeves, new drill (3).

Champion Lone Star Operating, LLC, S.M. Halley, Winkler, new drill.

CrownQuest Operating, LLC, Saturn ET 9, Midland, field transfer; Yaupon, Martin, new drill; Yaupon C, Martin, new drill (2).

DE3 Operating, LLC, Jones Murray 29, Midland, new drill; Zeke West C 22-21, Upton, new drill (2); Zeke West D 22-21, Upton, new drill.

Diamondback E&P, LLC, Choctaw 1-21 B, Reeves, new drill; Deguello Unit 54-7-2, Reeves, new drill; Dunigan State Unit W 53-6-17, Reeves, new drill; Liberty State Unit 9-69, Reeves, new drill (3); Tiger Unit SN 245-252, Martin, new drill; Warfield West E, Midland, new drill; Warfield West I, Midland, new drill.

Double Drop SWD, LLC, Amarok SWD, Glasscock, new drill; Kapvick SWD, Glasscock, new drill.

Driftwood Energy Operating, LLC, Black Oak A, Reagan, new drill.

Encore Permian Operating, LLC, Buffalo Hide 1609, Culberson, new drill.

Environmental Disposal Systems, Sunflower SWD, Martin, new drill.

EOG Resources, Inc., Lily Brunson, Loving, new drill (7); McGregor D 5 Unit, Loving, new drill.

Estancia Oil & Gas, LLC, Patricia West (Spraberry) Unit, Dawson, new drill (2).

Firebird Energy, LLC, Tatia 0310, Ector, new drill.

Founders Oil & Gas Operating, LLC, Millard L, Ector, recompletion.

Kinder Morgan Production Co., LLC, Goldsmith Landreth/San Andres/UT, Ector, recompletion (2); Yates Field Unit, Pecos, recompletion (4).

Lone Tree Enviro Systems, LLC, Micanopy 1, Gaines, new drill.

Luxe Operating, LLC, Alyse 51 Unit, Ward, new drill.

Meco IV, LLC, W.E. Baird, Winkler, new drill.

Murchison Oil and Gas, LLC, Golladay, Midland, new drill (2).

Oasis Petroleum Permian, LLC, UL Bonanza 21-42, Winkler, new drill; UL Bucking Horse A 18-4, Ward, new drill; UL Pitchfork 20-26, Winkler, new drill.

Occidental Permian, Ltd., Central Robertson Clearfork Unit, Gaines, new drill; Midland Farms Deep Unit, Andrews, recompletion.

On Point Oilfield Operations, LLC, Hull SWD, Howard, new drill; Ware SWD, Martin, new drill.

Oxy USA WTP, LP, Betty Lou 10, Reeves, new drill; Gigi State 12-13-1N, Reeves, new drill; Gigi State 12-13-2N, Reeves, new drill; North Dollarhide Unit, Andrews, new drill; Willard Unit, Yoakum, recompletion.

Parsley Energy Operations, LLC, Guitar South 4-7-C, Howard, new drill.

Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., Mabee-Stimson 22B, Midland, new drill.

Primexx Operating Corporation, Beanz State Unit 159-158E, Reeves, new drill; Blue Topaz State Unit 251-252W, Reeves, new drill.

QEP Energy Company, Dupree A, Martin, new drill (4); Dupree B, Martin, new drill (3); Dupree C, Martin, new drill (3).

Sabinal Energy Operating, LLC, Robertson Unit, Gaines, recompletion (2).

Sabre Oil Company, LLC, Muleshoe Ranch, Borden, new drill.

Shell Western E&P, Boyd 29-9 Lov, Loving, new drill (4); Galapagos 53-2-33 Lov, Loving, new drill (5); Kudu 53-2-6 Lov W Unit, Loving, new drill (2).

Sinclair Oil & Gas Company, Moss Mipa, Howard, new drill; Washington Mipa, Howard, new drill.

SM Energy Company, Brick Foley A, Martin, new drill; Brick Foley B, Martin, new drill (2); Rockhound C, Howard, new drill; Rockhound D, Howard, new drill (2).

Strand Energy, LC, Brown, Gaines, new drill.

Stronghold Energy II Operating, LLC, J.B. Tubb, et al, Crane, new drill; M.F. Henderson, Crane, new drill.

Surge Operating, LLC, Evans-Antell Unit B 46-03, Howard, new drill; Wolfe-Jones Unit A 04-09, Howard, new drill (2).

The George R. Brown Partnership, LP, Basinger-Long Unit, Garza, new drill.

Velocity Water Solutions, LP, Roxy SWD, Ward, new drill.

WPX Energy Permian, LLC, University 32, Winkler, new drill.

XTO Energy, Inc., Charles Midkiff 38-47 4711, Midland, new drill (5); Charles Midkiff 38-47 4712, Midland, new drill (4); Covington, Ella B, Terry, field transfer; Dark Star Unit 1, Martin, new drill (11); Fullerton Clearfork Unit, Andrews, new drill (2); John Braun B Unit 1 & 2, Midland, new drill; Minotaur C2-6-7 SB1, Pecos, new drill; Minotaur C2-6-7 TB1, Pecos, new drill; Minotaur C2-6-7 WA1, Pecos, new drill; Minotaur C2-6-7 WB1, Pecos, new drill.

